‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Review Roundup: A ‘Rich’ and ‘Astounding’ Spectacle With ‘Potential’

Netflix Picks Up Feature-Length Doc ‘The Anthrax Attacks’ From BBC Studios Starring ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’s’ Clark Gregg
Netflix has snapped up “The Anthrax Attacks” from BBC Studios, a feature-length doc about the 2001 anthrax threat that paralyzed the U.S. in the wake of 9/11 and sparked one of the largest FBI investigations in history. The doc will star Marvel’s Clark Gregg (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D”) in...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Picture Tree Intl. Boards Toronto Entry ‘This Place,’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Berlin-based Picture Tree Intl. has added “This Place,” by Canadian debut director V.T. Nayani, to its lineup. The film is to have its world premiere at Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 9 as part of the Discovery and Next Wave Selects sections. The film stars Devery Jacobs, who...
