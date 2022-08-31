ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man with ‘American Horror Story’-Inspired Face Tattoos Arrested for Allegedly Leaving at Least 3 Different Dead Animals at Memorial for Parkland Shooting Victims

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly placing dead animals on a memorial to the victims of the Parkland school shooting massacre. Robert Mondragon, 29, stands accused of three counts of removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument, violating a risk protection order, and violating his probation on five previous battery and indecent exposure charges, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. He is currently being held without bond in a North Broward County jail.
