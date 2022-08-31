Read full article on original website
City of Boise considers film permit ordinance
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Everyone knows Napoleon Dynamite was filmed in Idaho, but other than that, the list of big movies filmed in the Gem State is short and filled with films from the 20th century. The most famous recent movie filmed in Boise just might be 2013’s The To Do List, a raunchy coming-of-age story starring Aubrey Plaza.
Ready for Brunch? This is the Highest-rated Brunch Restaurant in Boise
When it comes to hole-in-the-wall restaurants and incredible food finds, Boise continues to make lists for having the best of the best. So, it's no surprise Boise is home to the most amazing brunch spots you can possibly find... but which one is the highest rated?. According to Stacker and...
5 Shocking Trends That Are Disrupting the Once Hot Boise Market
The Boise housing market continues transforming from a seller's to a buyer's market. Home prices continue to fall due to more homes staying on the market longer than in the last two years. Realtors tell us that if you can wait a few months, they expect prices to continue to fall.
Four Corners Fire: 'You can rebuild things, but you can’t replace people'
BOISE, Idaho — Campbell Creek is a special place to Christopher Kaetzel; it is where he and his wife relax, and it is where they sit around a campfire laughing with friends. The Kaetzel’s bought their cabin in 2009, but now its existence is threatened by the Four Corners Fire.
spotonidaho.com
Controversy in Kuna: Meta's new data center draws mixed response
After the city of Kuna announced in February that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, would build its newest data center in the small town, the city's public officials were flooded with angry emails from upset residents. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 00:51. 00:07. 22:57. 22:57. 22:34. 22:00. 20:25. 19:56. 19:56.
Arbiter Online
How Boise’s refugee community is changing the face of the local food scene
Sunshine Spice Cafe, Boise’s first Afghani bakery, is opening a second location in Downtown Boise. Currently in the process of working with architect Rob Thornton, the cafe is hoping to get their building permit approved by the end of September. Sunshine Spice Cafe is run by sisters Homeyra, Bahar...
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise’s Third Great Launch
If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise Philharmonic welcomes new executive director
The Boise Philharmonic is Idaho's oldest performing arts organization and this week we learned that Tim Young will be its new executive director. He's led orchestras in Texas, Alabama, Nevada, and now Idaho. Our Morning Edition Host George Prentice sat down with him earlier this week. As Senior Producer of...
One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian
If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Post Register
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Yielding to a school bus
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — With schools back in session, CPL. Kyle Wills tells us when to stop when a bus is on the road. Click the video player above to learn more about yielding to a school bus.
jacobbarlow.com
The Little White Church
The first L.D.S. church in Canyon County was purchased in 1910 from St. Paul’s Congregation for $1000, and dragged with great difficulty through the mud from 1st St. and 14th Ave. S. to this site. It was remodeled, painted, and made ready for use as a chapel and recreation hall for the Nampa Branch of the N.W. States mission and served the Saints of Canyon County until 1938. L.C. Pond was the presiding elder, Eugene Kimball, W.A. Wilcox and others made the benches and pulpit.
Southwest District Health issues health advisory after cyanobacteria found in Lake Lowell
BOISE, Idaho — Southwest District Health (SWDH) has issued a health advisory for Lake Lowell, citing high concentrations of cyanobacteria in the water. Cyanobacteria produce toxins in the water that are harmful to people, pets and livestock. Those with liver or kidney damage may face an increased risk of illness, and should take extra precautions when recreating in or near the body of water.
Arbiter Online
Why do we celebrate Boise Pride in September?
Boise Pride is hosting its 33rd annual Pride Festival from Sept. 9-11 featuring new local, national and global recognized talent. Donald Williamson, the executive director of Boise Pride and the Boise Pride Festival, shared that the main goal of the festival is to show the LGBTQIA+ community that they have support.
Woman missing from Owyhee County found, deputies say
BOISE, Idaho — A woman who was reported missing from the Murphy/Melba area has been found, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office. Alicia Secord was last seen by her family on Sunday night, September 4, at 8:45. According to family members, she left the house in a 2008 Silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with an Idaho License plate reading: 1A9619J.
Why Idaho’s Favorite Fast Food Burger Restaurant Is a Total Joke
You don’t try to make a habit of eating fast food, but sometimes the day doesn’t just play out the way you thought it would. A last-minute meeting popped up at work and kept you in the office longer than you had planned. You want to get food on the table for the family as quickly as possible, so you hit a drive-through. No time for a proper sit-down meal between commitments? Grab a value meal. You discover that the food you were planning to make for dinner has gone bad. Fast food is so much easier than grocery shopping for new ingredients!
spotonidaho.com
Idaho man sentenced for threatening an FBI agent
Stock image The following is a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice for the District of Idaho. BOISE - A federal judge sentenced a Middleton man to three years of supervised probation for threatening an FBI Agent, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, of the District of Idaho,... ★ FURTHER...
Southern Idaho man With 12 DUIs Gets Life Sentence, With Possibility of Parole After 13 Years
BOISE - A 54-year-old man will serve at least 13 years in prison and up to life imprisonment after being sentenced for his 12th lifetime DUI. According to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office, Kent Sams was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when he was called in after passing out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor store in August 2021. Law enforcement was dispatched to the store where they witnessed the Sams stumble into his vehicle. Law enforcement pulled up behind Sams truck as he was beginning to back out of his parking spot. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.259.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
Idaho baby dies after being left in hot car
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (AP) — Police in southwestern Idaho say they are investigating the death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region neared 100 degrees. A family in the small town of New Plymouth, about 50 miles northwest of the state capital Boise, called police around 5 p.m. Saturday to report that their child had been left in the car and wasn't breathing, the Payette County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. ...
