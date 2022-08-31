Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Christina Hall and Josh Hall Celebrate Wedding with Intimate Maui Ceremony: 'An Amazing Night'
Christina Hall and Josh Hall are feeling the aloha. The couple, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii over the weekend. The bride, 39, shared a stunning photo of herself in...
Janet Jackson Shows Her Transformation from Makeup-Free to Full Glam in TikTok Video
Janet Jackson is flawless with or without makeup — and she proved that in a new TikTok video. On Thursday, the 56-year-old icon posted a makeup transformation while rapper Latto's song "Big Energy" played in the background. Initially, Jackson shrugged on her couch while wearing glasses, a grey headband...
Adele, Eminem, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Now Only Need Tony Awards to Reach EGOT Status
After victories at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony this weekend, musicians Adele, Eminem, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are one step closer to reaching EGOT status. On Saturday, Adele, 34, scored her first Emmy Award in the variety special (pre-recorded) category for Adele: One Night Only. Eminem, 49, won...
Jennifer Lopez Dresses 'Country-Chic' for Post-Wedding Brunch — and Even Matches the Tablecloths
Jennifer Lopez is sharing more details about her romantic Georgia wedding weekend to Ben Affleck. In her On the JLo newsletter Thursday, Lopez — who walked down the aisle wearing a custom white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil — shared a peek at some of the other looks she wore over the couple's multi-day celebration.
Art Moore, the Stylish 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Producer, Gives a Glimpse Inside His Closet
"I have always had my own style," Live with Kelly and Ryan producer Art Moore tells PEOPLE as he provides a glimpse at his expansive coat closet on the morning show A fan-favorite member of the Live with Kelly and Ryan family is pulling the curtain back on his beloved signature style. Art Moore, the show's executive in charge of production and WABC-TV's vice president of programming, gives a glimpse at his closet in a clip from Monday's episode of the Emmy Award-winning talk show. He showed off his assortment of jackets to Steve Patterson,...
Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands After Grabbing Coffee in New York City
The lovebirds were also spotted out in the Big Apple a day prior to celebrate Zendaya's 26th birthday Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland continue to display their love for one another! On Friday, the couple was pictured holding hands after grabbing coffee in Manhattan. Dressed casually for the outing, the Euphoria star opted for a gray T-shirt with a colorful scarf as she paired them with light blue jeans and black and white sneakers. Meanwhile, the British actor was sporting a purple baseball cap, a dark green T-shirt, and...
Dave Grohl Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Performance, Plays Drums at Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert
"For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could," the Foofighters frontman said of Hawkins in his opening speech Dave Grohl was overcome with emotion while remembering his late bandmate and longtime best friend Taylor Hawkins during the late rock star drummer's tribute concert. On Saturday, Foofighters was joined by a slew of other celebrities including Dave Chappelle, Elton John, Jason Sudeikis, Liam Gallagher, Paul McCartney, and more, to honor and celebrate the life...
