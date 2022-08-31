Read full article on original website
Related
Rockwall Caregiver Conference to offer guidance on planning ahead for an aging loved one
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 2, 2022) Meals on Wheels Senior Services of Rockwall County and Rest Haven Funeral Home and Memorial Park will present, “Caring for the Caregiver,” the Rockwall Cares 10th Annual Caregiver Conference, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at Reflections at Rest Haven, 500 State Highway 66 East in Rockwall.
Royse City Education Foundation plans for gala
ROYSE CITY, TX (Sept. 1, 2022) The Royse City ISD Education Foundation is gearing up for the 2nd Annual Evening for Education on November 5, 2022 at the Rockwall Hilton Lakefront. Last year, the event resulted in over $90,000 for teaching grants, special campus projects and staff/student recognition efforts. Tickets...
Rockwall-Heath Cheer Senior Highlight: Maddy Mazyck
HEATH, TX (Sept. 1, 2022) Blue Ribbon News is happy to highlight the senior athletes of Rockwall-Heath Cheer! Meet Maddy Mazyck, Varsity Co-Head Cheerleader. Our print edition delivers free to ~17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County, TX. Click image to view. To share your good news and events, email...
Heath Mayor honors resident David Lane for years of service to city
HEATH, TX (August, 29, 2022) Heath Mayor Kelson Elam recently issued a Proclamation of Appreciation to Heath resident and business owner, David Lane, for his eight years of service on the Heath Economic Development and Heath Municipal Benefits Boards. Appointed in 2014, David served as President from 2017 until July...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet Ollie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 1, 2022) Meet Ollie and his 56 pounds of mellow sweetness! He is very affectionate lovebug who swings by his foster parent multiple times a day to plant kisses and cuddle up. He’s not a lap dog, but he’s always just a few feet away.
City of Heath to host Town Hall meeting on Sept 1 regarding Hubbard Bridge closure
HEATH, TX (Aug. 29, 2022) The City of Heath will host a Town Hall Meeting regarding the Hubbard Bridge closure on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The bridge was closed for safety reasons due to erosion and damage caused during the heavy rain incident last week. The detour route is shown below.
Rockwall-Heath grad commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant Air Battle Manager in the Air Force
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 31, 2022) Texas A&M University grad Ollie Tran Hastings of Rockwall has been commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant Air Battle Manager in the Air Force. While at A&M, he joined the Corps of Cadets and was a part of Squadron 20, aka Titan 20. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, and He graduated from Rockwall-Heath High School in 2018.
Patriot PAWS places facility dog with Adaptive Training Foundation
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 31, 2022) – Patriot PAWS Service Dogs was honored to place Facility Dog, Jeffrey, sponsored by US Gypsum, with Adaptive Training Foundation, a Carrollton, TX-based nonprofit, on August 15. Founded in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs trains and provides Service Dogs of the highest quality at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Structure fire at I-30 & FM 551 in Fate fully contained
FATE, TX (Aug. 30, 2022) – A structure fire broke out at the Prose apartment complex at 5:37 a.m. Consequently, one building structure was lost. However, fire crews were quick to respond to the incident. The building was not occupied and there were no injuries due to the fire. Evacuations were held in the Williamsburg area to the immediate west and south of the site during the incident. All commercial buildings close-by and under construction, including FRESH by Brookshire’s, were unaffected.
‘Just Serve’ events in Rockwall to commemorate 9/11
ROCKWALL (Aug. 30, 2022) —Do you remember where you were on September 11, 2001? Chances are (if you’re old enough) that you remember exactly. It was a day of fear and loss, but the 9/11 story in America is ultimately a story of hope, with brave firefighters and other first responders who rushed in to rescue and serve others in the time of greatest need. How can you commemorate this day in 2022?
Eagle Scout project brings ‘Healing with Horses’ experience to children with special needs
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 30, 2022) A local, aspiring Eagle Scout is partnering with Texas Therapeutic Riding Center located in Wylie, TX to give a unique experience to children with special needs. Giancarlos Guzman, a BSA scout of Troop 83 of Rockwall TX, is carrying out his Eagle Scout community service...
State Representative Justin Holland names longtime Rockwall resident as new Political Director
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 23, 2022) Today, State Representative Justin Holland announced key staff changes including the departure of Alexandra Fowler who has served HD-33 as a policy analyst and interim-district director as well as Rep. Holland’s political director during the spring primary. Fowler has accepted the campaign manager role for the Jamee Jolley Campaign who is seeking the HD-70 Collin County seat in the Texas House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockwall police seek help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 31, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed thefts in a residential neighborhood on August 15, 2022 . The suspect was driving a white 4 door vehicle that appears to be an early 2000’s model Mitsubishi Lancer.
Veterans Outpost Gala coming Nov. 10 to help veterans, first responders
GREENVILLE, TX (Aug. 24, 2022) The community is invited as Veterans Outpost – a 50 acre complex in Greenville, TX being developed to accommodate veterans and first responders in their journey to improve their physical, emotional, spiritual, and economic wellbeing due to PTSD and other on the job stresses – hosts its Outpost Odyssey Gala and Auction just prior to Veteran’s Day.
Rowlett police seek help identifying credit card thief
ROWLETT, TX (Aug. 30, 2022) The Rowlett Police Department reached out through social media today for the public’s help in identifying a suspect:. Hopefully the overdramatic intro caught some of y’alls attention because we need your help, news team! We had a person steal a mother’s purse while she was taking her child to the restroom while visiting one of our amazing parks and that doesn’t sit well with us.
Ninth annual ‘Celebrate Fate’ event offers food, fun, fireworks, and family
FATE, TX (Aug. 26, 2022) The City of Fate’s annual community celebration, Celebrate Fate, is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 17 at Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Parkway (adjacent to Robert Smith Family Park, 1220 CD Boren Parkway). This year, Celebrate Fate will feature the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rockwall Fire Department to host Open House
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 22, 2022) Mark your calendar and bring the family to the annual Rockwall Fire Department Open House hosted at Rockwall Fire Station #2, located at 920 Rockwall Parkway. The family event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22. Enjoy free food, bounce houses, and...
City Center to host 9/11 Memorial Tower Climb
FORT WORTH (August 23, 2022) – City Center Fort Worth will host up to 200 first responders on Sunday, September 11, 2022 for a Memorial Tower Climb. First responders from City Center Security, local Police and Fire Departments, County Sheriff offices, and FBI agents will climb the stairs of the Bank of America Tower from the ground floor to the 27th floor.
Celebrity judges announced for 2022 Big Tex Awards at State Fair
DALLAS, TX (Aug. 24, 2022) Fair season is in the air, and with it, the irresistible aroma of fried food. It’s time to discover who will be crowned the winners of the 18th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards. Participants in the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards submitted a total...
Highlights from Rockwall ISD Board Aug 15 meeting
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 16, 2022) The following is a Rockwall ISD press release summarizing Monday night’s (8/15/2022) RISD Board of Trustees Meeting. The Board of Trustees recognized the Extended School Year 2022 Mentors. The ESY Mentor Program started in 2018. This summer, 17 middle and high school students volunteered to support and work with their peers with disabilities. These mentors volunteered a total of 517 hours.
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 0