Photos by Omar Antonio Alvarez-Pousa and Justo Rey. On the Rotary of Key Biscayne t-shirts, there is a phrase, “Rotary at Work.” Well over the last two months, the island Rotarians have been very active, planning all their activities for the coming year. President Pat Romano has hit the ground running, and out of her recent strategic retreat many new projects have sprung to life – keeping everyone busy, and in true Rotary of Key Biscayne fashion, having fun! Stay tuned for the fun and innovative events planned for the next few months. For more information on the island’s Rotary Club, visit rotaryclubofkeybiscayne.org.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO