Vermont man arrested on multiple warrants
Vermont State Police carried out an investigation finding Carl Sanborn, 53, at an address in Victory.
Pair arrested after alleged Lowe’s theft in Halfmoon
Two people have been arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Lowe's in Halfmoon. New York State Police said Hugo Cabrera, 46, of Troy, and Justine Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, were arrested on Friday.
Vt. State Police conduct Labor Day weekend saturation patrol
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During this Labor Day weekend, the Vermont State Police conducted what they’re calling “saturation patrols” on Interstate 89. According to state police, the goal was to detect aggressive drivers, while also enforcing motor vehicle laws, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
California man arrested in Nebraska after deputy finds 9 handguns, suspected drug currency
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — A California man was arrested in Seward County after a deputy located nine handguns and suspected drug currency during a traffic stop, according to authorities. On Aug. 25, a Seward County deputy stopped a Nissan Altima after spotting a traffic violation on Interstate 80 between...
State police arrest two women after finding drugs in their car during a traffic stop
Moreau, NY (WRGB) — State police have arrested two women after finding drugs in their car during a traffic stop. On August 29, 2022, at about 8:35 p.m., Troopers stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in the town of Moreau, NY, for an equipment violation. According to police,...
Pair arrested after Moreau traffic stop nets drugs
Two women were arrested on Monday after a traffic stop in Moreau. Troopers said they found drugs in the car after the Route 9 stop, which took place at about 8:35 p.m.
Former police lieutenant tasked with leading Vermont’s violence prevention efforts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Dee Barbic, a retired Vermont State Police lieutenant, to lead the state’s Violence Prevention Task Force. Barbic says the new task force will take a look at the policies the state has in place and what existing agencies are doing to prevent violence, and how to better focus those efforts.
Nebraska troopers arrested four people after finding over 100 pounds of meth in traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested four people with dozens of pounds of drugs at a traffic stop. Troopers arrested Jhonny Murillo Martinez, 38, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and passengers Tonny Guevara Chacon, 24, of Lorton, Virginia; Rene Rodriguez Morales, 27, of Falls Church, Virginia; and Marta Rodriguez, 38, of Falls Church, Virginia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp according to the release.
Massachusetts correction officer seriously injured, knocked unconscious, after attack by inmate
A correction officer in Massachusetts was seriously injured after an attack by an inmate. According to Deputy Director of Communications at Massachusetts Department of Correction Jason Dobson, yesterday at approximately 2:15 p.m., a correction officer was assaulted by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley. During...
Man charged with illegally hunting bear at Massachusetts campground
WASHINGTON - A man is facing charges after allegedly killing a bear illegally at a Massachusetts campground this summer.Environmental police said they learned on July 5 that a bear had been killed in the area of Washington in Berkshire County. "The individual had initially stated he killed the animal at a home, claiming property owner/personal protection rights; however, the investigation determined the bear had been killed at a nearby campground," police said in a statement. "Witness interviews provided that the bear was not destructive and fled the area after encountering dogs at the camp site."The man, who was not identified, was charged with hunting a bear out of season, and police seized his bow and arrows.
Two men from Mexico arrested on drug charges after bringing 15 kilos of cocaine into Mass.
FBI Boston with assistance from Massachusetts State Police arrested two men from Mexico who brought 15 kilograms of cocaine into the state. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that investigators were able to track a tractor-trailer that was allegedly driven by Gerardo Madrigal Quintero, 23, of Culiacan, Mexico to the Ludlow Service Plaza Monday night.
Police warn of phone scam targeting older Vermonters
South Burlington, VT — The South Burlington Police Department is warning local residents of the “grandparent scam” in which callers phone someone and say a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. The scammers will then tell the victim that a large sum...
Two Arrested - Half Million In Cocaine Seized On Turnpike
A joint federal-state task force made a major drug bust in western Massachusetts this week. Two Mexican nationals were arrested Monday at the Ludlow Service Plaza on the Mass Turnpike. They're accused of bringing 15 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of over 500-thousand-dollars into the state from...
Sketches of suspect released in 1982 disappearance of Massachusetts teen
Police released sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of a woman who was last seen working at a store along Route 2 in Florida.
Rangers help find body of missing man; hoist elderly injured hiker off Adirondack mountain
On the morning of Aug. 23, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) rangers and police officers searched for a missing man from Monroe County. The man’s truck was discovered at the North Hemlock Boat Launch in Ontario County. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, and other law enforcement...
Police ask for public help to solve four-decade old Massachusetts murder case
Over four decades after the death of 13-year-old Mary Frances Harvey, Massachusetts States Police took to Twitter Wednesday asking for public assistance to solve the cold case. In November of 1980, Harvey was staying at a Providence, Rhode Island shelter after getting into a fight with her mother, according to...
Vermont celebrates with 42nd annual Labor Day Parade in Northfield
The smell of leather fills a bright blue home studio in Essex. Farmers helping farmers: Community chips in to help Vt. family after barn collapse. A story of tragedy is turning into one of hope for a Clarendon family that lost 30 cows to a barn collapse in a storm two weeks ago. Now, the community is stepping up to help.
15 Hilarious Street Name Signs in New Hampshire to Make You Do a Double-Take
Ever drive by a street sign and go "wow, I need that"?. No, I am not talking about stealing street signs. I am talking about the hilarious street names that you pass by and laugh out loud. I was always so jealous of the people who grew up on these...
With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn
When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
