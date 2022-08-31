Mayor Don Green, who passed earlier this year on July 4 at 88, left an indelible mark on his cherished hometown. Cullman City Council President Dr. Jenny Folsom shared, “Whether you knew him as Coach Green, Dr. Green or Mayor Green, everyone loved and respected Donald Green and he loved Cullman. He was a pillar of this community, and his contributions will never be forgotten.” Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs explained why Green was important to him and Cullman as a whole. “Mayor Green had such an ability to make the long-range decisions, which were often difficult choices. He had the most concentrated, but...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO