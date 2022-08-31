Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Cross Country Opens 2022 Season at Memphis Twilight
Ole Miss men’s and women’s cross country opens its 2022 slate with a short trip up to the Memphis Twilight on Saturday night, hosted by Christian Brothers University at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex. The Rebels will send two small delegations to Memphis to inaugurate the 2022 campaign,...
Ole Miss Volleyball Falls to LMU
Ole Miss volleyball fell in straight sets to LMU Friday evening at the Devaney Center, dropping the opening match of the Husker Invitational. As a team, the Rebels (0-3, 0-0 SEC) struggled offensively, hitting .074 to LMU’s .274. Ole Miss couldn’t slow down the Lions’ feisty outside hitter Kari Geissberger, who paced both teams with 18 kills.
No. 13 Ole Miss Soccer Shutout Louisiana Tech 5-0
No. 13 Ole Miss’ offense explodes in a 5-0 victory in the first meeting against Louisiana Tech at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. The Rebels found the Lady Techsters goal often, outshooting LA Tech, 25-3, including 11 shots on goal. The depth of the team showed out again with two players earning their first career goals.
No. 21 Ole Miss to Host Troy in Season Opener
No. 21 Ole Miss opens the 2022 football season playing host to the Troy Trojans. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (0-0) head coach Lane Kiffin heads into his third season at the helm with back-to-back bowl appearances. Last season, Ole Mis finished with a 10-3 overall record and the first 10-win regular season in program history. Dating back to Nov. 14, 2020, the Rebels have won nine straight home contests.
Dannis Jackson Enters Transfer Portal
Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson entered the transfer portal on Friday prior to the season opener against Troy. Jackson, a fourth-year senior, will close out his college career at a different school. The Summerall, Mississippi, native played in 11 games with 12 receptions for 244 yards and a pair...
Freed-Hardeman University Student from Oxford Awarded Nursing Scholarship
The Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association in partnership with the. Hospital Alliance of Tennessee awarded Freed-Hardeman University Junior and Oxford native Dominique Michaud with a nursing scholarship totaling $10,000. TICUA created the Hospital Alliance of Tennessee Nursing Scholarship to support outstanding nursing students seeking to complete their education in...
Oxford Kindergarten Readiness Among Top in Mississippi
Bramlett Elementary kindergarten students scored among the top nine school districts on the STAR Early Literacy in the spring of 2022 with 77.18% of students scoring at or above 681, the benchmark for a trajectory to meet grade 3 reading expectations. STAR Early Literacy assesses students’ foundational reading, language and...
Stolen Plane Lands in Open Field West of Ripley; Pilot Reportedly Alive and in Custody
According to local news reports, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the plane that circled north Mississippi for almost four hours has landed, and the pilot is alive and being detained by local law enforcement. Flight No. N342ER landed in a field west of Ripley. At 9:30...
Name of New Emergency Management Director Could Be Announced Tuesday
The city of Oxford may be close to having a new Emergency Management Director. The Board of Aldermen met Friday morning in an executive session meeting where they voted to offer the job to a candidate; however, the name of the person was not released. Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the...
Possible Stolen Plane Remains in Sky After Threatening to Crash into Tupelo Walmart
UPDATE: 10:13 the plane is no longer being updated on the online tracker. UPDATE: At 9:30 a.m. the plane is reported to be circling between Ripley and Falkner at about 200 mph in an erratic path. UPDATE: At 8:35 am the plane is reported to be airborne north of Tupelo...
