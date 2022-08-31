Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
momcollective.com
Top Family-Friendly Restaurants in Birmingham
One of the things I love most about Birmingham is our vibrant culinary scene. Even though our metropolis is relatively small compared to the larger, more well-known “foodie” magnets, we aren’t playin’ around. For goodness’ sake, we’ve got the 2018 James Beard Most Outstanding Restaurant in America winner up in here, y’all!!
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Haunted Houses
It’s spooky season and we have rounded up the 4 best haunted houses in Birmingham, AL!. Dates: Opening Night Sept 30: 7:00pm – Midnight; Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday Nights: 7:00pm – 10:00pm; Friday and Saturday Nights: 7:00pm – Midnight. Website: https://www.atroxfactory.com/. Location: 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds,...
Bham Now
5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham
Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
Shelby Reporter
N’spirations Salon opens in Alabaster
ALABASTER – A new hair salon opened last week in Alabaster, providing customers with both good hair and good friends. “After COVID, I realized we all want relationships and our people,” salon owner Mehgen Overton said. “I wanted to open something small and intimate. A place where you could find your stylist and a friend.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coach Green, Dr. Green, Mayor Green
Mayor Don Green, who passed earlier this year on July 4 at 88, left an indelible mark on his cherished hometown. Cullman City Council President Dr. Jenny Folsom shared, “Whether you knew him as Coach Green, Dr. Green or Mayor Green, everyone loved and respected Donald Green and he loved Cullman. He was a pillar of this community, and his contributions will never be forgotten.” Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs explained why Green was important to him and Cullman as a whole. “Mayor Green had such an ability to make the long-range decisions, which were often difficult choices. He had the most concentrated, but...
wbrc.com
Witnesses return to knocking on doors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jehovah’s Witnesses resumed their door-to-door ministry on September 1, 2022, after two-and-a-half-year suspension because of the COVID pandemic. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the nearly 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 12,000 congregations in the United States.
Trussville FD responds to roof fire at Rodney Scott’s BBQ
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Fire and Rescue responded to a roof fire at Rodney’s Scott’s BBQ on Saturday, September 3, at approximately 9:41 p.m. According to Fire Chief Tim Shotts, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the fire investigator will be there today. Shotts said […]
Birmingham’s getting hosed by water works board
No bills, multiple bills, outrageously huge bills that are double or triple what customers usually pay for water. The Birmingham Water Works board is a dysfunctional hot mess. And they’ve done jumped on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s last nerve. Woodfin was in a particularly grumpy mood last Monday when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
As homicides escalate, Birmingham Times, AL.com launch joint series on gun violence
Earlier this year, Yasmine Wright, a 10th grader at Wenonah High School, left her job at the Birmingham Zoo after working her shift, something she had done for weeks prior. The 16-year-old never made it home. Yasmine was killed by stray gunfire that also left another man dead. Two weeks...
Bham Now
Johnny’s Restaurant has the “Best Fried Food in Alabama” according to Food & Wine
Food & Wine Magazine recently named Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood as home of the best fried food in the state. Keep reading to learn what makes the award winning spot so delicious (and what fried food to try next time you visit). Award winning catfish. You just know it’s...
wvtm13.com
Jimmie Hale Mission names new executive director
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jimmie Hale Mission board of directors named Perryn Carroll the organization’s new executive director during a celebration event at the Shepura Men’s Center campus downtown on Thursday. WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph has more in the video above. “This is a transition from career...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
Clanton Advertiser
OPINION: Jemison business hosting mini ‘World of Wheels’
Residents can expect to see a miniature ‘World of Wheels’ in Jemison on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Jemison. The event is free, and O’Reilly’s is hopeful that the customer appreciation event will bring more vitality to Jemison.
Bham Now
These 5 theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day in Birmingham with great movie specials, Sat. Sept 3
National Cinema Day is this Saturday, September 3. Birmingham has its share of movie theaters and cinemas around the city and we have a list of five that are offering $3 movie specials in celebration of this national day. Check it out. 1. AMC. The Greater Birmingham area has its...
Germany’s Gunther Leibrock returns to Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – Gunther Leibrock came to Cullman as a young man in 1990 to gain valuable work experience, which he took back with him to his home country of Germany. Then an electrical engineering student, Leibrock resided in the states for three months, working at Americold, and stayed with Robert Tidwell and his family. “Compared to 1990, your city has developed dramatically. It’s unbelievable. Congratulations,” said Leibrock to Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs as he visited Cullman City Hall with his 16-year-old son Vincent and family friend Tidwell Thursday. More than 30 years after his first stay in the city, Leibrock said,...
Bham Now
7 Black-owned wellness businesses that will have you feeling refreshed and renewed
There’s been a lot of talk about personal wellness lately and how to holistically treat common issues. The real questions is: where do you even start? Luckily, The Magic City is full of Black-owned wellness businesses that believe in self-advancement and the art of treating yourself in both mind and body. Here are a few of our favorites.
styleblueprint.com
6 Quick & Easy Day Trips from Birmingham
If you’re itching for a quick getaway, consider a day trip to one of these six nearby gems that will steal your heart. Whether you’re looking for some front porch sitting with a sweet tea in hand, or a swanky martini bar with house music playing, there’s something for you within an easy drive of Birmingham. Check out some of what these nearby cities offer, and if you decide to stay the night, we have a few suggestions for lodging, too!
wwno.org
The story of 'the Colony': How the only Black community in this Alabama county thrived, survived
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
violetskyadventures.com
Experience this 260-Million-Year-Old Cave with an Underground Pool
Lying underground just north of Birmingham, Alabama is Rickwood Caverns. Now a state park, this spelunking adventure takes visitors deep underground to show off the unique limestone formations. There is also an underground pool that is home to aquatic life. About. Rickwood Caverns is named after two men who had...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
56K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0