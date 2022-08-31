Read full article on original website
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 9/4
6 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells, becoming E around 2 ft at 10 seconds this afternoon. TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
The Ten Commandments of car horn honking in NJ
Some people in New Jersey are horn happy, you know the type. The ones who drive with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the horn, just in case they feel the need to honk at someone or something. Whether it’s to prevent danger or just to vent...
New Jersey County Makes Top Three Most Expensive In America
If you're buying residential land, you should know that you live in a state that is home to one of the most expensive counties in the entire nation. No one needs to tell you that living in New Jersey is not a cheap proposition. Everything is more expensive here than just about anywhere else on the planet.
‘Night Forms’ returning to Hamilton, NJ’s Grounds for Sculpture
HAMILTON (Mercer) — Building on founder Seward Johnson's challenge to boost winter and cold-weather visitorship in a park primarily known for its outdoor sights, Grounds for Sculpture will launch the second season of its "Night Forms" installation on Nov. 25. A partnership with Klip Collective, the upcoming season will...
Brave Enough To Spend A Night At New Jersey’s Most Haunted Hotel?
As Labor Day weekend settles in on New Jersey, there is no doubt that a change of season is just around the corner. You see it in the weather, you see it on the calendar, and you see it every single time you walk into a store or coffee shop. Signs of Autumn are all around us.
Labor Day: A Jersey guy may be to thank for our 3-day weekend
Did you know you probably have a Jersey Guy to thank for the long holiday weekend?. Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. It also recognizes the deplorable working conditions many endured. It seems difficult today to comprehend the working conditions of 1800s. The History...
Three New Jersey Born Producers Are Creating a Ferris Bueller Spin Off
So here's a fun fact for you; my legal name is Buehler. It's not something I made up, it's not a clever nickname or anything like that. Nope, it's on my birth certificate, NJ driver's license, and my Shop and Stop club card. Of course, when your name is Buehler,...
It looks like candy: NJ kids face deadly new drug threat
With New Jersey kids about to head back to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly new danger their children could face. According to Susan Gibson, special agent in charge of the DEA in New Jersey, Mexican drug cartels are now producing a specific type of fentanyl that’s been dubbed rainbow fentanyl because it’s designed to catch the attention of young people.
New Jersey State Park Closed To The Public Because Of Animal Illness
As Summer winds down, I know everyone's goal is to spend as much time outside as possible. I am trying to throw SO many tennis balls for my dog Carolina before the weather turns. Before we now it, the weather forecast will include below freezing temperatures and snow storms. If...
NJ Teachers Can Celebrate New School Year With Free Dunkin Coffee Thursday!
The summer is almost gone and the kids will be headed to the bus stop before we know it. Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching which usually means the last day of summer vacation is fast approaching for kids here in the Garden State. No doubt, the parents are excited. Teachers, we salute you.
Bad Case Of Fruit Flies? Mays Landing, NJ, Residents Know What To Do
That seems to be the vibe here in South Jersey this year. First, the spotted lantern flies made an evil comeback, now, people have been having a rough time with fruit flies in their kitchens. You'd think the people expressing their grief over this would have solved the problem simply...
Dennis Township, NJ, Students Getting Sorted Like Harry Potter This Year
If you're unfamiliar with that spell, "Accio" is the incantation uttered to bring forth an object within the world of Harry Potter. Teachers and faculty within the Dennis Township School District in Cape May County are taking a page from the magical world of "The Boy Who Lived" in order to bring the fun to the 2022-2023 school year.
DEP: Fox at NJ park found rabid not the one reported near people
BERKELEY — State wildlife officials said that a dead fox that tested positive for rabies after being found in Double Trouble State Park was not believed to be the same animal that had an "encounter" with visitors on Monday. The park remained closed until further notice as of Thursday...
Your New Jersey Kindergartner Will Meet A Lot of Liams and Emmas
It's time to kiss the little ones and let `em head off for school!. Those first-timers - the kindergarteners - will be extremely difficult to let go of. Never fear moms and dads, they'll make friends quickly and be ready to tackle school in no time. And, they'll be doing...
NJ Experts on ‘Quiet Quitting’ — How It Could Be a Win-Win at Work
The term "quiet quitting" may be relatively new, but Taylor Stadtlander with Stress & Anxiety Services of New Jersey has been advising her clients to take this approach for a while now. "The lines have really been blurred due to more and more people working from home," Stadtlander, a licensed...
Miranda Lambert Takes a Girls Trip to Texas, Her ‘Favorite Place on Earth’ [Pictures]
Fresh off receiving the Triple Crown Award at this year's ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert took a girls' trip to her "favorite place on Earth." The Texas native celebrated with a weekend in Gruene, Texas, alongside 12 of her girlfriends. "Take me back Texas," she writes on Instagram. "We had the...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking
An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
