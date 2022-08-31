ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall County, TX

Blue Ribbon News

Royse City Education Foundation plans for gala

ROYSE CITY, TX (Sept. 1, 2022) The Royse City ISD Education Foundation is gearing up for the 2nd Annual Evening for Education on November 5, 2022 at the Rockwall Hilton Lakefront. Last year, the event resulted in over $90,000 for teaching grants, special campus projects and staff/student recognition efforts. Tickets...
ROYSE CITY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall-Heath Cheer Senior Highlight: Maddy Mazyck

HEATH, TX (Sept. 1, 2022) Blue Ribbon News is happy to highlight the senior athletes of Rockwall-Heath Cheer! Meet Maddy Mazyck, Varsity Co-Head Cheerleader. Our print edition delivers free to ~17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County, TX. Click image to view. To share your good news and events, email...
HEATH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall-Heath grad commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant Air Battle Manager in the Air Force

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 31, 2022) Texas A&M University grad Ollie Tran Hastings of Rockwall has been commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant Air Battle Manager in the Air Force. While at A&M, he joined the Corps of Cadets and was a part of Squadron 20, aka Titan 20. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, and He graduated from Rockwall-Heath High School in 2018.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Structure fire at I-30 & FM 551 in Fate fully contained

FATE, TX (Aug. 30, 2022) – A structure fire broke out at the Prose apartment complex at 5:37 a.m. Consequently, one building structure was lost. However, fire crews were quick to respond to the incident. The building was not occupied and there were no injuries due to the fire. Evacuations were held in the Williamsburg area to the immediate west and south of the site during the incident. All commercial buildings close-by and under construction, including FRESH by Brookshire’s, were unaffected.
FATE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

'Just Serve' events in Rockwall to commemorate 9/11

ROCKWALL (Aug. 30, 2022) —Do you remember where you were on September 11, 2001? Chances are (if you’re old enough) that you remember exactly. It was a day of fear and loss, but the 9/11 story in America is ultimately a story of hope, with brave firefighters and other first responders who rushed in to rescue and serve others in the time of greatest need. How can you commemorate this day in 2022?
Blue Ribbon News

State Representative Justin Holland names longtime Rockwall resident as new Political Director

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 23, 2022) Today, State Representative Justin Holland announced key staff changes including the departure of Alexandra Fowler who has served HD-33 as a policy analyst and interim-district director as well as Rep. Holland’s political director during the spring primary. Fowler has accepted the campaign manager role for the Jamee Jolley Campaign who is seeking the HD-70 Collin County seat in the Texas House.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall police seek help identifying theft suspect

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 31, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed thefts in a residential neighborhood on August 15, 2022 . The suspect was driving a white 4 door vehicle that appears to be an early 2000’s model Mitsubishi Lancer.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Veterans Outpost Gala coming Nov. 10 to help veterans, first responders

GREENVILLE, TX (Aug. 24, 2022) The community is invited as Veterans Outpost – a 50 acre complex in Greenville, TX being developed to accommodate veterans and first responders in their journey to improve their physical, emotional, spiritual, and economic wellbeing due to PTSD and other on the job stresses – hosts its Outpost Odyssey Gala and Auction just prior to Veteran’s Day.
GREENVILLE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rowlett police seek help identifying credit card thief

ROWLETT, TX (Aug. 30, 2022) The Rowlett Police Department reached out through social media today for the public’s help in identifying a suspect:. Hopefully the overdramatic intro caught some of y’alls attention because we need your help, news team! We had a person steal a mother’s purse while she was taking her child to the restroom while visiting one of our amazing parks and that doesn’t sit well with us.
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Fire Department to host Open House

ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

City Center to host 9/11 Memorial Tower Climb

FORT WORTH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Highlights from Rockwall ISD Board Aug 15 meeting

ROCKWALL, TX
