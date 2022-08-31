ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside man charged with assault in Mabton drive-by shooting that left two wounded

A Sunnyside man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at four people, wounding two of them in a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors charged Luis Alfonso Mendoza-Zamora, 25, with four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Aug. 21 incident.
MABTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD searching for lost toddler's home

UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found. KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents. The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Benton Deputies Bust Drug Suspect, Car Thieves, and More

Due to a rash of incidents, emphasis patrols have been conducted by Benton County Deputies in the Reata area, as well as Tri-City Heights, which is the neighborhood east of Vista Elementary, and north of Canal. It's paid off. Deputies bust drug and car theft suspects. In the Reata area,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
MOSES LAKE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick

#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM

RICHLAND, Wash. – A former employee of HAPO Community Credit Union is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly taking more than $75,000 in cash from ATM machines that she was in charge of monitoring. In a document filed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller, 40-year-old Meaghan Brooks is accused of first-degree theft for a major economic offense with...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Tri-Cities, Will You Get Mad If My Dog Pees In Your Yard?

That's my dog, isn't he cute? Do you think you would get mad if he peed in your yard?. Of course you would get mad. It does not matter how cute my dog is, I think you would get upset. As a long time dog owner, I get it. Your yard, or my yard for that matter, should not a toilet for people's dogs. Is a topic that you care about, or is it even legal for people to let their dogs pee in your yard? Some people obviously do not think about these things.
TRI-CITIES, WA
97 Rock

Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities

Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
TRI-CITIES, WA
KATU.com

Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader

A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire near Vantage forces closure of westbound I-90

A wildfire near the Vantage Bridge forced the closure of westbound Interstate 90 for about an hour and a half Thursday evening. The fire was first reported just after 5 p.m. burning in grass and brush and the Washington State Patrol announced the closure of the interstate just before 6 p.m.
VANTAGE, WA
102.7 KORD

‘Creator’ of Credit Union Mobile ATM Charged in $75K Theft

Court documents indicate the worker allegedly stole at least $75,000 from the credit union. A worker who helped create a mobile banking-ATM outreach program charged. Court papers recently filed, as well as information from the Tri-City Herald, indicate a HAPO Community Credit Union worker allegedly stole at least $75K from their mobile banking unit ATM.
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

