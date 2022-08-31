Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Vehicle Totaled in Clay County Rollover Mishap
An Everly man sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident in rural Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened Wednesday southwest of Spencer in the 1700 block of 360th Street. 20-year-old Colt Slunecka was driving a 2010 Dodge Avenger eastbound when he lost control on the loose gravel, and the vehicle rolled in the north ditch.
newscenter1.tv
Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for pot after search
HULL—A 22-year-old Hull man was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Royce Lee Cox stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 1424 Brown St. in Hull...
stormlakeradio.com
BV County Resident Infected With First Iowa Case of West Nile This Year
The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced that a Buena Vista County resident is infected with the first case of West Nile virus this year. The resident is a middle age adult between the ages of 41 and 60. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab.
kiwaradio.com
Machine Shop Being Built In Larabee Collapses, Injuring At Least Five
Larabee, Iowa — A building under construction collapsed on Tuesday in Larabee, injuring at least five people. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the building frame, which was to be a business, was under construction when it gave way. They tell us that one construction worker was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The person’s injuries were described as “severe.” Another victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Three others were taken to medical care by private vehicle for injuries that were called “minor.”
nwestiowa.com
Granville man charged for filming couple
GRANVILLE—A 58-year-old Granville man was arrested about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of third-degree harassment and false report — 911 call. The arrest of Ryan Alwin Betcke stemmed from harassing a Granville couple by “sitting outside their house, watching, filming and constantly following them around town,” according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Wayne Maynard Grossnickle, 86, of Laurens
Wayne Maynard Grossnickle, of Laurens, Iowa passed away on September 2, 2022 surrounded by his family, at the age of 86. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Albert City Evangelical Free Church, with burial to follow at the Laurens Cemetery. Visitation will...
agupdate.com
Planning ahead: Big things in store for Clay County Fair
This year’s Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, may see some challenges in obtaining fair help and with the current economy and high gas prices, but Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons feels signs are pointing to a normal fair. “Historically, high gas prices are good for fairs. People...
kicdam.com
Palo Alto County Swears In New Sheriff
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office has passed the torch to new leadership as of Thursday morning. Former Chief Deputy John King was formally appointed and sworn in as Sheriff during a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors after having served Emmetsburg and Palo Alto County for more than two decades.
nwestiowa.com
Dairy farmer must pay $36K for fish kill
ALVORD—A rural Alvord man has agreed to pay more than $26,000 in restitution and a $10,000 fine in connection with a large manure spill that reached Mud Creek northwest of Rock Rapids last year. Bernie Baker of Rock Bottom Dairy reported spilling several hundred thousand gallons of manure on...
iowapublicradio.org
On Sunday evenings, this rural Iowa bar draws music lovers and musicians from far and wide
Any other day of the week, this place is dead. But, tonight, the tie dye-covered bar is filled with people, crowded around the Grateful Dead memorabilia and the bright bits of neon that bounce off the walls. Ree Irwin and her husband drove in from Sac City to see tonight’s show. They’ve been coming to Byron’s almost every Sunday for more than a decade.
stormlakeradio.com
Ridge View Victorious in Home Opener
In a game where 11 turnovers were committed, Ridge View defeated East Sac County 12-3 in Week 2 high school football in Holstein. Seven of the first eight drives of the game resulted in turnovers within the opening 17 minutes. The Raiders got on the board first with a 31 yard field goal by Luke Wright with four minutes remaining in the 1st half. Ridge View went 67 yards in 13 plays on the ensuing drive. On 4th and goal from the four yard line, Jake Breyfogle threw a touchdown pass to Tracin Price to give the Raptors a 6-3 lead with 28 seconds left in the half, which they carried into the break.
