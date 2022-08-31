ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Study Finds Disparity in Premature Mortality is Widening by Education Level and Rurality but Narrowing by Race

American Cancer Society researchers stress the need for better access to quality health care, health care education, healthy food options, and positive decision-making. New findings led by researchers atthe American Cancer Society (ACS) show a widening disparity in premature mortality for all causes and the majority of top 10 causes between people in the United States without a college degree compared to college graduates, and people who live in rural areas compared to those who live in urban areas. In contrast, the disparity between Black and White people narrowed for all causes and the 7 top causes for which rates are higher in Black people than White people. The results are published today in the Journal of General Internal Medicine (JGIM).
Study Shows Older Age and Smoking Most Important Risk Factors for Developing Any Cancer

The American Cancer Society stresses knowing these and other noted risk factors may help determine screening and prevention interventions. A new large study led by researchers atthe American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fatness, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
A Bright Point of Life in a Busy Oncology Clinic

Kendra MacDonald is the nurse navigator for the Oncology Clinic at Markham Stouffville Hospital — Oak Valley Health in Markham, Ontario. When she started in the newly created role, there wasn’t a clear job description. She knew her job was to complete telephone assessments and triage as necessary, but it has since become so much more than that.
An Oncology Nurse Who Is 'the Epitome of Selflessness'

Lindsay Diamond, AGNP-C, AOCNP, is, in a word, selfless. I have been practicing oncology for more than 15 years and have worked with countless talented and committed colleagues. However, Lindsay Diamond, AGNP-C, AOCNP, is, in a word, selfless. I met Lindsay more than five years ago and was immediately struck...
