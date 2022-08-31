"For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could," the Foofighters frontman said of Hawkins in his opening speech Dave Grohl was overcome with emotion while remembering his late bandmate and longtime best friend Taylor Hawkins during the late rock star drummer's tribute concert. On Saturday, Foofighters was joined by a slew of other celebrities including Dave Chappelle, Elton John, Jason Sudeikis, Liam Gallagher, Paul McCartney, and more, to honor and celebrate the life...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO