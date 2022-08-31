ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man pleads guilty to stealing rare Shelby Mustang

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFnvN_0hcpKmL900

TULSA, Okla. — One of the people accused of stealing a Shelby Mustang, valued at more than $200k, pleaded guilty to all charges.

Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty to the January theft in court Aug. 29. He was given a one-year sentence for charges of larceny and burglary.

The 1967 Shelby Mustang GT-500 was stolen in the Pearl District in Tulsa on Jan. 7. It was weeks later that police aerial surveillance found the car in Mounds, stripped for parts and left in the woods. Tulsa Police say it was covered in brush and cardboard with the doors, front fenders and hood removed.

A second suspect in this case, Nicholas Chamberlin, is also charged with larceny and burglary. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 6.

Two others, Toni and Roy Morris have had arrest warrants out since January but as of Aug. 31, have yet to be arrested.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for Rogers County murder

TULSA, Okla. — A Bixby man who killed his stepfather in Rogers County in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan sentenced 36-year-old Kevin Tyler Foster to 45 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Drumright Police conduct traffic stop, seize items from felon

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. — Drumright Police Department (DPD) showed the items they seized after conducting a traffic stop on a “suspicious vehicle.”. They posted an image of the items of Facebook, along with giving thanks to the officer who conducted the stop. GREAT JOB Officer Kearney. Kearney conducted a...
DRUMRIGHT, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow man arrested on multiple counts of molestation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man has been arrested on five counts of Lewd Molestation and one count of Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child. On Saturday morning, Michael Burdett was arrested by Broken Arrow Police Department. According to OSCN, the alleged crimes occurred in a...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

FBI investigates shooting in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Police said a shooting happened Monday afternoon in Tahlequah. Tahlequah police said the FBI is taking over the investigation because it involves tribal citizens. Tahlequah High School said on Facebook it is switching to distance learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to “tragic events.”. The high...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Mounds, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Mounds, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Silver Alert issued for south Tulsa woman

TULSA, Okla. — Patsy Stone, who is in her mid-70s was last seen on Sept. 6 in the mid-morning hours near South Memorial Drive and East 101st Street. Stone is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 2 inches and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown blouse. It is unknown what color her trousers were.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Chelsea Police and RCSO arrests man accused of stabbing woman in the stomach

CHELSEA, Okla. — Chelsea Police Department (CPD) and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) arrested a 24-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman in her home on Saturday. CPD said they went out to a stabbing call on Saturday afternoon and meet the victim, Patricia Blossom. Blossom said that she was stabbed by 24-year-old Nikolas Petersen and showed CPD a small stab wound to her stomach.
CHELSEA, OK
KRMG

Tahlequah High School goes virtual all week, after deadly shooting involving students

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tuesday, Tahlequah High School extended its virtual learning past Wednesday, saying students can expect to be back in the classroom Monday, Sept. 12. The FBI took over this case because of the tribal affiliation of the people involved. Agents say one person, a former student at the high school, was killed and two others were taken to the hospital in the Labor Day shooting.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 1967 Shelby Mustang
KRMG

GRDA recovers a 21-year-old man’s body from the Illinois River

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) recovered the body of a 21-year-old man from the waters of the Illinois River Monday afternoon. According to GRDA Police, the man could not swim and waded into the water at the Peavine Hollow Public Access Area in Tahlequah, Okla. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. He went under the water and didn’t resurface, GRDA explained.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

41-year-old man dead after Mayes County crash

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A 41-year-old man is dead after a crash about 5 miles east of Salina in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened Monday morning on Kenwood Road near SE 503 Lane. Christopher Warren, age 41, of Salina was...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Cookson man dead after fatal crash in Cherokee County

COOKSON, Okla. — A 65-year-old Cookson man is dead after a crash on OK-82, about 1 mile south of Cookson in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Thomas Montapertol, age 65, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson on Monday morning when the crash happened.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Missing man with limited mental capacity located

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/05/2022) — Hurt has been located, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP announced the news late Sunday night on Twitter. Tulsa police are looking for a man with a limited mental capacity who could be in danger. Tyreyon Hurt, 22, was last seen...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Tulsa’s Lindsey House gives mom a fresh start

TULSA, Okla. — Stephanie Wyrick is one of 24 women living in their own apartment and getting support through Tulsa nonprofit Lindsey House, near Pine and Peoria. Wyrick says a year and half ago, she was in a prison diversion program when she heard about Lindsey House. For up...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Bixby Public Schools breaks ground on new high school building

BIXBY, Okla. — Work is officially underway on a new state-of-the-art building for Bixby High School after the district held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning. The dirt is officially moving on the $72 million building expected to open in Fall 2024. Dirt also continues to move for the new...
BIXBY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy