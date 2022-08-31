Large public auction for the assets of Scoreboards & Treaty Lanes in Greenville, Ohio. All the restaurant and bar equipment will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 500 lots. There is something for everyone here. Commercial mixers and meat slicer. Conveyor Pizza ovens, Fryers, grills and a walk-in cooler along with stainless sinks, tables and refrigerated prep tables. Turbo Air Deluxe freezer only 2 years old. Food warmers and warming tables, shelving units and kitchen supplies. Tea and coffee brewers. Large inventory of tables and chairs. Large collection of Neon and metal signs featuring an 8ft X 4ft Budweiser neon sign. Old Greenville Wave High School Scoreboard. Bar refrigerators and keg coolers. Jägermeister Machine & slushie machine. Vending machines, change machines and lockers. New beer mugs and pitchers and lots of bar equipment. Approximately 500 lots and to many items to list. Preview is Wednesday, September 14 from.

