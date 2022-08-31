Read full article on original website
Metaverse GameFi Project Metaisland Joins Neo Global Development EcoBoost Program
Neo Global Development (NGD) has accepted Metaisland into the EcoBoost program. The multiplayer metaverse GameFi project is “the fourth project to join the EcoBoost program in 2022.” Through EcoBoost, Neo will “provide support and incubation opportunities to help the project enter the market.”. In 2021, NGD focused...
Coinbase Cloud Introduces Solana Archival Nodes to Support Software Developers
Coinbase Cloud’s Solana Archival Nodes are able to “examine historical address balances, run complex queries, and simulate the blockchain state at any given point in the chain’s history.”. Coinbase Cloud previously “launched secure, dedicated Solana infrastructure nodes via Query & Transact, allowing builders to access and verify...
Digital Asset Management Solution Onramp Joins Bosonic Network
Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, announces that Onramp Invest, a crypto management solution providing access to crypto assets for registered investment advisors, will join the Bosonic Network™. This latest addition to Bosonic’s growing institutional client base “supports the Wealth segment, providing safety and transparency for their...
Blockchain Association Criticizes California Legislation Addressing Crypto: “Shortsighted”
The Blockchain Association posted a series of tweets last week critizing pending legislation they believe will undermine the digital asset ecosystem in California. The Association claims that State Assembly Bill A.B. 2269 is “shortsighted” creating “unhelpful restrictions that would impede crypto innovators’ ability to operate.” The end effect would be to push crypto innovators out of California (perhaps to Florida? Where everyone else is?). The association call the legislation “inconsistent with the Governor’s (Newsome) vision for crypto in California.
Digital Asset Exchange Bybit Supports Fiat Deposits Across Europe with Fintech TrueLayer
TrueLayer, which claims to be one of Europe’s leading open banking platforms, announces its collaboration with Bybit, the “third-most visited” cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Bybit was established in 2018 as a crypto derivatives trading platform “where retail investors and traders could benefit from an ultra-fast matching...
Why Not? One Region in Argentina Allows Citizens to Pay Taxes with Stablecoins
The province of Cuyo in Argentina is allowing citizens to pay their taxes using stablecoins, according to a report in Clarin. Quoting the General Director of the tax authority (Mendoza Tax Administration or ATM), Nicolás Chávez, the service is enabled by new technology included with the payment processor they utilize. Currently, a taxpayer can select the crypto option, is then mailed a QR code, and then pay with digital currency converted into pesos. This crypto option became available on August 24th. Of course, you may still pay using more traditional methods.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Reports Financial Results For Q2 2022
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins, the online cryptocurrency brokerage that claims to make it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a developer of blockchain technology solutions, is reporting Q2 2022 financial results. All figures “are in Canadian Dollars (CAD)...
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
