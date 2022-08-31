The province of Cuyo in Argentina is allowing citizens to pay their taxes using stablecoins, according to a report in Clarin. Quoting the General Director of the tax authority (Mendoza Tax Administration or ATM), Nicolás Chávez, the service is enabled by new technology included with the payment processor they utilize. Currently, a taxpayer can select the crypto option, is then mailed a QR code, and then pay with digital currency converted into pesos. This crypto option became available on August 24th. Of course, you may still pay using more traditional methods.

