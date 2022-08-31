Read full article on original website

Oakland County sets aside $8.5 million for senior initiatives
The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has given the OK to $8.5 million in initiatives to support older residents across the county, improve senior centers and prevent elderly abuse. Approved unanimously Thursday by the commission, the initiatives will go toward funding some updates to local senior center and reinstating the...

Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.

Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest winners draw from state's splendor
Penelope McGinty was outdoors with her daughter on a sunny winter day when she spotted some icicles hanging from a tree outside her Clinton Township home. "They looked like they would be a crown for a queen or princes," McGinty said. "We started out taking pictures of them on her head, as a crown, and I just directed her to move them to her face."

Editorial: Hold debates early enough to inform all voters
Seeking office in Michigan should come with the prerequisite that candidates agree to a reasonable number of debates with their opponents, at a time, place and in a format arranged by an impartial entity. Debates don't always happen in Michigan, even for major offices. In 2020, for example, Democratic Sen....

Bankole Thompson: Duggan must find solutions for Detroit's violence epidemic
The uncontrolled violent crime in Detroit right now requires Mayor Mike Duggan to show that he has a serious crime-fighting strategy to keep Detroiters safe by ending the mass killings taking place in the city almost every week or weekend. Whatever plan the mayor and Police Chief James White currently...

Lieutenant governor candidate removes photo featuring militia movement flag
Lansing — Shane Hernandez, the Republican nominee to be Michigan's lieutenant governor, posted and then deleted Saturday a photo of himself with the flag of an anti-government militia movement in the background. The image was one of three included in a tweet Hernandez sent out about a visit to...

Promising 16-year-old's life cut short after encountering 'evil,' Detroit mother writes
Detroit — Ja’Miyah Lawrence "came across evil" when she was gunned down last week by a 19-year-old man on an alleged shooting rampage, the victim's mother said on an online tribute. Lawrence was one of three people killed during an Aug. 28 shooting spree on Detroit's west side...

Workers at Ann Arbor Starbucks strike again following 'retaliation'
Workers at a Starbucks Corp. in Ann Arbor walked off the job again on Friday morning and plan to stay on strike through Sunday following what union organizers call retaliatory measures and a denial of union representation. The action happened after the company on Thursday fired a colleague and union...

Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan
Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday. Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.

Livengood: Why Michigan House GOP won't 'Daire' investigate election machine tampering
Seven years ago this summer, The Detroit News revealed the existence of an audio recording implicating a state representative in his own bizarre coverup of an extramarital affair he had with a fellow Republican lawmaker. The Aug. 7, 2015 story was an overnight bombshell in Lansing, causing then-House Speaker Kevin...

'We are Team O': Oxford Wildcats pay tribute to fallen classmates in spirited return
Oxford — As the sun was setting Friday on Wildcats Stadium on this picture-perfect late summer evening, something else had arisen, something not seen much around this northern Oakland County town over the nine months since that awful day when everything changed. Yes, there were more tears, lots of...

MI Dream Home: Northville mansion offers regency features of a castle lover's dreams
Opulence comes naturally to the palatial estate at 590 Dubuar St. The property, listed for $4.95 million in Northville, looks more like a European castle than one might expect from a home built in 2000 in a suburb of Detroit. But what sets it apart is what makes its owners love it — and what will probably win over its next owner as well.

Oakland County teen found after missing for two weeks
A Commerce Township teen who was missing for two weeks has been reunited with her family, said law enforcement officials. Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found by authorities Saturday in the company of several people in northwest Detroit, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives had received a...

Homepoint lays off 217 in Ann Arbor, more elsewhere amid shrinking mortgage market
Home Point Capital Inc., the Ann Arbor-based mortgage lender, is laying off hundreds of people as lenders face increased competition in a shrinking mortgage market. The company that does business as Homepoint is laying off 217 people in November at two offices in Ann Arbor, according to a worker adjustment and retraining notification filed with the state of Michigan on Wednesday. Spokesman Brad Pettiford says the layoffs are happening across the organization and beyond Michigan, though no specific total number of people affected was provided.

Death in Waterford Township lake ruled accidental drowning
The death of a man whose body was discovered floating in a Waterford Township lake was caused by accidental drowning, said law enforcement officials. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico. Lopez was discovered Thursday in four feet...

DePerno once said he had a 'lab' where he could show how to 'stuff' ballots
Lansing — Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News. The footage, dated Sept. 9, 2021...

Police: Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment, neighbor admits to killing her
Ann Arbor police are investigating a homicide after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment Thursday and one of her neighbors admitted to killing her. Police found Patricia Falkenstern dead at about 1 p.m. Thursday in her apartment at the Courthouse Square Apartments while conducting a welfare check, according to a press release from the Ann Arbor Police Department.

Harper Woods police arrest suspect, resolve active situation that closed Woodside Street
Harper Woods — Harper Woods police have arrested a suspect in connection with an "active police situation" that left them urging the public to avoid an area of Woodside Street. Police sent an initial alert just after 1:30 p.m. Friday asking people to avoid the area of Woodside between...

Prep football notes: Desman Stephens helps Clarkston land Justin Pintar first victory
It would be safe to say Justin Pintar will long remember his first win as a head coach, since Clarkston earned him that 62-56 victory over Southfield A&T on Thursday night in the home opener with the teams combining for 118 points and more than 1,200 total yards of offense.

'The team is the star': Karsch, Jansen ready to settle in as Michigan's new radio duo
Ann Arbor — Doug Karsch has been a fixture on metro Detroit radio for three decades, first in Ann Arbor before making his way to the big city. Now, he’s about to embark on legacy-building stuff in his profession. Karsch, 52, has been attending Michigan football games since...
