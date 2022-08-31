ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound approves Trails and Bikeways Master Plan

Last week, the Flower Mound Town Council voted to approve the new Trails and Bikeways Master Plan, which will serve as a roadmap to guide short- and long-range priorities for the trails and bikeways network in Flower Mound over the next 10+ years. While developing the plan over the past...
The Cross Timbers Gazette

McNeill’s Appliance closing its doors Saturday

McNeill’s Appliance store, a Denton Square staple since 1964, is closing its doors permanently on Saturday. The family business announced earlier this summer that it would be closing because the owners were retiring and their children all had careers of their own, and they hadn’t found anyone else they wanted to take over the business. After that announcement, several potential buyers emerged, so McNeill’s postponed the planned closure.
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas

DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

DART and DCTA approve joint rail operations facility

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors has approved an interlocal agreement with the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) for a Joint Rail Operations Facility (JROF) for testing, operations and maintenance of the new Stadler Fast Light Intercity and Regional Train (FLIRT) commuter rail vehicles for the DART Silver Line regional rail project currently under construction.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village names new fire chief

The city of Highland Village announced Thursday that Assistant Fire Chief Jason Collier has been promoted to Highland Village Fire Chief. Collier has been filling the position on an interim basis since May, when Michael Thomson left the job to become the new fire chief at the city of Carrollton. Collier began his career in fire service in 1985 and joined the Highland Village Fire Department in 2008 as the city’s first assistant fire chief.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Rain returned with a vengeance in August

Those rain dances finally worked! After nearly two months of heat and drought, the weather pattern changed in August, permitting multi-inch rains to pour down on us for two days. A record 9.19” of rain fell at DFW Airport during the 24-hour period from 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 through...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Butler Place Redevelopment Plan Moving Forward

Redevelopment plans are moving forward with the now vacant Butler Place in Fort Worth, which served as a public housing community for decades. Butler Place was built in 1939 and opened in 1942, later expanding in the 1960s. It was named after Henry Butler, a Civil War veteran and the first African-American teacher in Fort Worth’s school system and one of 52 Public Works Administration (WPA) projects for low-income housing under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
LAKE WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

