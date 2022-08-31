ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: FRIENDLY REMINDER FROM FIRST RESPONDERS "MOVE OVER"

Remember to #MoveOver for emergency vehicles! It's the law!. Drivers approaching stationary emergency or service vehicles, tow trucks, garbage trucks and other highway safety vehicles displaying red, blue and/or amber flashing lights must now move over one lane or, if not safe to move over, then slow down below the posted speed limit.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Outsider.com

Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town

One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL

Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff's office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman's Walk for transport to hospital.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot dead is N.J. city's first homicide in over 90 days

A shooting in Trenton's West Ward Friday evening killed a 35-year-old city man and wounded a second person, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said. The homicide is the 13th in Trenton in 2022, and the first in just over 90 days — a significant mark after two straight calendar years of 40 homicides, the most ever recorded in the capital city.
TRENTON, NJ
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: AUTHORITIES NEED YOUR HELP IN FATAL HIT AND RUN OF A BICYCLIST

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Chief of Police Gregory Meyer are seeking the public's assistance with a fatal hit and run involving a pick-up truck and a bicyclist that occurred at approximately 8:12 pm on Thursday, September 1st, 2022, at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood Township.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA

Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report

Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: ALERT FOR TWO DWI CHECKPOINTS

During this busy Labor Day holiday weekend, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting TWO DWI checkpoints. The first will run from 10pm Friday night to 2am Saturday night, in Freehold Township. The checkpoint will take place on Rt 9, where all northbound vehicles will be diverted into the Juniper Plaza, to check drivers for their sobriety.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Seek Fatal Hit And Run Suspect

LAKEWOOD – Police are seeking information on the driver of a pick-up truck that struck and killed a bicyclist at around 8:15 p.m. on September 1. The bicyclist was hit at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY

Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9's and other resources to search for the suspect.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

