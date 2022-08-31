ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Moore, the Stylish 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Producer, Gives a Glimpse Inside His Closet

"I have always had my own style," Live with Kelly and Ryan producer Art Moore tells PEOPLE as he provides a glimpse at his expansive coat closet on the morning show A fan-favorite member of the Live with Kelly and Ryan family is pulling the curtain back on his beloved signature style. Art Moore, the show's executive in charge of production and WABC-TV's vice president of programming, gives a glimpse at his closet in a clip from Monday's episode of the Emmy Award-winning talk show. He showed off his assortment of jackets to Steve Patterson,...
People

Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands After Grabbing Coffee in New York City

The lovebirds were also spotted out in the Big Apple a day prior to celebrate Zendaya's 26th birthday Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland continue to display their love for one another!  On Friday, the couple was pictured holding hands after grabbing coffee in Manhattan. Dressed casually for the outing, the Euphoria star opted for a gray T-shirt with a colorful scarf as she paired them with light blue jeans and black and white sneakers.  Meanwhile, the British actor was sporting a purple baseball cap, a dark green T-shirt, and...
People

Dave Grohl Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Performance, Plays Drums at Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert

"For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could," the Foofighters frontman said of Hawkins in his opening speech Dave Grohl was overcome with emotion while remembering his late bandmate and longtime best friend Taylor Hawkins during the late rock star drummer's tribute concert.  On Saturday, Foofighters was joined by a slew of other celebrities including Dave Chappelle, Elton John, Jason Sudeikis, Liam Gallagher, Paul McCartney, and more, to honor and celebrate the life...
