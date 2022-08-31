Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Police: Father caught speeding on ATV with toddler in front seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say the 26-year-old father of a toddler was arrested on multiple charges after he was caught speeding on an ATV (or four-wheeler) with his young son in the front seat at the start of the Labor Day weekend. According to the...
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him are:. Larry Parker, 36, 04512 Byron Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI,...
brproud.com
Man arrested for striking EBRSO deputy, trying to sneak into SU game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested a man Saturday after he tried to sneak into a Southern University football game. The sheriff’s office says a deputy was assigned to the north end zone ticket area when he was approached by 21-year-old Jordan Beal. Beal asked if he could enter the stadium without a ticket and watch the game from the fenced area but allegedly became angry when the deputy denied him entry.
Suspect arrested in Jeanerette shooting that injured 2
An arrest has been made following a shooting that sent a juvenile and an adult to the hospital on Saturday.
brproud.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of alleged drug dealer in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Late on Tuesday night, members of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of E. Washington St. One of the detectives made their way to the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The driver was later identified as...
theadvocate.com
Man booked for vehicular homicide, DWI, in Baton Rouge's latest deadly drag race crash
A Clinton man was drag racing at night with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed, killing his passenger, authorities said. The deadly wreck is the latest in a string of similar incidents in East Baton Rouge Parish that have spurred parish leaders and law enforcement to crack down on drag racing and stunt driving.
brproud.com
Man arrested after shooting at officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after he fired his gun at police officers. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says they responded to the 1900 block of Arizona Street around 10:50 p.m. to someone shooting a gun. When police arrived, the suspect started shooting at officers and barricaded himself inside his home. BRPD’s Special Response Team was called and apprehended the suspect without incident.
Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation
More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police.
brproud.com
Marijuana located after Zachary man clocked going 20 mph over speed limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was recently monitoring radar in the 3800 block of Perkins Rd. when a vehicle allegedly passed through over the speed limit. Late on Wednesday night, the officer clocked a vehicle going 61 mph in a 40...
brproud.com
Fatal crash on Bluebonnet; at least one person killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was killed in a Sunday (September 4) morning crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The tragic incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. and deputies with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) responded to the...
theadvocate.com
Man who barricaded himself in home, shot at officers arrested, Baton Rouge police say
A man who barricaded himself inside his home and shot at Baton Rouge police officers has been arrested for attempted murder, the department said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said authorities were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of Arizona Street just before 11 p.m. Friday after residents reported someone was shooting a gun.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 10 Years After a Firearm was Found in His Possession During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 10 Years After a Firearm was Found in His Possession During a Traffic Stop. Lafayette, Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced on September 1, 2022, that Lamar Malbrough, 31, of Rayne, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an off-duty law enforcement officer. Arrest documents reveal the alleged incident happened during the Southern University football game on Saturday, September 3. The suspect, Jordan Beal, 21, asked the officer to enter the game without a ticket....
Arrest made in string of Ulta Beauty thefts
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A man suspected of thefts at multiple Ulta Beauty stores across the Baton Rouge metro area was arrested in Livingston Parish, according to investigators. The Lafayette Police Department said Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday, Sept....
brproud.com
Multiple BRPD officers accused of breaking the law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police announced investigations into a total of four BRPD officers Thursday. Two have been arrested on some serious charges but two more are facing serious consequences. At the Thursday press conference, BRPD officials said Officer Wade Hill is facing kidnapping, and misdemeanor...
stmarynow.com
Theft, drug arrests reported by authorities; seven picked up on warrants
Morgan City police and St. Mary deputies made seven arrests on warrants alleging failure to appear or contempt Thursday, while the parish Narcotics Section made a drug arrest and Patterson police booked a theft suspect. Patterson. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Travis S. Richardson, 33, Gunther Street, Patterson,...
brproud.com
Possible drag racer captured after ditching motorcycle in Central neighborhood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was involved in a pursuit involving a motorcycle overnight. BRPD believes the motorcycle could have been involved in drag racing. The unidentified suspect was eventually taken into custody after the motorcycle was ditched in the Comite Hills West neighborhood.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week August 26-September 1
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 26-September 1:. Anthony Shampine, 32, 41366 Glen Williams Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to a fugitive, and 6 bench warrants;. David Gould, 27, 24901 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Charles Verda,...
brproud.com
Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
brproud.com
Woman who lost fiance to drunk driving speaks out, law enforcement increase patrols for Labor Day weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins Labor Day weekend, and one woman who lost her fiance to drunk driving is speaking out. Shelby Strong lost her fiancé and the father of her child three years ago. Labor Day Weekend...
