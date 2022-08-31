Read full article on original website
Fair at New Boston continues today in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — The Fair at New Boston continues for its second day in Springfield. Festivities start at 10:00 a.m. today and continue until 6:00 p.m. at George Rogers Clark Park off South Tecumseh Road. Activities include sampling foods inspired by the past, shopping, period entertainment, and music. >>WATCH: 7...
ALDI opens new grocery store in former Barnes & Noble near Dayton Mall
Larger store replaces previous location less than a mile west; grand opening with giveaways set for Thursday. ALDI has relocated an existing Montgomery County grocery store to a new spot near the Dayton Mall. The new 26,658-square-foot store at 2619 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. opened Thursday, replacing the...
2022 Dayton Reggae Festival canceled due to weather
The Dayton Reggae Festival was canceled today due to anticipation of inclement weather. The festival was part of the Downtown Summer Music Series: Groove which involves a plethora of live music, food, vendors and other such activities. Jah Soul, Luv Locz, Johnny Payne and The True Believers, Seefari and One...
7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!
September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
Road closures planned on major Kettering roads for Holiday at Home parade
KETTERING — Two major roads will be closed starting early Monday morning in preparation for the Holiday at Home parade in Kettering. Far Hills Avenue between Shroyer Road and Dorothy Lane and Stroop Road between Shroyer Road and Overland Trail will be closed from 2:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday.
Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill: A Guide
Welcome to the Journal-News guide to the mega sports complex Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, located at 611 N. B St. in Hamilton, Ohio. Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, founded by Sam and Melody Beiler, is one of the largest convention centers and indoor sports facilities in the United States. It is named after the original sports center on Spooky Nook Road in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
Our Kitchen Window now open
Jeff and Wendy Hepp hold the ribbon on Wednesday from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s ceremonial ribbon cutting at their new business, Our Kitchen Window — a home and bath store at 223 N. Main St. in downtown Urbana. The store hours are Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening of the store is Saturday at 10 a.m.
Restaurant/bar equipment, and misc.
Large public auction for the assets of Scoreboards & Treaty Lanes in Greenville, Ohio. All the restaurant and bar equipment will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 500 lots. There is something for everyone here. Commercial mixers and meat slicer. Conveyor Pizza ovens, Fryers, grills and a walk-in cooler along with stainless sinks, tables and refrigerated prep tables. Turbo Air Deluxe freezer only 2 years old. Food warmers and warming tables, shelving units and kitchen supplies. Tea and coffee brewers. Large inventory of tables and chairs. Large collection of Neon and metal signs featuring an 8ft X 4ft Budweiser neon sign. Old Greenville Wave High School Scoreboard. Bar refrigerators and keg coolers. Jägermeister Machine & slushie machine. Vending machines, change machines and lockers. New beer mugs and pitchers and lots of bar equipment. Approximately 500 lots and to many items to list. Preview is Wednesday, September 14 from.
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
Taste of Darke County
Join us Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 2-5 p.m.for a Taste of Darke County at Eldora Speedway! Sample food and drinks from seven popular Darke County destinations. Cost is $20 for 10 tickets … each ticket is good for one sample. Additional tickets are $2 each. CASH ONLY! We hope to see you there!
Parking is different in Downtown Xenia and how city collects money
XENIA — You will notice changes the next time you park in the City of Xenia. There are changes to the city’s parking meters and the amount of money collected from people who ran out of time and got a ticket. For decades, you’ve had to pay to...
Montgomery County to hold tire buy back event
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County Environmental Services will hold a tire buy back event later this month. The event will run 9 a.m.-1 p.m on Sept. 18 at the Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility. The tire buyback is only open to Montgomery County residents and proof of residency...
Waste and recycling collection delayed 1 day in Dayton area due to Labor Day
DAYTON — Waste and recycling collection for Dayton area residents will be delayed by one day the week of September 5, according to the City of Dayton’s Facebook page. This is due to the Labor Day holiday. Collection will be delayed by one day all week in Dayton,...
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
Hookahville Music Festival moves to Darke County over Labor Day weekend
Hookahville, the Midwest’s longest-running music festival, will be held at J&M Ranch in Ansonia, Ohio, this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. It’s a “don’t miss” festival for fans of psychedelic rock’n’roll, and includes day passes to all weekend long camping options. The festival...
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’
A Springfield native and his now-girlfriend placed third on this season of “Love Island USA.”. Jesse Bray, 27, was one of the 10 initial people on the dating competition show, which aired on Peacock. The 35-episode season ran from July 19 to Aug. 28, and had a total of 34 islanders throughout the show.
Dayton movie theaters including The Neon to offer $3 tickets this weekend
Some movie theaters in the Dayton area are celebrating National Cinema Day by offering $3 tickets for any show on Saturday, Sept. 3. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced there will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens.
Crews extinguish fire in downtown Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Fire Department responded to a structure fire in downtown Middletown, Friday morning. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to a call reporting a fire at 65 North University Boulevard. When crews arrived at the...
$3 Movie Day: A cheap alternative to the Labor Day rituals
Movie theaters around the country are selling tickets at a discount to promote coming back to the movies. Photo courtesy of Flickr. The smell of grilled food, splashes in the swimming pool, chatter between family and friends, fireworks and, for some, even a day off from school or work: All of these things could be used to describe Labor Day weekend. For some, it may even be the last weekend of summer. On top of all these rituals, a new attraction has caught the attention of many. National Cinema Day has been designated for Sept. 3.
