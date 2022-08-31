ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, WY

Ellsworth vs Silver for Idaho state treasurer

The contest for Idaho state treasurer pits first-term incumbent Republican Julie Ellsworth against Twin Falls CPA and Democratic candidate Deborah Silver. Ellsworth was unopposed in 2018 when she won the post in the general election, after winning a three-way GOP
Idaho Red Cross: Prepare now for tomorrow's disaster

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Idaho urges everyone to take steps now that will help keep their families safe when emergencies like wildfires, floods and home fires occur. Three simple steps can help to keep your family
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?

In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families' hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company
Rebecca's Private Idaho draws top cyclists

Top cyclists are drawn to Sun valley every year to participate in one of the most unique cycling events in the state. Rebecca's Private Idaho is a four-day long gravel road race through the mountains that was started ten years ago, but it's drawing more racers than ever before.Griffin
Unique handcrafted coffee shop set to open soon in Idaho Falls

Courtesy Ball Ventures IDAHO FALLS - Snake River Landing is anxiously awaiting the opening of Moose Ridge Coffee Co, the next business set to open in the mixed-use development. The handcrafted coffee shop broke ground early this year and will be open to the public in the fall. What
Evening weather forecast for Sep. 5: Still very hot and smoky, with more records expected this week (Video)

Smoke from wildfires across the region will linger over southwest and central Idaho. This will be more noticeable and more dense in the morning and mid-day hours, and disperse a bit into the afternoons and evenings. Air quality for most of the Treasure Valley shows an AQI in the yellow, or "moderate" category, which is mostly acceptable. Some of the
ENVIRONMENT

