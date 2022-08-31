Ninth Annual Montgomery County Free ‘Friendship Picnic’ to Celebrate Diverse Cultures and Faiths on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Wheaton

Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Councilmembers Jawando and Rice and Council President Albornoz Host Council’s African Heritage Month Commemoration on Sept. 13
ROCKVILLE, Md., Sep. 2, 2022—The Montgomery County Council will hold its second annual African Heritage Month commemoration hosted by Councilmembers Will Jawando and Craig Rice and Council President Gabe Albornoz on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. The theme of this year’s commemoration, which includes a video segment, is the African influence in Montgomery County and the U.S. The celebration will also showcase African art, dance, food, music and traditional attire.
Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5
The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will observe schedule and program changes for the observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All stores...
La Casita Launches New Food Truck
La Casita opened its first location in Silver Spring (8214 Piney Branch Rd.) back in 2002. Since then the restaurant has opened locations in Germantown (18058 Mateny Rd.) and Gaithersburg (2 E Diamond Ave), and has just announced the launch of its new food truck “La Casita on Wheels.”
Café Sophie, Located at Montgomery County Airpark, to Add Beer and Wine to Menu
Café Sophie, a European boutique style café with Scandinavian influence, opened at the Montgomery County Airpark (7940 Airpark Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20879) last October. The café has a hearing for a “Class B, Beer and Wine License, On/Off Sale” at 10:30am on Thursday, September 15th.
fox5dc.com
Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park
The Black L.U.V. Festival returns to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheater on Saturday to celebrate the best of black culture, arts and entertainment. Karen Baker, co-founder of the non-profit group Social Art and Culture, joins the show to tell us all about it!
Clear Spring community celebrates the lives of three lost teens
CLEAR SPRING, MD. (DC News Now) — Funny, kind, and bright: These are the words used to describe the three boys who died in a car crash last week. The memorial consisted of friends, family, and classmates of the boys who spoke proudly of how they left their mark on their community. “They were all […]
Montgomery Update: Weekly Message From County Executive Marc Elrich
We knew this was going to happen and it has begun. Last month, abortion was outlawed in five states. Now, because of court rulings and other factors, there are a total of 12 states with laws heavily restricting women’s health care options. In Montgomery County, we realized early on...
Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland
Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
Annual Fall Native Plant Sale by Montgomery Parks Is Now Underway
Montgomery Parks is hosting its annual fall native plant sales at Locust Grove Nature Center in Bethesda and Maydale Nature Classroom in Colesville. The sales seek to bolster native vegetation for native pollinators. The plants help create habitats that are necessary for pollinators’ survival and support the local ecosystem. The online sale for Locust Grove Nature Center runs through Tuesday, Sept. 6, and an in-person sale is scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18. The native plant sale for Maydale Nature Center is exclusively online and begins Sept. 6.
Gaithersburg Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
The City of Gaithersburg invites you to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with educational & cultural presentations & activities. Residents are encouraged to learn about & celebrate Hispanic culture and participate in local events & programs taking place throughout the month, many coordinated by the City’s Multicultural Affairs Committee. The Mayor & City Council will officially designating September 15 through October 15, 2022 as “Hispanic Heritage Month” in the City of Gaithersburg. The official proclamation will be presented at the September 6 Mayor & City Council meeting. The public is welcome to attend the meeting, watch it live on YouTube or watch it via Zoom by registering here.
Where To Take Your Mini Dinosaur Lover In and Around MoCo
For those moms whose children are fascinated with all things dinosaurs, read on to find out where you can take your littles to learn more and explore their curiosities. They are listed by distance from the approximate middle of Montgomery County. The Path to the Past in the outdoor Nature...
northernvirginiamag.com
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
Montgomery County ‘Farm to Food Bank Program’ Had 25 Percent Increase in Total Pounds of Produce in Fiscal Year 2022
Montgomery County’s innovative “Farm to Food Bank Program’ had a 25 percent increase in total pounds of produce that was provided to families in need in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the three-year-old program’s recently released annual report. The program provides the dual benefit of enhancing and strengthening the County’s farmers.A total of 76,933 pounds of produced was purchased or donated and a total of $181,600 spent as part of the program in the past year. A total of 64,110 meals were provided to Manna Food Center’s participants and 45 food assistance providers.
Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting
A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
theriver953.com
Changes made to Pleasant Valley Road
The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
Metro Service Information for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5
Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess will operate on a Sunday schedule for customers traveling on the Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. In observance of the holiday, customers will benefit from off-peak fares and parking will be free all day. The holiday also marks the last day of closures at five Orange Line stations – New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Ave – for platform reconstruction and station improvements. The stations will reopen on Tuesday, September 6, capping off a four-year effort to renovate and modernize 20 outdoor stations.
Rockville Police Respond to Report of Stabbing on Saturday Night; Two Victims Found
The Rockville City Police Department responded to the 700 & 800 block of Hungerford Drive for the report of a stabbing, where two adult male victims were located. Our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh tells us the incident occurred near Ivy League Lane at approximately 10:20pm on Saturday night. Per...
WUSA
Fairfax community remembers a beloved teacher
A great educator. An even better man. How a community in Fairfax County is remembering a teacher, loved by so many.
Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old. Kiersten Jimenez was last seen on September 4, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., leaving her friend’s residence in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive in Germantown. She is driving a silver Hyundai Accent bearing Maryland registration 2ET6433.
Man hit and killed in Anne Arundel County
A man was hit and killed crossing the street in Severn on Saturday night. This happened on Telegraph Road.
