Big Blue Swim School, founded in 2009 by U.S National Champion swimmer Chris DeJong, is moving into the Germantown Commons shopping center, occupying the location that was home to Monkey Joe’s from 2016-2019 and Hard Times Cafe before that. This will be Big Blue Swim School’s first Maryland location, but the company made its way to the Metro area in 2021 when it acquired Tom Dolan Swim School in the spring of 2021 to expand the swim lessons brand to Northern Virginia with schools in Dulles and Falls Church. Gold’s Gym will also be coming to the shopping center when it opens a new location at 12922 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, in the location of the DSW store that closed on April 10th next to Bed Bath & Beyond. Additional information per Big Blue Swim School available below:

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 41 MINUTES AGO