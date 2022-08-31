American Cancer Society researchers stress the need for better access to quality health care, health care education, healthy food options, and positive decision-making. New findings led by researchers atthe American Cancer Society (ACS) show a widening disparity in premature mortality for all causes and the majority of top 10 causes between people in the United States without a college degree compared to college graduates, and people who live in rural areas compared to those who live in urban areas. In contrast, the disparity between Black and White people narrowed for all causes and the 7 top causes for which rates are higher in Black people than White people. The results are published today in the Journal of General Internal Medicine (JGIM).

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO