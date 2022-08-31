Read full article on original website
Related
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
County Sued for Park Project — “Arlington County withheld nearly $1 million from a contractor that renovated a popular park in the East Falls Church area, the company has alleged. McDonnell Landscape, which filed the suit against the County Board in Arlington Circuit Court on Aug. 17, had been hired to carry out long-awaited upgrades to Benjamin Banneker Park, a 12.5-acre facility along Four Mile Run that includes a major trailhead, a dog park and athletic facilities.” [Washington Post]
arlnow.com
Arlington and immediate D.C. area under Flood Watch overnight
Arlington County, D.C. and its immediate neighbors are under a Flood Watch starting early Monday morning. Heavy rain is expected overnight and during the morning commute. The soaking rainfall may cause isolated flooding. More from the National Weather Service:. …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police conducting apparent death investigation in Ballston
(Updated at 10:20 p.m.) Arlington County police are conducting a death investigation at a high-rise condo building in Ballston. Numerous police units could be seen this afternoon and evening around The Continental condo building at 851 N. Glebe Road, near the Westin hotel and the P.F. Chang’s restaurant. A photo sent by a reader shows a tent set up by police in an alley next to the building.
Washington Fisherman Has Terrifying Staredown, Then Charges, A Mountain Lion: “I’m Prepared To Die”
Talk about a life or death situation. According to Kiro 7, Washington’s Bart Brown saw his life flash before his eyes after coming face to face with a mountain lion at the in Port Angeles, Washington. Brown was walking back from his favorite fishing hole when he noticed the...
Comments / 0