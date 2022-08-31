Read full article on original website
Should you get one of the new COVID boosters that targets Omicron?
John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it's too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he's not at high risk from the virus. It's the kind of calculation many Americans will face...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Boost Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccine by 25 Times
Enhancing the Effect of Protein-Based COVID-19 Vaccines. Ironically, some vaccines need their own “boosters.” An ingredient called an adjuvant can be added to vaccines to help elicit a more robust immune response, better training the body to fight a pathogen. Scientists report a substance that boosted the immune response to an experimental COVID-19 shot in mice by 25 times, compared to injection with the vaccine alone. Details of the research are described in a new paper published today (August 31, 2022) in the journal ACS Infectious Diseases.
MedPage Today
Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Colorectal Cancer Risk, CV Death
Regular consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer, all-cause mortality, and cardiovascular mortality, according to findings from two studies published in The BMJ. In the first paper, which analyzed three prospective U.S. cohort studies, men in the highest quintile of consumption had a 29%...
drugtopics.com
Examining Lifelong Statin Therapy in Patients at Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
New research looks at the potential benefits of long-term statin use in patients who are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease. New research presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2022 Congress is underlining the potential benefits accrued from long-term statin therapy in individuals with increased cardiovascular disease risk.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for dementia?
“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
curetoday.com
Study Shows Older Age and Smoking Most Important Risk Factors for Developing Any Cancer
The American Cancer Society stresses knowing these and other noted risk factors may help determine screening and prevention interventions. A new large study led by researchers atthe American Cancer Society (ACS) shows older age and smoking are the two most important risk factors associated with a relative and absolute five-year risk of developing any cancer. The findings also demonstrate that in addition to age and smoking history, clinicians should consider excess body fatness, family history of any cancer, and several other factors that may help patients determine if they may benefit from enhanced cancer screening or prevention interventions. The data was published today in the journal Cancer.
labroots.com
A Common Bacterial Infection Could Lead to Colon Cancer
Infections of the bacterium C. difficile can cause diarrhea and inflammation of the colon called colitis. It is estimated that around half a million infections of C. diff occur every year in the United States. Most C. diff infections occur while an individual is taking antibiotics or just after taking antibiotics.
We Could Cut Cancer Deaths in Half Starting Tomorrow
According to a new study published in The Lancet, a peer-reviewed medical journal, an eye-opening 44% of cancer deaths are actually preventable. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in America; last year 696,962 Americans died from heart disease, and 602,350 died from cancer. The worldwide figures follow a similar pattern — there were roughly 10 million cancer deaths across the world in 2019, and 23 million cases in total, which indicated a “substantial” increase in global cancer burden.
technologynetworks.com
Cancer Cells That Survive After Treatment Lead to Relapse
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified how some cancer cells cheat treatment-induced cell death. In doing so, they persist and lead to cancer recurrence. The findings may serve as the basis for drugs that prevent relapses by inhibiting cancer cells from gaining these persistence traits. The research was published today in Cell.
IFLScience
Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells
A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. In the journal PNAS, the study suggests that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line.
verywellhealth.com
Top of Foot Pain: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
With its 26 bones, 30 joints, and over 100 ligaments, muscles, and tendons, the foot is an extremely intricate structure. Because of this complex nature, it can be difficult to determine the exact cause of pain on the top (dorsal) part of the foot. Paying attention to the details of...
verywellhealth.com
Blood Clots
Blood clots form to stop excess bleeding from an injury. Usually, blood clots are beneficial but they can be harmful at times, blocking blood flow within the body’s organs, and potentially causing serious consequences, such as a heart attack or a stroke. In an emergency, the effects of a...
newfoodmagazine.com
Drink tea to live longer
Research shows that drinking tea can lower risk of mortality and prevent poor health conditions. Using data from UK BioBank, researchers at the National Cancer Institute have found evidence to suggest drinking tea can lengthen your lifespan. Previous studies have been carried out on Asian populations, mostly focusing on green...
New method could help predict Alzheimer’s risk before symptoms start – study
Researchers have developed a new method that could help identify people who are at greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease before symptoms appear.Experts suggest this could help speed up the creation of new treatments for the disease.People with Alzheimer’s experience gradual loss of memory and other cognitive functions.We developed a genetic predictor of Alzheimer’s disease associated with both clinical diagnosis and age-dependent cognitive declineDr Amit Khera, senior authorAnd while some treatments can ease symptoms, developing treatments that prevent or slow disease progression has been more challenging.Senior author Dr Amit Khera said: “We developed a genetic predictor of Alzheimer’s disease associated...
Medical News Today
Valvular heart disease: Symptoms, causes, and risk factors
If any of the heart’s valves are damaged or diseased, it is referred to as valvular heart disease. This damage can mean the valves fail to close properly, causing blood to leak back through them. Or it could mean the valves narrow and stiffen, decreasing blood flow through the heart.
parentherald.com
FDA Authorizes Moderna and Pfizer's Updated COVID Booster Shots
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Wednesday, August 31, that it has authorized updated versions of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID booster shots that target the highly contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant. The federal agency authorized Pfizer's modified booster for people ages 12 and up, while Moderna's shot was authorized...
nypressnews.com
Arthritis: Certain seed with anti-inflammatory properties – study
Initially, it compromises the smooth cartilage lining of the joint, making movement more difficult and leading to pain and stiffness. It mainly affects joints in the hands, knees, spine and hips. The second most common type of arthritis is rheumatoid arthritis, which is when the body’s immune system targets affected...
curetoday.com
An Oncology Nurse Who Is 'the Epitome of Selflessness'
Lindsay Diamond, AGNP-C, AOCNP, is, in a word, selfless. I have been practicing oncology for more than 15 years and have worked with countless talented and committed colleagues. However, Lindsay Diamond, AGNP-C, AOCNP, is, in a word, selfless. I met Lindsay more than five years ago and was immediately struck...
New Research Offers Clues About How Doctors Can Predict COVID Severity
The best time to test for COVID antigens is within the first few days of any symptoms. New data indicates that antigen levels might predict COVID severity.
curetoday.com
New Drug to Be Investigated for Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy
ATX01, a new topical treatment for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, will be investigated in a phase 2 trial. Researchers recently initiated a phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ATX01 (topical amitriptyline) for adults with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), according to AlgoTx, the manufacturer of the drug. The trial — which will be...
