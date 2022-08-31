Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
One dead after being hit by train
NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I. NASA officials announced Saturday that they would not be pursuing a launch during the remainder of this launch period which ends Tuesday. One killed in shooting on Pratt Ave. in Huntsville. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:00 AM...
WAFF
One person is dead after being hit by a train Saturday night
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday night after being struck by a train in Huntsville. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a white male was killed by a train near Triana Blvd. and Holmes Ave. The Huntsville Police Department says that a...
WAAY-TV
Troopers: Madison County woman in stolen truck hurt in multi-vehicle Limestone County wreck
A Madison County woman driving a stolen truck is responsible for a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Ashley Nicole Taymon, 35, of Harvest was driving a stolen 2002 Ford F-250 about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday when she hit two other vehicles on U.S. 72 near Dupree Worthy Road in Limestone County, troopers said.
43-year-old man in car struck, killed while stopped in I-59/20 emergency lane
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a traffic crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as O’Neil Xavier Frazier. He was 43 and lived in Irondale. The wreck happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAFF
Car flips during Morgan County pursuit
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped Saturday afternoon after the driver attempted to evade law enforcement. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle on Ironman Rd. near Blankenship Rd. near Danville. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that after...
wvtm13.com
Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass
CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
Hartselle man flips car while running from police
A man flipped his car after running from a traffic stop near Danville on Saturday.
wvtm13.com
Fatal crash involving several vehicles closes part of I-65 in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Northbound lanes are closed on I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday afternoon due to a deadly crash involving several vehicles. The Cullman County coroner said that one person had been killed in the crash. The accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the 291 mile marker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Victim identified in fatal Wednesday Huntsville motorcycle collision
Huntsville police have identified the victim in a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle Wednesday night. According to police, Kathrynn Lively, 21, died following the incident. The crash took place at Willowbrook Drive and Bailey Cove Road, shortly after 7:30 p.m. Police are investigating.
1 dead after being struck by train in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department is responding to a pedestrian being struck by a train in the area of Holmes Avenue late Saturday night.
Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
wbrc.com
One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident that closed the northbound side of I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. The Cullman County Coroner confirmed one person was killed in the accident. Deputies said the accident happened around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radio7media.com
Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore
ON SEPTEMBER 23RD THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL PARTNER WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE AND LOCAL AGENCIES ALONG WITH THE STATE OF ALABAMA FOR HANDS ACROSS THE BORDER, A MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL CAMPAIGN TO INCREASE TRAFFIC ENFORSEMENT FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN THE AREA OF MAIN STREET IN ARDMORE ON SEPTEMBER 23RD FROM 8 TO 10. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN TRAFFIC SAFETY.ORG.
1 killed in Thursday-morning crash on I-59 in Birmingham
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 59 northbound in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and Birmingham police officers were dispatched to the wreck at 7:36 a.m. Thursday, said Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks. It happened on I-59 northbound at Messer Airport Highway. The crash involved...
UPDATE: BPD identifies man killed during shooting on Arkadelphia Road
From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) has identified the victim of a shooting on Arkadelphia Road on Friday, September 2, at approximately 5:50 p.m. According to the BPD, Demarkus Etwan Moss, Sr., 22, of Birmingham, was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when North and West Precinct officers were dispatched to […]
83-year-old bridges replaced in Morgan County, roadway reopens
A pair of bridges in Morgan County are open to drivers for the first time in more than a year.
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation after body found on Pratt Avenue
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in the 1,100 block of Pratt Avenue. The body was found about 11:20 p.m. Friday when police responded to a call about gunshots. No identity has been released. Police said investigators are speaking to a...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify woman killed in Wednesday night motorcycle wreck
Huntsville Police say charges are likely pending the outcome of an investigation into a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. The wreck involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Kathrynn Lively, 21, has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in the wreck. Police said it was reported about 7:36 p.m. Wednesday at the...
Man arrested for burglary in Decatur
Decatur Police Department arrested a man for a burglary that took place on September 2.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
56K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0