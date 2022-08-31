Read full article on original website
Dennis Township, NJ, Students Getting Sorted Like Harry Potter This Year
If you're unfamiliar with that spell, "Accio" is the incantation uttered to bring forth an object within the world of Harry Potter. Teachers and faculty within the Dennis Township School District in Cape May County are taking a page from the magical world of "The Boy Who Lived" in order to bring the fun to the 2022-2023 school year.
‘Night Forms’ returning to Hamilton, NJ’s Grounds for Sculpture
HAMILTON (Mercer) — Building on founder Seward Johnson's challenge to boost winter and cold-weather visitorship in a park primarily known for its outdoor sights, Grounds for Sculpture will launch the second season of its "Night Forms" installation on Nov. 25. A partnership with Klip Collective, the upcoming season will...
Things That Atlantic & Cape May County locals Do After Labor Day
Jon Baker, a local artist, raised a very good point during the preparation phase of this assignment. We are reviewing here, things that locals will do after Labor Day, that they don’t do during the busy summer months. Jon told us that he used to hear from customers, “See...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/4
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells, becoming E around 2 ft at 10 seconds this afternoon. TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
Formerly Popular Hotel And Waterpark To Reopen In Mt. Laurel, NJ
Good news for families who will soon need to save some winter-friendly day trips in the back of their minds for a rainy day. With summer coming to an end, this piece of information truthfully could not have come at a better time for families in the South Jersey region.
The Unbelievable Choice For New Jersey’s Strangest Animal Has Been Revealed
It turns out that with all the strange things we encounter here in New Jersey, our animal world doesn't disappoint in its level of strangeness. Although I have to admit when I compare the strangest New Jersey animal to the weirdest animal in other states, the choice for the Garden State is pretty disappointing.
The Ten Commandments of car horn honking in NJ
Some people in New Jersey are horn happy, you know the type. The ones who drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the horn, just in case they feel the need to honk at someone or something. Whether it’s to prevent danger or just to vent...
Labor Day: A Jersey guy may be to thank for our 3-day weekend
Did you know you probably have a Jersey Guy to thank for the long holiday weekend?. Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. It also recognizes the deplorable working conditions many endured. It seems difficult today to comprehend the working conditions of 1800s. The History...
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
A New Jersey Favorite, Bed Bath & Beyond Will See Even More Store Closures
Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
New Jersey State Park Closed To The Public Because Of Animal Illness
As Summer winds down, I know everyone's goal is to spend as much time outside as possible. I am trying to throw SO many tennis balls for my dog Carolina before the weather turns. Before we now it, the weather forecast will include below freezing temperatures and snow storms. If...
Brave Enough To Spend A Night At New Jersey’s Most Haunted Hotel?
As Labor Day weekend settles in on New Jersey, there is no doubt that a change of season is just around the corner. You see it in the weather, you see it on the calendar, and you see it every single time you walk into a store or coffee shop. Signs of Autumn are all around us.
You Can Own An Alligator In New Jersey, It’s Just Extremely Difficult
There's really no question about it; people, for the most part, love animals. When I go home to visit my folks, outside of seeing them the best part of the trip is getting to see the family dog Max. He's such a good boy. Dogs, cats, mice, rabbits even lizards...
Bad Case Of Fruit Flies? Mays Landing, NJ, Residents Know What To Do
That seems to be the vibe here in South Jersey this year. First, the spotted lantern flies made an evil comeback, now, people have been having a rough time with fruit flies in their kitchens. You'd think the people expressing their grief over this would have solved the problem simply...
It looks like candy: NJ kids face deadly new drug threat
With New Jersey kids about to head back to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly new danger their children could face. According to Susan Gibson, special agent in charge of the DEA in New Jersey, Mexican drug cartels are now producing a specific type of fentanyl that’s been dubbed rainbow fentanyl because it’s designed to catch the attention of young people.
Your New Jersey Kindergartner Will Meet A Lot of Liams and Emmas
It's time to kiss the little ones and let `em head off for school!. Those first-timers - the kindergarteners - will be extremely difficult to let go of. Never fear moms and dads, they'll make friends quickly and be ready to tackle school in no time. And, they'll be doing...
NJ Experts on ‘Quiet Quitting’ — How It Could Be a Win-Win at Work
The term "quiet quitting" may be relatively new, but Taylor Stadtlander with Stress & Anxiety Services of New Jersey has been advising her clients to take this approach for a while now. "The lines have really been blurred due to more and more people working from home," Stadtlander, a licensed...
Miranda Lambert Takes a Girls Trip to Texas, Her ‘Favorite Place on Earth’ [Pictures]
Fresh off receiving the Triple Crown Award at this year's ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert took a girls' trip to her "favorite place on Earth." The Texas native celebrated with a weekend in Gruene, Texas, alongside 12 of her girlfriends. "Take me back Texas," she writes on Instagram. "We had the...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking
An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
