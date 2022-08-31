Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Made This Change That Irritated Some Fans
Criticism continues to plague Mayim Bialik as Jeopardy! fans become irritated with a thing that the game show host recently changed. According to Looper, fans of the game show are now irritated with Bialik after she’s been referring to the first round of the show as being “Single Jeopardy”. How it usually works is that the first one is simply “Jeopardy” and the second round is “Double Jeopardy”. Of course, this random moment has got the fans talking – and not in a good way.
Natasha Lyonne shows off her style credentials in white minidress as she attends Venice Film Festival event in honour of The Whale
Natasha Lyonne looked straight out a magazine on Sunday, as she attended a Venice Film Festival event in honour of The Whale. The Orange Is the New Black actress, 43, exuded glamour in white minidress that showed plenty of leg. Her dress boasted diamond encrusted sleeves and a matching collar...
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0