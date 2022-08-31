ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

Alabama police chief’s truck smelled strongly of alcohol after crash, report says

By Lee Hedgepeth
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iTGC_0hcpKGI100

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. ( WIAT ) – One Saturday night in June, Rick McClelland’s ride down Plant Road took a tragic turn.

McClelland, who was chief of the Childersburg Police Department at the time, was driving a city-owned Ford F-150 when he ran off the four-lane road, according to an accident report, striking a guardrail on one side of the highway and a ditch on the other side before traveling up an embankment and coming to a stop. McClelland was hospitalized for days after the crash with serious injuries but had returned home by June 28.

How Jeremy Brown went from ‘Moneyball’ to the Alabama coal mines and back to the baseball diamond

A newly obtained crash report suggests alcohol may have played some role in McClelland’s accident. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement that there is still an “ongoing investigation” into the crash but that it has handed the inquiry over to the state attorney general’s office, which refused to comment on this story.

According to the crash report obtained by CBS 42, McClelland was driving south on Plant Road in the Coosa Pines area just north of Childersburg minutes before 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Around that time, McClelland ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail, the report narrative stated. The report went on to claim that McClelland subsequently ran off the road to the left, struck a ditch, and traveled up an embankment.

“There was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle,” the report said. “Two beer cans were located near [the vehicle] and collected into evidence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFVhd_0hcpKGI100
This diagram of McClelland’s accident is included in a crash report completed by law enforcement

At least one officer with ALEA reportedly responded to investigate the crash on-scene.

Conviction upheld for Tennessee man charged with attempted murder of 2 Jackson County police officers

The report indicated that blood alcohol and drug tests were conducted on McClelland, although the document did not reveal the results.

On Aug. 16, nearly two months after the crash, the Childersburg City Council accepted McClelland’s letter of resignation from the department. The resignation went into effect on August 11. No reason for the resignation was provided by city officials.

On Tuesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed an “ongoing investigation” into the crash but said the inquiry had been turned over to the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall’s office, in turn, refused to comment on the case.

As of Tuesday, attempts to reach McClelland have been unsuccessful.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality Involving Oxford Man

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, has claimed the life of an Oxford man. Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was fatally injured when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. Edwards was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Wolf Pond Road, less than one mile northwest of the Talladega city limits, in Talladega County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Oxford man killed in single-SUV accident

TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford man was killed in a single-SUV accident in Talladega County early Saturday morning, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said Bobby R. Edwards, 41, was killed when he drove off the roadway and his SUV overturned. Edwards was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected, according to troopers. Edwards died at the scene.
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Childersburg, AL
State
Tennessee State
Childersburg, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Coosa Pines, AL
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Oxford man killed in early Saturday crash

An Oxford man is dead after a crash in east Alabama early Saturday, according to officials. Bobby Edwards, 41, was killed after the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving left the road and overturned. Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
OXFORD, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The victims have been identified as Rodriquez Powell, 32, and Justin Taylor, 35. Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to BPD, officers received a call around 1:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street on multiple people shot. Upon […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Brown
The Trussville Tribune

Man shot dead, 2 children injured while driving in Birmingham

From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — According to Birmingham Police Sgt. Monica Law, a man is dead and two children, one with life-threatening injuries, have been transported to the hospital following a shooting on Arkadelphia Road on Friday. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. when the vehicle apparently crashed into another vehicle following the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Cbs 42
wbrc.com

Brighton PD: Man runs through glass door at liquor store, officer hurt but OK

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighton Police officers said a man ran through a glass door into a liquor store on Bessemer Superhighway Friday night. Officers said an officer was hurt while trying to take that man into custody, but the officer was not seriously injured. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Jefferson Co. Coroner locates families of 2 men who died

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office was able to locate the families of both James Cleveland Harvill Jr and Reginald Lakale Franklin who recently died. The families have been notified of their loved one’s death. ORIGINAL: The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
wbrc.com

Missing man from Birmingham found safe Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: He has been found safe, according to Birmingham Police. Original Story: The Birmingham Police Department has issued a Critical Missing Person alert for a 51-year-old man. Willie Johnson was last seen in the 400 block of 3rd Street West in Birmingham. He’s described as 5...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy