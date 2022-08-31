Read full article on original website
DFW weather: North Texas residents see damage, power outages amid severe storms Sunday
DALLAS — It's been a rainy Labor Day weekend in North Texas. Sunday saw strong to severe storms move through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, bringing high winds, damage and power outages throughout the area. Counties like Dallas, Denton, Collin and Tarrant saw multiple severe thunderstorm warnings on Sunday afternoon.
These Collin County Suburbs Rank 1-3 in National Study of Best Places to Buy a Home
Here’s a statistical oddity you don’t see every day on these personal finance websites that churn out rankings of cities and what makes them so special:. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney rank 1-3 in WalletHub’s rankings of the top-10 best places to buy a home. In fact, North Texas suburbs made up half of the top 10 with Denton ranking eighth and Richardson 10th.
Flower Mound approves Trails and Bikeways Master Plan
Last week, the Flower Mound Town Council voted to approve the new Trails and Bikeways Master Plan, which will serve as a roadmap to guide short- and long-range priorities for the trails and bikeways network in Flower Mound over the next 10+ years. While developing the plan over the past...
Whataburger submits plans for new restaurant on FM 407
A new Whataburger drive-thru restaurant is expected to be coming soon to southern Denton County. The town of Bartonville recently revealed that the Texas fast food favorite has submitted plans to build a new location on the corner of Blanco Road and FM 407, across the street from Kroger in Lantana Town Center.
McNeill’s Appliance closing its doors Saturday
McNeill’s Appliance store, a Denton Square staple since 1964, is closing its doors permanently on Saturday. The family business announced earlier this summer that it would be closing because the owners were retiring and their children all had careers of their own, and they hadn’t found anyone else they wanted to take over the business. After that announcement, several potential buyers emerged, so McNeill’s postponed the planned closure.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
This DFW Suburb Is the Best Place in the US to Buy a House, Study Says
A new WalletHub study found the best place to buy a home in the entire country is in North Texas. The personal finance website ranked 300 cities based on the real estate market, affordability and economic environment. Frisco tops the list. The cities of Allen, McKinney, Austin, Denton and Richardson...
fox4news.com
Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas
DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
WFAA
DFW weather: More showers and storms possible for Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Weekend will be warm and humid, and more showers and storms will be out there in North Texas. However, the weekend will not be a washout.
DART and DCTA approve joint rail operations facility
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors has approved an interlocal agreement with the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) for a Joint Rail Operations Facility (JROF) for testing, operations and maintenance of the new Stadler Fast Light Intercity and Regional Train (FLIRT) commuter rail vehicles for the DART Silver Line regional rail project currently under construction.
Another Metro Area Is Poised to Overtake Dallas-Fort Worth in Apartment Development
Did the construction cones on Dallas-Fort Worth streets leave a hint? They should’ve. Dallas-Fort Worth is projected to be the hottest metro area in terms of new development, specifically apartment deliveries, in 2022, according to a RentCafé study. The highlights for Dallas-Fort Worth:. The Dallas-Fort Worth market is...
Highland Village names new fire chief
The city of Highland Village announced Thursday that Assistant Fire Chief Jason Collier has been promoted to Highland Village Fire Chief. Collier has been filling the position on an interim basis since May, when Michael Thomson left the job to become the new fire chief at the city of Carrollton. Collier began his career in fire service in 1985 and joined the Highland Village Fire Department in 2008 as the city’s first assistant fire chief.
Rain returned with a vengeance in August
Those rain dances finally worked! After nearly two months of heat and drought, the weather pattern changed in August, permitting multi-inch rains to pour down on us for two days. A record 9.19” of rain fell at DFW Airport during the 24-hour period from 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 through...
Plano police are out with a list of the most stolen cars in the DFW area
Car thefts are on the rise in North Texas and police are reminding people to lock their vehicles…even in their driveways…and make sure the windows are up.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Butler Place Redevelopment Plan Moving Forward
Redevelopment plans are moving forward with the now vacant Butler Place in Fort Worth, which served as a public housing community for decades. Butler Place was built in 1939 and opened in 1942, later expanding in the 1960s. It was named after Henry Butler, a Civil War veteran and the first African-American teacher in Fort Worth’s school system and one of 52 Public Works Administration (WPA) projects for low-income housing under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
Flower Mound High School accepting Hall of Fame nominations
Flower Mound High School is accepting nominations for the FMHS Hall of Fame, a Lewisville ISD spokesperson said Friday. Must be out of high school by a minimum of 10 years. If you know of a deserving alumnus who fits the criteria for the honor, nominate them no later than Sept. 9.
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
Flower Mound moms make dough to spark creativity
Kat Holloway may never crawl out from under the excessive amount of squishy play dough that has quickly taken over her Flower Mound home these past few years. And by the looks of it, she doesn’t seem to mind. Holloway, an energetic and fun-loving wife and mother to imaginative...
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
$1 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
Do you remember when you won $1 million in September? No? Not you? Someone else? Well, someone in the state of Texas definitely won some big money from the Texas Lottery Friday morning.
