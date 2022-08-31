ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulham latest club to join Houssam Aouar transfer race with Lyon demanding £13m fee with just one year left on deal

By Justin Lawrence
 4 days ago

FULHAM are the latest club to join the race to sign Houssem Aouar - but will have to cough up £13million for the Lyon midfielder.

Aouar was allegedly all set to join Nottingham Forest this month after agreeing personal terms with the Premier League new boys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sJSL_0hcpFHZ300
Fulham are the latest club to be linked with a move for Aouar but need to raise £13m to meet Lyon's transfer demands Credit: Getty

He was said to be seduced by Forest's management team into joining the club.

Aouar was even axed for Lyon's squad for their Ligue 1 game against Troyes as rumours swirled that a move to the Midlands was imminent.

But the transfer to Steve Cooper's side has failed to materialise.

That could be because Forest were busy completing their EIGHTEENTH summer signing with Renan Lodi joining the club from Atletico Madrid.

However, that has left the door open for Fulham to swoop for Aouar, according to Get French Football News.

And the Cottagers could be in luck as Aouar is interested in a move to West London, it was added.

The transfer could be in doubt as Fulham can't afford Lyon's £13m asking price for the French ace.

A loan move is also out of the question because Lyon don't want to let him go for the season with his contract ending next summer.

But the source claims Fulham are trying to convince Lyon to change their minds in the ongoing negotiations.

Fulham are also trying to get Roma ace Justin Kluivert through the door before the transfer deadline.

They've reportedly agreed terms with the Dutch striker, but are yet to work out a price with Roma for his services.

I feel sorry for Paul Pogba and it's no wonder he struggled at Man Utd with jealous hangers-on clawing at his millions

IT IS an unfortunate commentary on Paul Pogba that he will be missed from English football this season nearly as much for the colour of his hair as his talents on the field. You never quite knew what he would burnish on the top of his head. It could be pillar-box red touched off with white, or ultramarine with a band of dirty cream.
'No question' – Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag gives his verdict on Roy Keane vs Patrick Vieira debate ahead of Arsenal clash

MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has given his verdict on the legendary Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira debate ahead of his team's Old Trafford clash with Arsenal on Sunday. Games between United and Arsenal have traditionally been feisty affairs, particularly when Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were in charge of their respective clubs.
