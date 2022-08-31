Read full article on original website
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WARNS OF NEW LOCAL SCAM
Our office has received phone calls about collecting money over the phone. The Ocean County Sheriffs Office never solicits money over the phone for any reason at all. If you have concerns contact us at 732 929 2044 or 732 349 2010. courtesy OCSD.
fox29.com
Police: Driver sought for trying to lure kids into vehicle outside Ocean County home
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Police are looking for information about a suspected vehicle and driver after what could have been a terrifying situation in Ocean County this weekend. A man reportedly came to a stop in front of a home in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester Township Saturday evening.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCEAN COUNTY SHERIFF K9 OFFICER FIONA HAS SOME GOOD TIPS FOR CELEBRATING THIS WEEKEND
Good morning again. A message from our family member K9 Fiona!. Most importantly spend time with family and friends and enjoy the rest of Summer 2022 at the Jersey Shore!
ocscanner.news
STAFFORD: TWO FROM OCEAN GATE ARRESTED FOR DEALING DRUGS AFTER TWO MONTH INVESTIGATION
On Friday, September 2, 2022, the Stafford Township Police Department’s DEU concluded a two month long, multi-agency narcotics investigation that was assisted by the Ocean Gate Police Department, the Barnegat Township Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit, and the Ocean County Prosecutors Office Narcotics Strike Force. The investigation led...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: FRIENDLY REMINDER FROM FIRST RESPONDERS “MOVE OVER”
Remember to #MoveOver for emergency vehicles! It’s the law!. Drivers approaching stationary emergency or service vehicles, tow trucks, garbage trucks and other highway safety vehicles displaying red, blue and/or amber flashing lights must now move over one lane or, if not safe to move over, then slow down below the posted speed limit.
Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town
One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL
Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
Two Arrested in Stafford Drug Bust
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Stafford Township Police Department announced the arrest of two suspected drug...
Florence Township, New Jersey woman's death ruled homicide
"I just hope there can be closure in this for the family and someone pays for this," said Janet Schweder, a neighbor.
Man shot dead is N.J. city’s first homicide in over 90 days
A shooting in Trenton’s West Ward Friday evening killed a 35-year-old city man and wounded a second person, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The homicide is the 13th in Trenton in 2022, and the first in just over 90 days — a significant mark after two straight calendar years of 40 homicides, the most ever recorded in the capital city.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: AUTHORITIES NEED YOUR HELP IN FATAL HIT AND RUN OF A BICYCLIST
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Chief of Police Gregory Meyer are seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal hit and run involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist that occurred at approximately 8:12 pm on Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood Township.
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA
Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
ocscanner.news
COLTS NECK: STOLEN SUV, BREAK IN, EXCESSIVE SPEED, POLICE PURSUIT, INJURED OFFICER ….
At 5:00a.m. this morning our Officers were notified by the Colts Necks Police Department that a black BMW SUV had been stolen from Freehold Township, had just attempted to break into a home in their town near the Highway 34 border. Our officers began checking that area when we received...
Identities revealed in Fords murder-suicide
Police say James Jasper shot and killed his wife, Lynn, at their Fords home.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: SHOW US WHAT YOU ARE DOING FOR FUN TODAY
We would love to see how you are celebrating the first day of your three day holiday weekend…..at the beach? on a boat? BBQ? pool? escape to the mountains? Share pictures of your day.
Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report
Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
ocscanner.news
BERKELEY: DOUBLE TROUBLE STATE PARK IS STILL CLOSED – THE FOX HAS NOT BEEN CAUGHT
NJDEP State Park Service and NJDEP Fish & Wildlife continue to monitor Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County for a potentially rabid fox that was involved in encounters with people and a dog on Monday. The park remains closed until further notice. Protection of public health and safety is our first priority.
ocscanner.news
MONMOUTH COUNTY: ALERT FOR TWO DWI CHECKPOINTS
During this busy Labor Day holiday weekend, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting TWO DWI checkpoints. The first will run from 10pm Friday night to 2am Saturday night, in Freehold Township. The checkpoint will take place on Rt 9, where all northbound vehicles will be diverted into the Juniper Plaza, to check drivers for their sobriety.
Police Seek Fatal Hit And Run Suspect
LAKEWOOD – Police are seeking information on the driver of a pick-up truck that struck and killed a bicyclist at around 8:15 p.m. on September 1. The bicyclist was hit at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY
Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.
