Florida sues FDA over ‘delay’ of low-cost drug importations

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press
 4 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has sued federal health officials, accusing them of stalling the state’s plan to import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Food and Drug Administration at a news conference Wednesday. He says the agencies have wrongfully delayed Florida’s drug importation proposal for almost two years.

The U.S. pharmaceutical industry for years has faced complaints over high prices and has been able to successfully lobby against proposals to import drugs at lower costs. Critics have argued importing drugs could lead to risks of counterfeit or ineffective medications that would be difficult for American governments to regulate.

