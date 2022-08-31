ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

floridabulldog.org

DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

How the Big Lie Ended Up in a Sixth-Grade Classroom in Florida

Today’s lesson is how the Big Lie made it onto a world history study sheet handed out by a substitute teacher in the sixth grade at the R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.It was a take-home sheet headed “How Does a Historian Work?” and it was meant to prepare students for a test on Thursday. One mother proceeded to quiz her child on its list of vocabulary words. The first six were evidence, source, primary source, secondary source, reliable source, and point of view.“Then came No. 7,” the mother, who asked not to be named, later...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Gator attack in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has reported an alligator incident. According to the FWC, they received a call around 6 pm and dispatched an alligator trapper to the location. The victim was transported to Sarasota Hospital and at this time the extent of...
BRADENTON, FL
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

School overcrowding eases slightly with charter academy opening

Sitting at a table in the fourth grade learning village at Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy, no one would have known Lelia Rodriguez, Catalina Poole, Emily Topping and Molly Jae all went to different elementary schools last school year. All dressed in their matching green Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy polo shirts,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Video: Deputy wrangles rattlesnake outside Florida home

LEE COUNTYY, Fla. - A Southwest Florida homeowner is breathing a sigh of relief and a venous snake is back in the wild after a deputy captured the venomous varmint outside a Lee County residence. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies recently received a call about a large...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Thrashing manatees are mating, stay back

Sarasota Police intervened in early August as beachgoers were trying to touch mating manatees off Lido Beach. Stephannie Kettle from Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium said, “Lots of people, unfortunately, are interacting with manatee herds.”. Manatees thrash in the water when mating, so approaching them is not only a...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

County law enforcement gifted cost-efficient driver training simulators

Heavy rain, dense fog and pedestrians crossing the road unexpectedly are all scenarios that local police departments and sheriff’s offices are unable to replicate with ease when performing driver training, especially because they have no control over the weather. To aid in this issue and improve behind the wheel...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Edward K. Christian, 78, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan and Longboat Key, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday August 19, 2022, after a short illness.

Edward K. Christian, 78, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan and Longboat Key, Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday August 19, 2022, after a short illness. Ed Christian’s calling was to a career in radio, which began in 1958, as a young teen running the control board at several FM radio stations in Detroit; he lived true to this calling every day since as an active and unmatched force in his chosen industry to the day of his passing. While studying at Michigan State University, he worked as a radio reporter at several Lansing radio stations. After graduating from Wayne State University in 1966 with a Bachelor degree in Mass Communications, he became an account executive for WCAR-AM-FM in Detroit.
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, MI
Longboat Observer

SARASOTA, FL

