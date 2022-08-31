ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Detroit News

Oakland County sets aside $8.5 million for senior initiatives

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has given the OK to $8.5 million in initiatives to support older residents across the county, improve senior centers and prevent elderly abuse. Approved unanimously Thursday by the commission, the initiatives will go toward funding some updates to local senior center and reinstating the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest winners draw from state's splendor

Penelope McGinty was outdoors with her daughter on a sunny winter day when she spotted some icicles hanging from a tree outside her Clinton Township home. "They looked like they would be a crown for a queen or princes," McGinty said. "We started out taking pictures of them on her head, as a crown, and I just directed her to move them to her face."
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Editorial: Hold debates early enough to inform all voters

Seeking office in Michigan should come with the prerequisite that candidates agree to a reasonable number of debates with their opponents, at a time, place and in a format arranged by an impartial entity. Debates don't always happen in Michigan, even for major offices. In 2020, for example, Democratic Sen....
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Workers at Ann Arbor Starbucks strike again following 'retaliation'

Workers at a Starbucks Corp. in Ann Arbor walked off the job again on Friday morning and plan to stay on strike through Sunday following what union organizers call retaliatory measures and a denial of union representation. The action happened after the company on Thursday fired a colleague and union...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County teen found after missing for two weeks

A Commerce Township teen who was missing for two weeks has been reunited with her family, said law enforcement officials. Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found by authorities Saturday in the company of several people in northwest Detroit, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives had received a...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Homepoint lays off 217 in Ann Arbor, more elsewhere amid shrinking mortgage market

Home Point Capital Inc., the Ann Arbor-based mortgage lender, is laying off hundreds of people as lenders face increased competition in a shrinking mortgage market. The company that does business as Homepoint is laying off 217 people in November at two offices in Ann Arbor, according to a worker adjustment and retraining notification filed with the state of Michigan on Wednesday. Spokesman Brad Pettiford says the layoffs are happening across the organization and beyond Michigan, though no specific total number of people affected was provided.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Death in Waterford Township lake ruled accidental drowning

The death of a man whose body was discovered floating in a Waterford Township lake was caused by accidental drowning, said law enforcement officials. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico. Lopez was discovered Thursday in four feet...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Police: Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment, neighbor admits to killing her

Ann Arbor police are investigating a homicide after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment Thursday and one of her neighbors admitted to killing her. Police found Patricia Falkenstern dead at about 1 p.m. Thursday in her apartment at the Courthouse Square Apartments while conducting a welfare check, according to a press release from the Ann Arbor Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI

