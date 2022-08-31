ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Rockingham, VT

WCAX

Vt. State Police conduct Labor Day weekend saturation patrol

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During this Labor Day weekend, the Vermont State Police conducted what they’re calling “saturation patrols” on Interstate 89. According to state police, the goal was to detect aggressive drivers, while also enforcing motor vehicle laws, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
New Hampshire State
Vermont Crime & Safety
WOWT

Nebraska troopers arrested four people after finding over 100 pounds of meth in traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested four people with dozens of pounds of drugs at a traffic stop. Troopers arrested Jhonny Murillo Martinez, 38, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and passengers Tonny Guevara Chacon, 24, of Lorton, Virginia; Rene Rodriguez Morales, 27, of Falls Church, Virginia; and Marta Rodriguez, 38, of Falls Church, Virginia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp according to the release.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts correction officer seriously injured, knocked unconscious, after attack by inmate

A correction officer in Massachusetts was seriously injured after an attack by an inmate. According to Deputy Director of Communications at Massachusetts Department of Correction Jason Dobson, yesterday at approximately 2:15 p.m., a correction officer was assaulted by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley. During...
CBS Boston

Man charged with illegally hunting bear at Massachusetts campground

WASHINGTON - A man is facing charges after allegedly killing a bear illegally at a Massachusetts campground this summer.Environmental police said they learned on July 5 that a bear had been killed in the area of Washington in Berkshire County. "The individual had initially stated he killed the animal at a home, claiming property owner/personal protection rights; however, the investigation determined the bear had been killed at a nearby campground," police said in a statement. "Witness interviews provided that the bear was not destructive and fled the area after encountering dogs at the camp site."The man, who was not identified, was charged with hunting a bear out of season, and police seized his bow and arrows.   
mychamplainvalley.com

Police warn of phone scam targeting older Vermonters

South Burlington, VT — The South Burlington Police Department is warning local residents of the “grandparent scam” in which callers phone someone and say a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. The scammers will then tell the victim that a large sum...
iheart.com

Two Arrested - Half Million In Cocaine Seized On Turnpike

A joint federal-state task force made a major drug bust in western Massachusetts this week. Two Mexican nationals were arrested Monday at the Ludlow Service Plaza on the Mass Turnpike. They're accused of bringing 15 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of over 500-thousand-dollars into the state from...
WCAX

Vermont celebrates with 42nd annual Labor Day Parade in Northfield

The smell of leather fills a bright blue home studio in Essex. Farmers helping farmers: Community chips in to help Vt. family after barn collapse. A story of tragedy is turning into one of hope for a Clarendon family that lost 30 cows to a barn collapse in a storm two weeks ago. Now, the community is stepping up to help.
sevendaysvt

With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn

When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
