Proposed Hamburg asphalt plant to once again be discussed by town board
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — After deliberations in 2019-20 proved unsuccessful, the proposed Hamburg asphalt plant will be up for discussion again this week. The Town of Hamburg Planning Board on Wednesday will be discussing the submitted draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) in relation to the plant, proposed for 5690 Camp Rd. by AL Asphalt. In […]
Violent Gun Crimes Are The Worst In These 11 New York Counties
While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report from 2021.
Good News For Homeowners In Western New York
It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
Welcome to this secluded country retreat with breathtaking valley views in Lyndon NY, Cattaraugus County
Don’t miss the slideshow of this country estate near Cuba NY. A gravel drive leads off the paved road to this beautiful property with a main home, two cottages, a barn and two ponds. A charming cottage with a screened-in porch sits at the entrance of this property which has a kitchen, full bath, a wood stove and an outdoor shower. The main home sits back off the road and has an attached 2.5 car garage with a large covered porch. Endless views of the valley can be seen from several locations on the property and there is plenty of privacy. Features of this home and property include a newer roof, air conditioning, whole home humidifier, stereo/speakers throughout, heated garage, water to all buildings, and high-speed internet service.
DHHS Announces An Upcoming Animal Rabies Immunization Clinic
Drive-in Rabies Immunization Clinic Scheduled for September 24 in Carroll. Pre-Registration for Drive-in Rabies Clinics is Required. Pictured above, a veterinarian administering a vaccination. MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) Division of Public Health has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic. The clinic...
Northern waterfront residents want local officials to spread waterfront wealth
Northern waterfront residents want local officials to spread the waterfront wealth and revitalize northern parks
Jamestown Mayor Sundquist Named Chautauqua County Court Examiner
Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist has been named the Chautauqua County Court Examiner by the State Fourth Appellate Division. In New York State, a judge will appoint a guardian under Article 81 to manage the personal finances or personal needs of an individual when they are considered incapacitated to the point where they are not able to do so themselves.
Erie County Sheriff on new N.Y. gun laws: 'I'm angry about it'
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has some serious concern over Governor Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws in New York State that will take effect on Sept. 1. Read more here:
State GOP candidates call for statewide changes to public safety
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Republican candidate for governor and his running mate, along with the Republican candidate for New York’s 23rd District were in Buffalo today calling for statewide changes to public safety and criminal justice reform. “I think the governor should be interested in knowing that so...
10 Labor Day Weekend Events In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and on Labor Day weekend, there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, making the most of the unofficial “last weekend of the summer,” and if you have no idea where to go this weekend, we’re here to help!
Some WNY religious leaders question new state law on concealed carry for parishioners
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York state's new gun reforms took effect on Thursday with new requirements for permit applications and restrictions on areas where concealed weapons cannot be carried. With the changes an interesting question popped up for some groups that are now categorized as a "sensitive location." That...
Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
1199SEIU nursing home employees ratify new three-year contract
Over 600 nursing home employees working at for-profit facilities ratified a new three-year contract last week.
Missing Randolph Woman Located
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The search for a missing woman in Randolph has come to an end. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year-old Amy S. Hill was found safe following an extensive search on Saturday. Hill, and her dog, were last seen Thursday at their...
Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close
There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 2 - September 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The calendar has flipped from August to September. If you're looking for something to do with the family before the school year starts there are plenty of events taking place across the Western New York region. National Buffalo Wing Festival at Highmark Stadium. The National...
Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicated For Drug Trafficking
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Two Chautauqua County residents have been indicated by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney Office says that 41-year-old Alisha Klinger, of Mayville, and 36-year-old Jacob Snow, of Jamestown, were arraigned on several charges including, narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act Conspiracy, Hobbs Act Robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing of a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking.
