It may be hard to believe, but fall is quickly approaching. Fortunately, there are a few more weeks before summer shorts turn into hoodies. There’s also a bit more time to unveil those summer blockbusters while the theaters are still full and people are streaming at home. This month, Netflix has put together another strong lineup of shows that includes Cobra Kai, Snabba Cash, Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind. Netflix also plans to unveil blockbusters like Blonde and documentaries like Eat the Rich. Not to mention, September will conclude with the launch of Kid Cudi’s highly-anticipated animated series, Entergalactic. Simply put, Netflix has a lot to offer this month.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO