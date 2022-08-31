ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Gaithersburg Now 3rd Largest Incorporated City in Maryland

Census data shows that the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020). The official 2020 population is 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010. Gaithersburg is now the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. There are other unincorporated areas in Maryland that have higher population, including MoCo’s very own Germantown and Silver Spring.
Montgomery County Councilmembers Jawando and Rice and Council President Albornoz Host Council’s African Heritage Month Commemoration on Sept. 13

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sep. 2, 2022—The Montgomery County Council will hold its second annual African Heritage Month commemoration hosted by Councilmembers Will Jawando and Craig Rice and Council President Gabe Albornoz on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. The theme of this year’s commemoration, which includes a video segment, is the African influence in Montgomery County and the U.S. The celebration will also showcase African art, dance, food, music and traditional attire.
Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5

The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will observe schedule and program changes for the observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All stores...
Gold’s Gym to Open New Location in Germantown

Gold’s Gym will be opening a new location at 12922 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, in the location of the DSW store that closed on April 10th in the Germantown Commons shopping center next to bed Bath & Beyond. Gold’s Gym currently has a Germantown location in the Fox Chapel shopping center, and we are awaiting word on if this opening will have any affect on that location. Gold’s has additional Montgomery County locations in Rockville Town Square, Wintergreen Plaza in Rockville, Airpark in Gaithersburg, Olney, and the Layhill shopping center in Silver Spring.
Labor Day in Downtown Frederick

Celebrate the unofficial end of summer in Downtown Frederick this Labor Day weekend!. With FREE PARKING in all of the City’s garages on Sunday, September 4 from 8am-2pm and all day at meters and garages on Monday, September 5, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t make a weekend of it in Downtown Frederick!
How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage

Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the crimes took place Saturday night on Hungerford Drive. Around 9:55 p.m., members of the Rockville City Police […]
Historic Bethesda School Building Being Moved

Construction crews began moving a historic, 100-year-old building from one part of Landon School’s Bethesda, Maryland, campus to another. “I consider this a once-in-a-lifetime feature of work,” project manager Eddie Rupp said. The Andrews House at Landon school has served many purposes over the past century – home...
7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event

  The Maryland Health Department is currently investigating after several people reported feeling sick after attending a Best of Baltimore event last month. Organizers of the event held on Aug. 18 reached out to the health department after several people were reported sick. MDH sent out a survey to attendees to try and located the […] The post MDH Investigating After Multiple People Reported Feeling Sick After Attending ‘Best Of Baltimore’ Event appeared first on 92 Q.
Swim School Founded by U.S. National Champion Swimmer Chris DeJong is Coming to Germantown

Big Blue Swim School, founded in 2009 by U.S National Champion swimmer Chris DeJong, is moving into the Germantown Commons shopping center, occupying the location that was home to Monkey Joe’s from 2016-2019 and Hard Times Cafe before that. This will be Big Blue Swim School’s first Maryland location, but the company made its way to the Metro area in 2021 when it acquired Tom Dolan Swim School in the spring of 2021 to expand the swim lessons brand to Northern Virginia with schools in Dulles and Falls Church. Gold’s Gym will also be coming to the shopping center when it opens a new location at 12922 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, in the location of the DSW store that closed on April 10th next to Bed Bath & Beyond. Additional information per Big Blue Swim School available below:
Annual Fall Native Plant Sale by Montgomery Parks Is Now Underway

Montgomery Parks is hosting its annual fall native plant sales at Locust Grove Nature Center in Bethesda and Maydale Nature Classroom in Colesville. The sales seek to bolster native vegetation for native pollinators. The plants help create habitats that are necessary for pollinators’ survival and support the local ecosystem. The online sale for Locust Grove Nature Center runs through Tuesday, Sept. 6, and an in-person sale is scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18. The native plant sale for Maydale Nature Center is exclusively online and begins Sept. 6.
Metro Service Information for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5

Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess will operate on a Sunday schedule for customers traveling on the Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. In observance of the holiday, customers will benefit from off-peak fares and parking will be free all day. The holiday also marks the last day of closures at five Orange Line stations – New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Ave – for platform reconstruction and station improvements. The stations will reopen on Tuesday, September 6, capping off a four-year effort to renovate and modernize 20 outdoor stations.
Where To Take Your Mini Dinosaur Lover In and Around MoCo

For those moms whose children are fascinated with all things dinosaurs, read on to find out where you can take your littles to learn more and explore their curiosities. They are listed by distance from the approximate middle of Montgomery County. The Path to the Past in the outdoor Nature...
Aggravated assault with gun in King Farm area of Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of an aggravated assault involving a firearm in the King Farm neighborhood yesterday afternoon, September 2, 2022. The assault was reported in the 1600 block of Piccard Drive at 2:00 PM Friday. That is a residential street with townhomes on one side, and the Ingleside at King Farm retirement community on the other.
