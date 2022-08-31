Read full article on original website
Related
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
NFL・
Casemiro's underrated yet important trait on display in Man United's win vs Leicester City
Casemiro had his first set of meaningful minutes in a Manchester United shirt last night, and left having made a very good impression on fans. Despite making some very key defensive interventions against Southampton, United’s new midfield superstar was only given 10 minutes. Against Leicester on Thursday night, he had over 30.
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Fofana, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Aubameyang: The Chelsea team news to face West Ham
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea will be keen to get back to winning ways after falling to a 2-1 defeat at St Mary’s despite Raheem Sterling’s opener. The Blues...
RELATED PEOPLE
Arsen Zakharyan 'confirms' Chelsea transfer in January window
Chelsea target Arsen Zakharyan has all but confirmed a future transfer to Stamford Bridge, speaking to the Russian press. The 19-year-old has been impressive for Dynamo Moscow, leading to several European sides interested in signing him. It appeared that Chelsea had won the race to bring the Russian to Stamford...
Newcastle legend Alan Shearer claims a 'little crack' has appeared with Liverpool star
All time premier league top scorer Alan Shearer has told BBC Sport that he believes a ‘little crack’ has appeared with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. Shearer is referencing the 23 year-olds sending off against Crystal Palace last month, which saw him serve a 3 match ban after he headbutted Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.
"Fish out of water" - Liverpool star slammed by media for his performance against Everton
Liverpool midfielder James Milner has been criticised by the media following his cameo at full-back against Everton on Saturday. The 36-year-old replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold as an auxiliary right-back, but was immediately targeted and exploited by Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray. The Reds were in a good period when the former...
Antony makes Arsenal fan eat his words on live stream watchalong, it was perfect timing
An Arsenal fan was made to eat his words by Manchester United debutant Antony on a live stream watchalong. Lee Gunner, who has over 72,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, was joined by fellow Arsenal supporter Ola on Sunday afternoon to watch the club's Premier League clash at Old Trafford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erling Haaland reveals what he cannot do without when it comes to scoring for Manchester City
Erling Haaland has reflected on his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest, as well as the team’s energy ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Manchester City have certainly re-found their energy, as the defending Premier League champions defeated Nottingham Forest 6-0 on Wednesday night. The match came across more as a showcase...
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
How to watch Manchester United vs Real Sociedad (Europa League): Kick-off time, live stream, TV channel
Manchester United are starting their Europa League campaign as they take on Spanish side Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday. After winning four matches on the bounce and recently defeating Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, Erik ten Hag will be looking to capitalise on this good form to make a good start to the European competition.
Aaron Ramsdale slammed for strange goalkeeping decision for Antony's Manchester United debut goal
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has come in for heavy criticism for Manchester United's opening goal in the 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford. New £86 million signing Antony opened the scoring - and his account for the Red Devils - after being played through by Marcus Rashford in the 35th minute.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manchester United and Chelsea the key winners but Arsenal the big losers from transfer deadline day
Transfer deadline day rarely fails to serve up drama by the bucketload and this summer’s last-minute dealings were no exception. Records were broken, big-name targets were obtained and, as always, certain clubs were left to rue to transfers that never were. Here are the winners and losers on the...
When Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make Chelsea debut as Denis Zakaria decision explained
Thomas Tuchel has revealed when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his Chelsea debut and explained the decision to bring Denis Zakaria to the club. The Blues completed a deadline day double signing to bring the pair to the club before the end of the transfer window this summer. Aubameyang arrived on...
Frank Lampard: Anthony Gordon transfer to Chelsea was 'never close'
Everton boss Frank Lampard has revealed that Anthony Gordon's potential move to Chelsea was 'never close' this summer despite bids being rejected. At least two offers from Chelsea were turned down by the Toffees, who were believed to be demanding one of Conor Gallagher or Armando Broja as part of the deal.
Roy Keane SLAMS Mikel Arteta after "excuses" in Arsenal's Premier League loss to Man United
Roy Keane has slammed Mikel Arteta's excuses following Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag's side won the Premier League encounter, with goals coming from the deputising Antony and Marcus Rashford. Bukayo Saka scored the visitor's consolation. Arsenal did initially take the lead, with Gabriel...
Every word from Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash vs Arsenal
Erik ten Hag spoke to media ahead of Manchester United's sixth Premier League game of the season against Arsenal, where they will be looking for their fourth win in a row. The opposition will cause real problems for the Reds as Mikel Arteta's men remain with a perfect record this campaign so far.
Pep Guardiola details Manchester City's plans to replace Kevin De Bruyne amid long-term questions
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has discussed the club's plans to tackle how they will eventually replace star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian international has been a mainstay in the system of the reigning Premier League champions for over seven years, after joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015.
Kai Havertz speaks on Chelsea's late win against West Ham
Chelsea match winner Kai Havertz has spoken on his side’s late win against West Ham on Saturday. The German scored the winner against the Hammers in the Blues 2-1 win against their London rivals in what was a dramatic affair at Stamford Bridge. West Ham took the lead through...
Pep Guardiola’s comments on Mikel Arteta go viral again after Arsenal’s stellar start in the Premier League
After Arsenal’s stunning start in the 22/23 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola’s past comments on Mikel Arteta have resurfaced once again. Back in February of 2021, Arteta was under immense pressure as his Arsenal side were faltering in front of our eyes. The Gunners found themselves in the...
SPORTbible
87K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0