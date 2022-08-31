Man pleads guilty to stealing rare Shelby Mustang

TULSA, Okla. — One of the people accused of stealing a Shelby Mustang, valued at more than $200k, pleaded guilty to all charges.

Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty to the January theft in court Aug. 29. He was given a one-year sentence for charges of larceny and burglary.

The 1967 Shelby Mustang GT-500 was stolen in the Pearl District in Tulsa on Jan. 7. It was weeks later that police aerial surveillance found the car in Mounds, stripped for parts and left in the woods. Tulsa Police say it was covered in brush and cardboard with the doors, front fenders and hood removed.

A second suspect in this case, Nicholas Chamberlin, is also charged with larceny and burglary. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 6.

Two others, Toni and Roy Morris have had arrest warrants out since January but as of Aug. 31, have yet to be arrested.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.