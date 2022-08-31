Read full article on original website
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Texas enters Week 2 as big-time underdog to No. 1 ranked Alabama
The opening line is set for one of the marquee non-conference games of the college football season when Texas hosts No. 1 ranked Alabama on Sept. 10. The Longhorns enter the Week 2 matchup as substantial underdogs to the Crimson Tide, with Caesars Sportsbook having Alabama as a 19-point favorite over Texas.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati
The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
247Sports
Scott Frost shares message to Nebraska locker room after sloppy win over North Dakota
Nebraska defeated North Dakota at home 38-17, but had Huskers fans on the edges of their seats for a while. Knotted at 17 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter before Nebraska went ahead. A week after Scott Frost and company suffered an upset loss against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it was not a performance to write home about. After the game, Frost was asked what his message to his team was.
Elite Georgia athlete calls latest Ohio State visit ‘epic,’ already talking return for another game
An elite athlete from Georgia had an “epic” return to Ohio State as the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10.
Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24: Five Questions 'Answered'
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks began their 2022 season with a 31-24 victory over the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). It wasn't always pretty, but the Hogs jumped out to an early lead and simply never gave it up from there. As...
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, longtime Clemson DC, reveals what Dabo Swinney told him before Week 1
First-year Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables debuted with a win Saturday, beating UTEP by a score of 45-13. Oklahoma hired after a 10-year stint at Clemson where he served as Dabo Swinney's defensive coordinator. Following yesterday's game, Venables revealed discussions with Swinney before Saturday's Week 1 kickoff. Swinney, of course, kicks off his own season on Labor Day against Georgia Tech.
Watch: Scott Satterfield, players comment following Louisville's loss at Syracuse
Louisville entered the 2022 season with a new sense of hope for the program. The coaches spoke of a new confidence, while the offseason additions via the transfer portal seemed to give credence for increased expectations for the Cardinals. Unfortunately, that preseason hope didn't translate to better play on the...
Everything QB Bo Nix said following Oregon's blowout loss in season opener to Georgia
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media following Oregon's 49-3 loss to No. 3 Georgia. Here's a complete transcript of everything Nix said in his postgame press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and send all your Oregon news directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following...
247Sports
Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns
Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
Final Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Injury Report
Here's a look from the press box pregame at where things stand for the Hogs from an injury standpoint heading into the season opener. The offseason is finally coming to an end for the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks as they welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this weekend.
Statement made: Deion Sanders has quickly built a juggernaut at Jackson State
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — If Travis Hunter was feeling the pressure, he certainly didn’t show any signs of it in the seconds leading up to the first collegiate game of his young career. No, as Jackson State prepared to run out of the blue lights and white smoke...
247Sports
WATCH: USC LB commit Tackett Curtis scores three punt return TDs in season opener
USC four-star 2023 linebacker commit Tackett Curtis opened his senior season with a bang, recording not one, not two but three punt returns for scores on Friday night. Curtis posted all three of the scores on his social media:. On defense he opened the season with five tackles on defense...
247Sports
Source: Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in 'a couple weeks'
Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss a game or two after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury Saturday evening in the No. 2 Buckeyes' season-opening win against Notre Dame, a source told 247Sports. Smith-Njigba will undergo an MRI this week to confirm the low-grade diagnosis, but the junior had good range of motion after his initial tests.
LSU football: Brian Kelly shoulders blame, targets specific issues after Florida State loss
LSU football coach Brian Kelly shouldered the blame following Sunday night's 24-23 loss to Florida State to open the season, pinpointing mistakes and targeting specific issues as a coaching staff for the Tigers' widespread failures prior to a late rally. LSU scored a touchdown on the final play of the game to potentially send the contest into overtime, but the PAT was blocked, yet another miscue on special teams for the Tigers.
247Sports
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Georgia loss and winning QB battle in fall camp
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix talks about winning the quarterback battle during fall camp and how he and the Ducks played against Georgia. Nix opens up about what went wrong and how they can turn things around. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Instant Analysis of Texas' feel-good 52-10 season-opening win over ULM
Texas’ 52-10 victory over Louisiana-Monroe was very much the feel-good season-opener the Longhorns paid ULM nearly $1 million for as Steve Sarkisian’s team now turns its focus to a home date next week with No. 1 Alabama. But on Saturday night Texas learned it has a quarterback in...
Brent Venables secures first win as head coach - What he had to say after the Sooners’ victory over UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables has started off his career like so many of the great head coaches here did before him, with a victory and surely the first of many. The Sooners handled the UTEP Miners 45-13 on a scorching Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Much...
247Sports
