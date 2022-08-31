(Updated at 10:20 p.m.) Arlington County police are conducting a death investigation at a high-rise condo building in Ballston. Numerous police units could be seen this afternoon and evening around The Continental condo building at 851 N. Glebe Road, near the Westin hotel and the P.F. Chang’s restaurant. A photo sent by a reader shows a tent set up by police in an alley next to the building.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO