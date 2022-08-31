SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re now tracking two named tropical cyclones in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Danielle is far out to sea in the North Atlantic. Danielle was a hurricane, but weakened overnight. Danielle is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane again over the weekend. Also overnight, Tropical Storm Earl formed in the Atlantic. Earl could bring rough seas and heavy rain to the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, but the center of the storm will turn north and stay out to sea. Neither storm will affect Florida’s weather.

