Authorities: Suspects wanted for crashing stolen BMW in Newark after police chase
Police are looking for suspects who went on a crime spree in Monmouth County.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
One Wounded Another Killed in Spring Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN)The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a Friday evening double shooting that left one man dead, Mercer County Prosecutor Onofri reported. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on September 2, Trenton police received a Shot Spotter activation and several calls for a shooting....
Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man
A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
CBS News
Trenton Police: Two men shot, one fatally, authorities alerted by shot spotter
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Trenton Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m. Police received information about the shooting from a shot spotter. Authorities identify the deceased victim as 35-year-old Rasheed...
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
After 3 months of peace, Trenton, NJ double shooting leaves one dead
TRENTON — Just days after the mayor championed a reduction in gun-related homicides, the capital city is recording its thirteenth killing this year. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says local man Rasheed Barlow, 35, was killed in a double shooting Friday evening. Trenton police responded to several calls of...
fox29.com
Man charged with shooting his kids' mom in the face with them in next room, Philadelphia DA says
TACONY - Officials say a man who shot the mother of his children in the face with them just feet away is now off the streets for a "violent domestic assault." Karell Young is charged with attempted murder, endangering the welfare of children and other related charges. Young is accused...
DA: Man shoots mother of his 3 children following argument inside home
While all four children were in another room, authorities say Karell Young shot the mother of his three children following an argument inside the home.
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident
A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
Dating Mercer County cops charged with assault in NJ hotel fight, reports say
TRENTON — Two romantically involved law enforcement officers serving Trenton and Mercer County are reportedly facing charges for their involvement in a fight at a Bordentown hotel. The Trentonian first reported on the Aug. 20 grapple at the Best Western on Route 206. Now Trenton Detective Tara Dzurkoc and...
fox29.com
Teen dies after being shot 8 times at gas station in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia gas station on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim was reportedly shot in the parking lot of the Global Gas Station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:40 p.m. He suffered at least...
Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane
The 19-year-old victim is now one of six people killed this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA
Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
NBC Philadelphia
Person of Interest in NJ Murder Found Dead Near Abandoned Pa. Barn
A person of interest in the killing of a New Jersey woman was found dead in Pennsylvania, authorities announced Saturday. Peter Lestician, 53, was found Friday in a car by an abandoned barn near an ATV trail in Cooper Township in Clearfield County, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley said. He had been in a relationship with Sheila Maguire, who was found dead Monday in a Burlington County home.
Philadelphia man gets 10 years in Atlantic City carjacking
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a carjacking that started in Atlantic City and ended with a crash in Linwood. Kevin Wade, now 61, fled in the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. April 17, 2021.
morethanthecurve.com
Police looking for help identifying three suspects in Plymouth Meeting apartment burglary
The Plymouth Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a forced entry burglary that took place on July 19th at the Parc Apartments in Plymouth Meeting. The burglary took place at 1:30 p.m. The three suspects are depicted in the photo above and in the video below.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL
Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
fox29.com
Woman shot in the face by child's father inside Tacony apartment, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot by the father of her child Saturday morning. Police responded to the 6700 block of Jackson Street for a shooting inside a third-floor apartment around 4:30 a.m. The 29-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the face,...
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: AUTHORITIES NEED YOUR HELP IN FATAL HIT AND RUN OF A BICYCLIST
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Chief of Police Gregory Meyer are seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal hit and run involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist that occurred at approximately 8:12 pm on Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood Township.
