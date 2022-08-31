Home Point Capital Inc., the Ann Arbor-based mortgage lender, is laying off hundreds of people as lenders face increased competition in a shrinking mortgage market. The company that does business as Homepoint is laying off 217 people in November at two offices in Ann Arbor, according to a worker adjustment and retraining notification filed with the state of Michigan on Wednesday. Spokesman Brad Pettiford says the layoffs are happening across the organization and beyond Michigan, though no specific total number of people affected was provided.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO