Ellsworth vs Silver for Idaho state treasurer
The contest for Idaho state treasurer pits first-term incumbent Republican Julie Ellsworth against Twin Falls CPA and Democratic candidate Deborah Silver. Ellsworth was unopposed in 2018 when she won the post in the general election, after winning a three-way GOP... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:54. 12:29. 11:43.
Idaho Red Cross: Prepare now for tomorrow's disaster
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Idaho urges everyone to take steps now that will help keep their families safe when emergencies like wildfires, floods and home fires occur. Three simple steps can help to keep your family... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Hunters should check for wildfires in their hunting areas before their trips
Rogerson Fire | September 2008 IDAHO FALLS - Hunters planning their first trips want to pay close attention to fire closures and be prepared to alter their plans if necessary. Large fires are common in Idaho and are often burning when archery season opens at the end of August. Fires...
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families' hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company...
Rebecca's Private Idaho draws top cyclists
Top cyclists are drawn to Sun valley every year to participate in one of the most unique cycling events in the state. Rebecca's Private Idaho is a four-day long gravel road race through the mountains that was started ten years ago, but it's drawing more racers than ever before.Griffin... ★...
Bonneville County prosecutor charges man with first degree murder
Mark Bent | Bonneville County Jail The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office. IDAHO FALLS - The Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney has charged 41-year-old Mark Jason Bent with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Idaho...
Idaho National Guard announces Gowen Thunder 2023 Open House and Air Show
GOWEN FIELD, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho National Guard is hosting Gowen Thunder 2023 Open House and Airshow Aug. 26-27, 2023 on Gowen Field. The event is free and open to the public and will be headlined by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the Air Force's F-16 air demonstration...
Unique handcrafted coffee shop set to open soon in Idaho Falls
Courtesy Ball Ventures IDAHO FALLS - Snake River Landing is anxiously awaiting the opening of Moose Ridge Coffee Co, the next business set to open in the mixed-use development. The handcrafted coffee shop broke ground early this year and will be open to the public in the fall. What...
HILLBILLY'S FAVORITE GUNS, IDAHO HIGH COUNTRY GROUSE HUNTING, MODERN MOUNTAIN MAN? FAMILY HISTORY (Video)
Today on The Crick Bottom ol' Hillbilly is on The Mountain doing a little grouse hunting exploring and of course always some story telling. Take a LQQK at Some of our Treasures we have found in These Idaho Mountains Make sure and stop in at our other Channel ... Posted...
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in Puget Sound floatplane crash
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday...
Conservatives join liberals in 'quiet and polite' Idaho protest to protect their library from book-banners
A couple of dozen men, women and children are silently reading books in the shade of apple trees one sunny morning in beautiful little Bonners Ferry, Idaho. But this is a protest. "We're having a read-in in support of the library," explains Billie Jo Klaniecki, a spry 70-something... ★ FURTHER...
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a landmark measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections. Signed on Labor Day, the nation-leading bill creates a Fast Food Council with worker and employer representatives that...
Evening weather forecast for Sep. 5: Still very hot and smoky, with more records expected this week (Video)
Smoke from wildfires across the region will linger over southwest and central Idaho. This will be more noticeable and more dense in the morning and mid-day hours, and disperse a bit into the afternoons and evenings. Air quality for most of the Treasure Valley shows an AQI in the yellow, or "moderate" category, which is mostly acceptable. Some of the ...
