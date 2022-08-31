Read full article on original website
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team CaptainsAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
communitynewspapers.com
LONGTIME PALMETTO BAY RESIDENT AND ACTIVIST PAM GORMAN LAUNCHES BID FOR VILLAGE COUNCIL IN DISTRICT 1 – VOWS TO BE “A STRONG VOICE FOR PALMETTO BAY”
One of Palmetto Bay’s longtime residents and community activists, Pam Gorman, officially threw her hat into the ring for the Palmetto Bay Village Council seat in District 1, for the upcoming General Election scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Mrs. Gorman made the following statement immediately after her announcement:
islandernews.com
Beachcombings: Key Biscayne Rotary gearing up for innovative projects
Photos by Omar Antonio Alvarez-Pousa and Justo Rey. On the Rotary of Key Biscayne t-shirts, there is a phrase, “Rotary at Work.” Well over the last two months, the island Rotarians have been very active, planning all their activities for the coming year. President Pat Romano has hit the ground running, and out of her recent strategic retreat many new projects have sprung to life – keeping everyone busy, and in true Rotary of Key Biscayne fashion, having fun! Stay tuned for the fun and innovative events planned for the next few months. For more information on the island’s Rotary Club, visit rotaryclubofkeybiscayne.org.
islandernews.com
Letter to the Editor - Manzieri’s run for school board a win for Key Biscayne
I firmly believe Ms. Sandra Manzieri is the reason we have change at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center. When parents bring issues to light they are often ignored or brushed off, but when a teacher speaks the truth about the challenges faced by the faculty impeding them to teach, it makes a statement. Ms. Manzieri not only made a statement by speaking at the PTA meeting, but most importantly by running for the School Board seat.
What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
Click10.com
King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach. During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding. Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:. September 8-13 September 27-30 October 6-12.
wasteadvantagemag.com
U.S. Department of Labor Honors Two Miami-Dade County, FL Department of Solid Waste Management Employees
Two employees of the Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) were inducted into the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Hall of Honor in Washington, D.C. recently as Essential Workers of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The employees—Sherra Durham-Camp, Assistant Director, Collections Operations; and William Bouie, Waste Truck Driver—were honored for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
hypebeast.com
Ultra Luxury Bentley Residences Miami Apartments Each Have Four-Car Garage
Residents at Bentley’s new ultra-luxe high-rise in Miami will be able to travel directly to their new apartment while still inside their car. The 61-storey building will feature four ‘Dezervator’ vehicle lifts – named after Bentley’s developing partner Dezer Development – which will transport residents from the roadside directly to their Bentley Residences apartment.
yieldpro.com
Berkadia arranges sale and financing of build-for-rent community in Broward County
Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale and financing of Stellar at Palm Aire, a new build-for-rent community consisting of 39 townhomes located in the center of the Palm Aire Country Club in Pompano Beach, Fla. Senior Managing Directors Roberto Pesant and Jaret Turkell, along with Director Yoav Yuhjtman, Associate Director Omar Morales and Senior Analyst Jose Mota of Berkadia Miami, marketed the property on behalf of Stellar Communities. Pulso Capital purchased the property for $21.5 million, or $551,282 per unit.
Click10.com
Driver plows vehicle through fence, into Local 10 News parking lot
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A crash occurred just outside of Local 10 News studios early Sunday morning. The station is located on Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 37th Avenue. Video from outside the building shows the aftermath, when a car went through a fence and into the property’s side...
miamisprings.com
941 Oriole Avenue – 5 Beds – 3 Bath
Introducing 941 Oriole Ave. Interior pictures coming soon!. This totally updated property features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,125 Living SQ FT, impact windows and doors, and a 2 yr roof! Inside you will find a spectacular open kitchen design with large quartz counter tops and island, oak wood flooring, and updated bathrooms. The extra large master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling with beautiful yard views, a large sitting area & walk in closet. The backyard features over 50 exotic plants, newly resurfaced pool, new fence, travertine floors, & custom built gazebo. You will also see a large structure in the backyard, perfect for storage, an in-law quarters, or private cabana.
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne’s burgers-and-more Friday dining specials
Friday on Key Biscayne. Few things are better and is the perfect day to enjoy a delicious burger - or more - at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this #BurgerFriday, September 2. Costa Med Bistro. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A...
travelexperta.com
4 Things you Should Know Before Moving to Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, Florida is famously known as a hub for art, culture, shopping, and exploring the Everglades. And don’t forget the gorgeous beaches, where people love to spend full days relaxing and enjoying the sunny ambiance of the region. It is no wonder that so many people dream of living here, and many actually make it happen. I have listed some details that everyone should know before moving to Fort Lauderdale. In this post, you will learn about moving to Fort Lauderdale.
What's open & closed on Labor Day 2022
MIAMI- Is it time to fire up that grill? Yes, grocery stores will be open on Monday, September 5, on Labor Day, and here's what else is open and closed throughout South Florida on that day:Federal offices: Closed.State offices: Closed.Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed.Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.Public schools, colleges, universities: No Classes.Stock markets: Closed.Libraries: Closed. but online access remains open. Post offices: Closed; no deliveries.Banks: Branches will not be open, ATM's will still be available. Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule. Customer service call center open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.Miami-Dade and Broward Transit: Sunday schedule for both counties.Garbage collection: Normal trash collection schedule in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward.Grocery stores and malls: Open.Walmart: Open regular hours.Target: Open regular hours, pharmacies will be closed.
secretmiami.com
This Whimsical Historic Village Is Miami’s Best Kept Secret
Set in the agricultural district of South Dade’s Goulds neighborhood, is an enchanting 10-acre village home to shops and restaurants that feels like you’re stepping back in time. It’s nestled among lush gardens and framed by picturesque trails, fountains and an eclectic mix of buildings that were crafted during the turn of the century.
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage Business
Suarez draws from both her Cuban and American background, as well as her mixology expertise. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness, Kush Hospitality and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
islandernews.com
Miami home sells for record $106.87 million; seller to donate proceeds to charity
Seems South Florida real estate, and especially Miami, continues to set records, even amidst reports of the market cooling off. In January, a 4-acre waterfront Miami home set a listing record when it listed for $150 million. The home with Biscayne Bay as its backyard, belonged to businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.
islandernews.com
Dining in Saturday-style on Key Biscayne
Rain or shine, Key Biscayne is the place to enjoy that relaxing - and delicious - weekend meal and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants stand ready to serve you this Saturday, September 3, 2022. Miss Mui Chinese Bistro. Newest #tasteofkeybiscayne dining experience, serving authentic Chinese and Cantonese food. Miss Mui is...
wlrn.org
Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
NBC Miami
Car Crashes into Building Under Construction in Miami Beach
A car crashed into a building under construction in Miami Beach, according to Miami Beach Police. Officers responded to a crash at 230 Lincoln Road on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. involving a vehicle impacting the front of a building under construction. The driver was transported to Mount Sinai Medical...
worldairlinenews.com
FAA: FAA technicians rebuild the damaged MIA ILS in record time
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released this story about the record rebuild of the MIA ILS system after a Red Air DC-9-82 (MD-82) veered off the runway and plowed through the important guidance system (the aircraft was not rebuilt):. Rebuilding in Record Time. By C. Troxell, FAA. On June 21, a...
