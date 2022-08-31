ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox confirms Tokyo Game Show 2022 stream

By Samuel Tolbert
Windows Central
Windows Central
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhcG2_0hcpI2wg00

What you need to know

  • Microsoft has confirmed that an Xbox stream will be held for Tokyo Game Show 2022.
  • This stream will be held on Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 a.m. ET.
  • The stream will be focused on updates for Xbox Game Studios titles, as well as games from select partners.
  • Tokyo Game Show will be held from Sep. 15 through Sep. 18, 2022.

Tokyo Game Show 2022 on the way, and Xbox will be present in at least some capacity, returning with a dedicated stream that will include updates and information on upcoming games.

Microsoft shared via Xbox Wire that an Xbox stream for Tokyo Game Show will be held on Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 a.m. ET. While we don't have exact details on what to expect, Microsoft notes that the stream — which is being held on the official Tokyo Game Show YouTube channel — will be focused on "existing titles from Xbox Game Studios and titles launching from developer partners," with the show being specifically "curated for our players in Japan and Asia."

In 2021, the Xbox stream at Tokyo Game Show was primarily focused on Japanese-centric updates for upcoming titles, with Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard and Arkane Austin head Harvey Smith sharing that Starfield and Redfall would feature full Japanese localization .

Both of these Bethesda Softworks games were delayed out of 2022 and are now slated to arrive at some point in the first half of 2023, alongside other Xbox first-party games like Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, and Ara: History Untold.

