Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside man charged with assault in Mabton drive-by shooting that left two wounded
A Sunnyside man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at four people, wounding two of them in a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors charged Luis Alfonso Mendoza-Zamora, 25, with four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Aug. 21 incident.
Three-vehicle collision kills two people on eastbound I-90 in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A three-vehicle collision on eastbound I-90 in Grant County resulted in the death of two men. The crash took place 11 miles east of Moses Lake just one mile west of the Adams County Line. According to a Washington State Patrol report, a driver was...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD searching for lost toddler's home
UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found. KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents. The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and...
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
610KONA
Benton Deputies Bust Drug Suspect, Car Thieves, and More
Due to a rash of incidents, emphasis patrols have been conducted by Benton County Deputies in the Reata area, as well as Tri-City Heights, which is the neighborhood east of Vista Elementary, and north of Canal. It's paid off. Deputies bust drug and car theft suspects. In the Reata area,...
Level 3 evacuations issued for wildfire burning north of Davenport
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 Evacuations — meaning LEAVE NOW — are in place for a large wildfire burning north of Davenport. Those living from Highway 25 Mule Ranch Road to Reinbold Road are asked to leave now. Those living from Highway 25 Hume Road to Mule Ranch Road are also being asked to evacuate. Those evacuating can go...
Hit-and-run suspect injured in separate crash on I-90 at Dodson Road
GRANT CO., Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in a hit-and-run was injured in a separate crash. The suspect has not been named, but the crash happened on westbound I-90 at Dodson. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver suffered minor injuries. A tweet...
ifiberone.com
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
Update | Kennewick murder victim ‘lived in fear’ of 73-year-old husband’s growing paranoia
He’s suspected of killing his wife at their home.
Tri-Cities judge awarded $44K after domestic assault trial. His legal troubles may not be over
He was presiding over criminal cases on his first day back.
Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM
RICHLAND, Wash. – A former employee of HAPO Community Credit Union is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly taking more than $75,000 in cash from ATM machines that she was in charge of monitoring. In a document filed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller, 40-year-old Meaghan Brooks is accused of first-degree theft for a major economic offense with...
Grant County Cold Case Murder from 1999 ‘Re-Opened’ Again
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is again seeking potential leads. The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday a "cold case is not a closed case." They're again seeking any potential bit of information in an attempt to find out who fatally shot 45-year-old Jesse Loman in May of 1999. Man...
The scoop on a new Tri-Cities ice cream shop + beer taphouse in Pasco
A new truck stop and travel center also has opened.
Tri-Cities, Will You Get Mad If My Dog Pees In Your Yard?
That's my dog, isn't he cute? Do you think you would get mad if he peed in your yard?. Of course you would get mad. It does not matter how cute my dog is, I think you would get upset. As a long time dog owner, I get it. Your yard, or my yard for that matter, should not a toilet for people's dogs. Is a topic that you care about, or is it even legal for people to let their dogs pee in your yard? Some people obviously do not think about these things.
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
KATU.com
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
ncwlife.com
Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader
A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
ncwlife.com
Fire near Vantage forces closure of westbound I-90
A wildfire near the Vantage Bridge forced the closure of westbound Interstate 90 for about an hour and a half Thursday evening. The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m. burning in grass and brush and the Washington State Patrol announced the closure of the interstate just before 6 p.m.
‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft
Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
