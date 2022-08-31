ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

National League shift into gear following criticism from Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds over 'truly baffling' failure to allow clubs to stream live matches... as officials promise proposals for a hosting platform within the next two weeks

By Phil Blanche, Pa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The National League will submit proposals for a 'fully tested' streaming platform after Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds had criticised them for not allowing clubs to show live matches.

Wrexham co-owner Reynolds criticised the League on Monday for its 'truly baffling' failure to consider allowing clubs to stream live matches domestically and internationally.

The Deadpool actor said officials had neglected to pursue a plan to open talks with BT, who currently own the rights to the competition in the UK, about potential streaming, and won support from League sponsors Vanarama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cW4kQ_0hcpK0Fe00
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds says the National League needs it's own streaming service
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqBnf_0hcpK0Fe00
The National League are now set to submit plans for a streaming service for the clubs 

In a statement on Wednesday, the League said: 'Firstly, it is important to remember that we already have a broadcast partner, in BT Sports, who currently have the contractual rights to all National League games in a deal that has served the whole League and all its 72 clubs well.

'BT are keen to work with the National League to support opportunities for our clubs to generate extra income, as they did during the Covid pandemic, in the form of streaming.

'We have been working intensely for some months to finalise a proposal to launch a centralised, fully tested Vanarama National League streaming platform. This proposal goes to the board for consideration at their meeting on 15th September.

'The proposal will recognise that we must respect and protect the status of the League and also BT Sport's high production values and ensuring an approach which guarantees quality of service and the needs of all our clubs and their fans.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4Y06_0hcpK0Fe00
Reynolds bought the Welsh club with Rob McElhenney in 2020 and have big plans for the club

The National League says it is 'imperative' the interests of all 72 member clubs are considered on the issue of steaming live matches.

'We understand the desire from some clubs, who find themselves in a position to stream independently and we respect that, however there is a requirement for the League to protect and provide a solution for all three divisions,' the statement added.

'We will always take into account the views of individual clubs, but it is imperative that we look after the interests of 72 member clubs and doing as much as we can to deliver income, profile and support for all.

'The commercial arm of the League have been simultaneously seeking partners for the delivery and commercialisation of a streaming platform.

'The League has the support of Vanarama and BT Sport in ensuring we deliver the needs of all our clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ylwd_0hcpK0Fe00
The famous pairing have bought a touch of Hollywood to Wales and want to expand fanbase 

'There are challenges in supplying a product that can be used by everyone, whilst ensuring compliance with Article 48. The board will consider the proposal in full, and that will include the timetable for its introduction.'

Reynolds highlighted the subject of live streaming by expressing dismay over league officials to his 20 million Twitter followers.

Tagging in all 24 National League clubs in his tweets, he wrote: 'After months of maximum effort, the decision (through inaction of the Vanarama National League) to not allow domestic/international streaming of matches of Wrexham and the other clubs in the league is truly baffling.

'Depriving every team in our league the chance to expand the fanbase while adding to league revenue benefits everyone.'

The interest in Wrexham is only set to grow further and more international following the release of the fly-on-the-wall documentary by the Hollywood pair, entitled 'Welcome to Wrexham', this week. It charts their first steps as owners of a fifth division non-league football team.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The silence that speaks volumes: It's 12 days since the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel that horrified Britain, and on the streets of Liverpool one man's name is on everyone's lips... Yet his fearsome reputation means few dare help police

Birkdale Court is a smart, gated complex on the outskirts of Liverpool. Many of the flats have balconies and French windows overlooking a private courtyard. Audis, Peugeots and Volvos are parked in the bays. Across the road, where detached houses sell for £500,000, a Mercedes soft-top sits on a drive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury floors Austin Theory as wrestler tries to cash in his 'Money in the Bank' contract, joins Roman Reigns in the ring, praises Drew McIntrye... and takes to the mic to sing American Pie at 'Clash At The Castle' WWE event

WWE chief Triple H vowed to 'put cameras' on Tyson Fury at the promotion's 'Clash At The Castle' event and the WBC world heavyweight champion didn't disappoint. The Gypsy King was in Cardiff for the event, which was WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
WWE
Daily Mail

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Blackpool: Theo Corbeanu's strike hands the visitors an important win... as the hosts are left fuming after claiming that an issue with goal-line technology cost them an equaliser

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield was left furious after an apparent failure of the goal decision system cost his team a vital equaliser yesterday. The Terriers remain second-bottom of the Championship after referee John Busby waved for play to continue as Yuta Nakayama celebrated after believing he had scored just after the hour mark.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Daily Mail

Essendon launch bid to sign Jordan De Goey, with Bombers' stalwart Jake Stringer involved in 'bold recruitment' plan...but Collingwood plan to offer star forward a new two-year deal

Essendon has reportedly entered the race for Jordan De Goey, with senior players involved in the recruiting drive to lure the Collingwood star to Tullamarine. De Goey will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but the Magpies are confident he wants to remain at the club and are preparing to table a two-year deal worth approximately $800,000-a-season.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Eyewitness to the high-speed horror show: Aviation fan who went to the Farnborough Air Show as a teenage boy to see Britain's favourite pilot in action 70 years ago recalls in gripping detail the tragedy that cost 31 lives

The sun glistened off the fighter’s fuselage as World War II flying ace John Derry reached the peak of his climb, some 40,000 feet above the rolling Hampshire countryside. Now for the dive. He thrust the joystick forward and pushed the jet’s nose down into a steep descent through the scattered clouds.
WORLD WAR II
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Bt Sport#The National League#Bt Sports#Vanarama National League
Daily Mail

Wolves suffer hammer blow as new £15m striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffers ACL injury on his debut for club in win over Southampton... with Bruno Lage's men also sweating on fitness of Raul Jimenez's groin issue

Wolves have confirmed that Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut for the club. Kalajdzic joined Wolves from Stuttgart for £15million this week and went straight into the starting lineup against Southampton. However, the Austria forward had to be substituted at half-time after feeling pain...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Andy Murray's US Open third-round match with Matteo Berrettini is briefly halted by a medical emergency in the stands as fans rush to the aid of a stricken man in lower tier... before he recovers to be wheeled away

Andy Murray's third round US Open match against Matteo Berrettini was briefly halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd on Friday afternoon. With the match two sets down and the players toiling in the New York heat on Arthur Ashe, one fan in the crowd also appeared to suffer in the hot conditions and collapsed.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'I came to Marseille to play in my position': Nuno Tavares hits out at Arsenal and says he wanted his French loan move to include an option to buy, as he questions the game time he would have been given at the Emirates

Marseille defender Nuno Tavares has said he wanted his loan move from Arsenal to include an option to buy, but was 'refused' one by Arsenal. The 22-year-old was an important player for the Gunners last season, appearing 28 times across all competitions. He would have likely struggled for game time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo stands to applaud Antony's goal on his Manchester United debut after starting on the bench AGAIN against Arsenal... before replacing the £85.5m Brazilian winger after 58 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo was thrilled to watch new Manchester United star Antony score his debut goal for the club, as the Red Devils took the lead against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Portuguese superstar leapt off the bench to applaud the £85m winger as he made the perfect start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

It isn't just the rainbow pride jersey causing turmoil at the Sea Eagles: infighting, coaching issues and a tug-of-war are also threatening to tear the club apart after diabolical finish to the season

Manly are running head-first into a club rift between a legendary family and under fire coach Des Hasler, exposing cracks far beyond the pride jersey saga. The Sea Eagles struggled through the last rounds of the season, losing all seven of their final games amidst the pride jersey internal conflict.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag brands Antony the 'missing link' of Manchester United's attack and insists his £85.5m signing can become 'even more of a threat' to other teams in the Premier League after he opened the scoring in a dream debut against Arsenal

Erik ten Hag branded Antony the 'missing link' after Manchester United's new £85.5million man scored on his debut to ruin Arsenal's 100 per cent Premier League record on Sunday. The 22-year-old Brazilian's opener and a double from Marcus Rashford secured United the win at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The Queen, 96, pulls out of attending the Highland Games this weekend 'for her comfort' as Prince Charles steps in for her amid health fears

The Queen will not attend this weekend's Braemar Games, with royal sources saying the decision has been taken 'for her comfort' - although Prince Charles will be there. The Mail on Sunday reported last weekend that Her Majesty had been 'carefully considering' whether she was fit enough to attend the event as concerns grow over her mobility issues.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tom Trbojevic wants under-fire Des Hasler to coach Manly next season and claims rumours of a feud with Daly Cherry-Evans are 'not true'...but Sea Eagles skipper 'barely speaks' to some of his teammates

Tom Trbojevic has quashed suggestions of a feud with Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans and has publicly backed Des Hasler to remain in charge of the Sea Eagles. Turmoil is brewing on the Northern Beaches, with Hasler reportedly set to quit after a dismal end of the season left Manly out of the finals and the several factions of players at loggerheads with each other.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'Lewis and I weren't exactly best friends': Nico Rosberg insists teammates do not need to 'get on' in F1, as the former world champion 'dominated' alongside Lewis Hamilton despite their differences

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has claimed that teammates don't need to 'get on' to succeed in the sport, and reminded fans that he 'wasn't exactly friends' with Lewis Hamilton in their time at Mercedes. His comments came in a discussion about Alpine's driver options for next year, with...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'We were taking the mickey, I didn't enjoy it': Wayne Rooney admits Man United's 8-2 thrashing of Arsenal in 2011 left him feeling 'uncomfortable' as Arsene Wenger was mocked by the Old Trafford crowd... as the two rivals prepare to meet today

Wayne Rooney has admitted Manchester United's 8-2 demolition of Arsenal in 2011 and the Old Trafford crowd's mockery of Arsene Wenger left him feeling 'uncomfortable'. Sir Alex Ferguson's side inflicted the Gunners' heaviest league defeat since 1927 on an astonishing afternoon at Old Trafford in which Rooney scored a hat-trick.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

576K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy