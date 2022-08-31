Read full article on original website
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
Minnewaska State Park Fire Could Have Been ‘A 1,000 Acre Loss’
The blaze is said to be 100 percent contained and about 60 percent controlled. The state park will reopen this week, but some trails will remain closed. Napanoch Point Fire at Minnewaska State Park Preserve Fully Contained. On Sunday the Ulster County Government confirmed while the blaze is only a...
SP: Albany Man Arrested For Bus Assault in Newburgh on Thruway
An Albany man is facing attempted murder charges following reports of a stabbing on a bus that caused traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. Last Friday, August 26, a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown to more than double street cameras
MIDDLETOWN – There are 23 street surveillance cameras in the City of Middletown that the police monitor on a regular basis and as a result of a $450,000 grant from Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D, Forestburgh) and Speaker Carl Heastie (D, New York City), the city will be installing an additional 29 cameras.
Missing Dover man found OK
State police say Shannon Scheppa was reported missing Sunday night by friends and family.
47-Year-Old Drowns During Family Outing In Town Of Highland
A man from the region drowned while attempting to swim across a river while on an outing with his family. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 1;30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Delaware River at the Landers Minisink Campground in the town of Highland. According to Trooper...
Frightening Chemical Issue Causes Panic at Pool in Red Hook, NY
Chaos ensued during a recent trip to the pool. My family always had a pool when I was growing up and it was so great and fun, one thing we'd have to be extra careful with was putting the chemicals in and making sure the filter always worked. It was very important because if something went wrong with the chemicals or filter, we could not go swimming. Everyone is trying to soak up every bit of summer before it ends and go swimming, but there was an issue recently at one town pool in the Hudson Valley.
SPD: Theft at Howard Johnsons Hotel
Saugerties police responded to the Howard Johnsons Hotel for a complaint on a person. Nikolas Dejesus, 28, had been staying at the hotel and not paying for his stay.
SPD: Intoxicated woman crashes into Saugerties home
Saugerties police responded to a call where a car crashed into a home in Saugerties. Police found the driver, Aimee R. Marone, 42, to be intoxicated.
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Leaves Hudson Valley Party City Warehouse
Four people were killed and eight others injured after a van left a Hudson Valley Party City. Three of the dead work in the Hudson Valley. 4 Dead After Van Leaves "Upstate New York," Heading To New York City. All of the injured were inside a shuttle van that flipped...
‘Tragic’ Week: 2nd Death in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A second person drowned in a "beautiful" river in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, Sept. 3, around 1:30 p.m., the White Lake Fire Company responded as part of the Sullivan County Dive Task Force to a report of a drowning on the Delaware River in the Yulan Fire Department. Drowning...
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall
It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
UPDATE: 29 Year Old Dutchess County Man Missing from Dover Area Found
UPDATE 9/6/2022 - Shannon Shcheppa has been found. Details below. Local law enforcement, along with the family of a 29-year-old Dutchess County man, is asking for assistance from the community to locate Shannon Scheppa, who was reported missing on Monday, September 5th. Man Missing From Dover Area Said To Be...
Dear Hudson Valley Drivers: PLEASE Stop Doing This (It’s Illegal)
I promise I'm not a grumpy old man. As a matter of fact, stay on my lawn as long as you'd like. That being said, there's one driving trend that's getting worse and worse in the Hudson Valley, and it needs to stop before somebody gets hurt. Unfortunately, there's no...
These Forlorn Buildings Were Once Fine Hudson Valley Restaurants
The other day I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie and I passed the now closed O’Sho Japanese Steakhouse. It was once full of happy diners sipping on sake and eating sushi and hibachi. Now it’s just an empty building. A big, old, beautiful empty building that is slowly deteriorating. Sadly, that’s the case with lots of our old favorite Hudson Valley Restaurants.
Napanoch Point fire contained after 8 days
The forest fire that has been wreaking havoc for over a week in the Napanoch area of Minnewaska State Park has been fully contained, Governor Kathy Hochul's office said Sunday.
East Fishkill Approves More Food Trucks Despite Major Drama
Who knew food trucks would be such a heated issue?. One thing no one can argue about is that the Hudson Valley has a ton of options and great places to eat at. Whether you're stopping at a regular restaurant or a food truck, you can pretty much find any kind of food you want.
hudsonvalleyone.com
New Paltz man rescues wild mustangs for adoption
Since he was a young boy, learning to ride horses and train them at his parents’ 100-acre horse farm in Accord, Michael Kefer had always dreamed of working with wild mustangs. “I first learned to ride horses when I was five years old, and when I was 14 I started training them,” says Kefer, who now, at 50, rescues and adopts out mustangs from his horse farm off Springtown Road in New Paltz.
Animal Shelter to Hold Vaccine Clinic in Middletown, NY
Unfortunately, there are a lot of reasons that we put our health care and the health care of our pets on the back burner. Right now with prices high on just about everything, you might think that waiting to get your dog's necessary shots can wait but that is not a good idea.
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
Hudson Valley Post
