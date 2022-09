What a way to cap off Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. The Florida State Seminoles just barely eked out a win against the LSU Tigers on Sunday night, with what might be the most memorable ending of this young season. FSU looked to have the game well in hand after a DJ Lundy 1-yard touchdown run with 9:04 remaining in the fourth quarter made it 24-10 Noles. LSU wasn't even close to finished, however, as Jayden Daniels led LSU 75 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-17, and the Tigers' defense forced the Seminoles to punt.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO