ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Poor labor market, high taxes leads several Illinois cities to be ranked among worst U.S. real estate markets

By Kevin Bessler
thecentersquare.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

FtheDumbacratsLovebeingwhite
4d ago

Wouldn’t of moved to Illinios if I weren’t a disabled Veteran. I don’t have to pay taxes on my home ! We’re on the border of Iowa ! Rock island! We spend 90% of our time in Iowa . Nicer streets , parks , you name it ! Republican state and The Governor didn’t ruin that state like this horrible Governor! We wanted to buy in Iowa but fell in love with the home we have in January of 2021! Where in the hell do the taxes here go ? Not to schools or roads !??

Reply(1)
2
FtheDumbacratsLovebeingwhite
4d ago

Of course Texas ! It’s a Republican state so it’s ran correctly! Wake up people ! Democrats are ruining this nation! Biden, Obama ! It’s horrible to watch as someone whose fought for this country!

Reply
2
Related
Q985

Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?

Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Rockford, IL
Business
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Rockford, IL
Real Estate
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
City
Joliet, IL
City
Naperville, IL
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/2/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois officials have announced new measures as part of the ongoing efforts to address staffing shortages in state agencies that provide health and safety services. The state is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Department of Human Services, Corrections, and Veteran’s Affairs. Interested individuals can visit work.illinois.gov to apply and search for jobs by agency, title, and/or county.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Freddie Mac#Foreclosure#Interest Rates#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
ADAMS, WI
thecentersquare.com

Rising rents, home prices create tight housing market in Alaska

(The Center Square) - Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two...
ALASKA STATE
wlip.com

Lake County Gas Prices Fall, Kenosha County Sees An Increase at the Pump

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to drop, though the rate of those drops have seemingly slowed. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois is currently $4.15, down 6-cents from last week, but still 33-cents higher than the national average. Illinois maintains the 9th highest average price in the Country…and the highest of any state east of the Rocky Mountains. Lake County saw a 9-cent drop over last week’s prices to $4.13. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas dropped just 1-cent to $3.63 a gallon…19-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw an 8-cent jump over last week’s prices and currently stands at $3.82.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy