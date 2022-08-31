Many of you may have not noticed that developers have circled our beaches and have targeted them for huge unabated development. It is time for citizens to act to protect the value of our homes and our beaches. This is a post that I hope will encourage some, and hopefully, many of you, to become more involved in what is going on in city halls and the overdevelopment that has been planned throughout our beaches.

MADEIRA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO