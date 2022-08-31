Read full article on original website
610KONA
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
610KONA
Tri-City Air Quality Alert Issued Due to Smoke from Wildfires
Friday afternoon, Benton Clean Air Authority issues an air quality alert. "Benton County is currently experiencing elevated levels of smoke particulate due to wildfires in the region. The pollutant measured is PM2.5; particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently at Moderate and expected to remain at this level through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Forecasted winds should help keep air quality levels from deteriorating. However, changes in the forecast could potentially see a rise in particulate matter and individuals should prepare for higher smoke levels"
