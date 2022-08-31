ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

One Wounded Another Killed in Spring Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN)The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a Friday evening double shooting that left one man dead, Mercer County Prosecutor Onofri reported. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on September 2, Trenton police received a Shot Spotter activation and several calls for a shooting....
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man

A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Wayne, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Williams
NJ.com

N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident

A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpd
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA

Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Person of Interest in NJ Murder Found Dead Near Abandoned Pa. Barn

A person of interest in the killing of a New Jersey woman was found dead in Pennsylvania, authorities announced Saturday. Peter Lestician, 53, was found Friday in a car by an abandoned barn near an ATV trail in Cooper Township in Clearfield County, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley said. He had been in a relationship with Sheila Maguire, who was found dead Monday in a Burlington County home.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL

Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
CBS Philly

Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: AUTHORITIES NEED YOUR HELP IN FATAL HIT AND RUN OF A BICYCLIST

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Chief of Police Gregory Meyer are seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal hit and run involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist that occurred at approximately 8:12 pm on Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood Township.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy