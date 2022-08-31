Read full article on original website
DeSantis, elections supervisors disagree over who determines voter eligibility
Tampa Bay area supervisors of elections say the Florida Department of State informs them of voter eligibility, pushing back on recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis since he announced 20 arrests for voter fraud in the 2020 election by his new Office of Election Crimes and Security.
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law
When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
St. Pete deputy mayor resigns over ‘serious allegations’
St. Petersburg's deputy mayor resigned Friday after serious allegations arose this week.
How the Big Lie Ended Up in a Sixth-Grade Classroom in Florida
Today’s lesson is how the Big Lie made it onto a world history study sheet handed out by a substitute teacher in the sixth grade at the R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.It was a take-home sheet headed “How Does a Historian Work?” and it was meant to prepare students for a test on Thursday. One mother proceeded to quiz her child on its list of vocabulary words. The first six were evidence, source, primary source, secondary source, reliable source, and point of view.“Then came No. 7,” the mother, who asked not to be named, later...
Florida teacher gives assignment on ‘stolen’ election, accused of ‘trying to indoctrinate students’
A tweet picturing an assignment from a teacher at Nolan Middle School near Bradenton, Florida, went viral Wednesday night because it made reference to claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen.”. In a Twitter post, Ron Filipkowski, a Sarasota-based attorney and former Republican with a large following, shared...
Mysuncoast.com
Gator attack in Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has reported an alligator incident. According to the FWC, they received a call around 6 pm and dispatched an alligator trapper to the location. The victim was transported to Sarasota Hospital and at this time the extent of...
wild941.com
Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Longboat Observer
School overcrowding eases slightly with charter academy opening
Sitting at a table in the fourth grade learning village at Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy, no one would have known Lelia Rodriguez, Catalina Poole, Emily Topping and Molly Jae all went to different elementary schools last school year. All dressed in their matching green Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy polo shirts,...
fox13news.com
Video: Deputy wrangles rattlesnake outside Florida home
LEE COUNTYY, Fla. - A Southwest Florida homeowner is breathing a sigh of relief and a venous snake is back in the wild after a deputy captured the venomous varmint outside a Lee County residence. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recently received a call about a large...
Longboat Observer
Thrashing manatees are mating, stay back
Sarasota Police intervened in early August as beachgoers were trying to touch mating manatees off Lido Beach. Stephannie Kettle from Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium said, “Lots of people, unfortunately, are interacting with manatee herds.”. Manatees thrash in the water when mating, so approaching them is not only a...
10NEWS
Check the mail recently? Florida Blue sends out mandatory notifications to members
TAMPA, Fla — Florida Blue says members who received care at BayCare Health System in the past six months will be getting notices in the mail. The notices, which were mailed earlier this week, let Florida Blue members know that BayCare may choose to exit Florida Blue’s networks on October 1, 2022.
Longboat Observer
County law enforcement gifted cost-efficient driver training simulators
Heavy rain, dense fog and pedestrians crossing the road unexpectedly are all scenarios that local police departments and sheriff’s offices are unable to replicate with ease when performing driver training, especially because they have no control over the weather. To aid in this issue and improve behind the wheel...
77-year-old woman bitten by 7-foot gator in Bradenton, FWC says
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified the victim in Saturday's alligator attack in Bradenton as a 77-year-old woman.
Polk County RV park owner to pay $45K in transgender discrimination case
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An owner and property manager of a Davenport recreational vehicle park has entered into a consent order after discriminating against a transgender woman, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said Thursday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The consent order states...
Longboat Observer
Edward K. Christian, 78, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan and Longboat Key, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday August 19, 2022, after a short illness.
Edward K. Christian, 78, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan and Longboat Key, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday August 19, 2022, after a short illness. Ed Christian’s calling was to a career in radio, which began in 1958, as a young teen running the control board at several FM radio stations in Detroit; he lived true to this calling every day since as an active and unmatched force in his chosen industry to the day of his passing. While studying at Michigan State University, he worked as a radio reporter at several Lansing radio stations. After graduating from Wayne State University in 1966 with a Bachelor degree in Mass Communications, he became an account executive for WCAR-AM-FM in Detroit.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Answers Call For “One Act Of Kindness”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Readers of The Free Press may recall a story we published last week titled, “Lakeland Woman Says ‘One Act Of Kindness’ Could Change Her World After Ductal Carcinoma Diagnosis.” Nicole Berlin of Lakeland was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in SITU (DCIS) in
Longboat Observer
Police, wildlife experts recommend wide berth for thrashing manatees
Sarasota Police intervened in early August as beachgoers were trying to touch mating manatees off Lido Beach. “Lots of people, unfortunately, are interacting with manatee herds,” Stephannie Kettle from Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium said. Manatees thrash in the water when mating, so approaching them is not only...
Florida man obsessed with school shootings puts dead animals on Parkland memorial
A Florida man who authorities said had a "disturbing fascination with mass school shootings" was arrested after he allegedly left several dead animals on a memorial in Parkland, Florida.
Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
Victim recovering from alligator bite in Bradenton
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating an alligator 'incident' in Bradenton.
