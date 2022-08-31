Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spotonidaho.com
Family and friends honor 23-year-old who died in shooting
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Family and friends are coming together to honor Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old victim from the shooting that happened on September 3. Import Domestic Throwdown, a car enthusiast group, is planning to host a memorial show for Bird in collaboration with...
spotonidaho.com
Crews battling fire in Bingham County
BLM Idaho BINGHAM COUNTY - Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan's Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department...
spotonidaho.com
Unique handcrafted coffee shop set to open soon in Idaho Falls
Courtesy Ball Ventures IDAHO FALLS - Snake River Landing is anxiously awaiting the opening of Moose Ridge Coffee Co, the next business set to open in the mixed-use development. The handcrafted coffee shop broke ground early this year and will be open to the public in the fall. What...
