ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 31

shtankyshtank
5d ago

"oooo ooo I bet this will stop criminals from carrying guns and shooting people down", said the mentally unstable liberal law makers.

Reply
6
12 GAUGE
5d ago

I could care less with the law says. I have a permit and I'll carry it any place I want to go.

Reply(2)
17
Michael Kilmurray
5d ago

I find it funny that a criminal with no license does not get charged with criminal possession as well.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
danspapers.com

High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor

Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement

Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York MTA Cuts Bus Service

“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. woman shot while in a car on a New York City bridge, cops say

A woman from New Jersey was shot in the neck Saturday night while in a car on a New York Bridge, the NYPD said. The 21-year-old victim, from Elizabeth, was sitting in the passenger seat and her 24-year-old husband was driving when the incident occurred on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The husband called police at 10:52 p.m. to report the shooting and then drove her to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Free Zone#Black People#State Law#Gun Control#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court#Legislature#Democratic
NBC New York

Hey New Yorkers, You Can Leave Your Trash Out on Labor Day

Breaking from years of tradition, New York City will offer trash pickup on the Labor Day holiday as part of a new pilot program. The Department of Sanitation announced last week its plan to provide the holiday service thanks to hundreds of workers who volunteered to clear the sidewalks of the five boroughs. An estimated 1,600 workers are expected to be on the streets Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York

New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bullet hits woman in neck on Williamsburg Bridge

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a woman in a Manhattan-bound car was shot in the neck. Police, say it happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. The woman was a passenger in the car being driven over the Williamsburg Bridge when she and the driver heard a loud noise.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
BAY SHORE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy