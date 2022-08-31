ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Police: Father caught speeding on ATV with toddler in front seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say the 26-year-old father of a toddler was arrested on multiple charges after he was caught speeding on an ATV (or four-wheeler) with his young son in the front seat at the start of the Labor Day weekend. According to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him are:. Larry Parker, 36, 04512 Byron Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested for striking EBRSO deputy, trying to sneak into SU game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested a man Saturday after he tried to sneak into a Southern University football game. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was assigned to the north end zone ticket area when he was approached by 21-year-old Jordan Beal. Beal asked if he could enter the stadium without a ticket and watch the game from the fenced area but allegedly became angry when the deputy denied him entry.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after shooting at officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after he fired his gun at police officers. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says they responded to the 1900 block of Arizona Street around 10:50 p.m. to someone shooting a gun. When police arrived, the suspect started shooting at officers and barricaded himself inside his home. BRPD’s Special Response Team was called and apprehended the suspect without incident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 10 Years After a Firearm was Found in His Possession During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 10 Years After a Firearm was Found in His Possession During a Traffic Stop. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced on September 1, 2022, that Lamar Malbrough, 31, of Rayne, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
RAYNE, LA
WAFB

Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an off-duty law enforcement officer. Arrest documents reveal the alleged incident happened during the Southern University football game on Saturday, September 3. The suspect, Jordan Beal, 21, asked the officer to enter the game without a ticket....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of thefts at multiple Ulta Beauty stores across the Baton Rouge metro area was arrested in Livingston Parish, according to investigators. The Lafayette Police Department said Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Sept....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Multiple BRPD officers accused of breaking the law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police announced investigations into a total of four BRPD officers Thursday. Two have been arrested on some serious charges but two more are facing serious consequences. At the Thursday press conference, BRPD officials said Officer Wade Hill is facing kidnapping, and misdemeanor...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, drug arrests reported by authorities; seven picked up on warrants

Morgan City police and St. Mary deputies made seven arrests on warrants alleging failure to appear or contempt Thursday, while the parish Narcotics Section made a drug arrest and Patterson police booked a theft suspect. Patterson. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Travis S. Richardson, 33, Gunther Street, Patterson,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week August 26-September 1

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 26-September 1:. Anthony Shampine, 32, 41366 Glen Williams Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 6 bench warrants;. David Gould, 27, 24901 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Charles Verda,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

