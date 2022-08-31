Read full article on original website
Family and friends honor 23-year-old who died in shooting
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Family and friends are coming together to honor Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old victim from the shooting that happened on September 3. Import Domestic Throwdown, a car enthusiast group, is planning to host a memorial show for Bird in collaboration with...
Bonneville County prosecutor charges man with first degree murder
Mark Bent | Bonneville County Jail The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office. IDAHO FALLS - The Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney has charged 41-year-old Mark Jason Bent with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Idaho...
Crews battling fire in Bingham County
BLM Idaho BINGHAM COUNTY - Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan's Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department...
