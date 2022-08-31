Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Beach parking scarce for Labor Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With beachfront parking lots packed to the gills, people are trying to create their own parking spots in nearby neighborhoods. According to Holmes Beach Police Lieutenant Brian Hall, parking is always an issue at all of the beaches this time of year. “No matter how many...
Bay News 9
Watch: Video shows microburst in Manatee County near Swan Lake Village
As storms started to build and move through the area Friday, a microburst caused damage in the Bradenton area near Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. The event was caught on video by a first responder. In the tweet below, you can see when the wind started to pick up and debris being thrown into the air.
LISTEN: FDOT Restricts Cars On Tampa Bay's Gandy Beach
Barriers will block drivers' access to beachfront and mangroves but allow pedestrian access
Beach Beacon
As Pinellas beaches erode, a long-promised fix slips out of reach
Bill Queen is desperate for sand. The mayor of North Redington Beach has seen the shore shrink steadily over the past few years as the Gulf of Mexico creeps closer to lines of blue cabanas. “Our lifeblood is the sand,” he said. Yet it’s washing away. In June,...
Crash Diverts Traffic Through Clearwater High School Parking Lot
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a traffic crash with serious injuries this morning on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard at Comet Avenue. An adult male motorcyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries.
77-year-old woman bitten by 7-foot gator in Bradenton, FWC says
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has identified the victim in Saturday's alligator attack in Bradenton as a 77-year-old woman.
Largo Townhome Association Sue D. R. Horton Home Builders As Lawsuits Abound
LARGO, Fla. – D. R. Horton, Inc. has been sued by a homeowner’s association in Largo for myriad construction defects. The top-volume homebuilder in the U.S. is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. It is also the subject of a class action lawsuit filed in March by
Danielle weakens back into tropical storm, could strengthen back into hurricane
Hurricane Danielle has weakened, turning back into a tropical storm while it stays almost stationary in the Atlantic Ocean.
Beach Beacon
Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life
MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
Mysuncoast.com
Gator attack in Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has reported an alligator incident. According to the FWC, they received a call around 6 pm and dispatched an alligator trapper to the location. The victim was transported to Sarasota Hospital and at this time the extent of...
Mysuncoast.com
Tropics have come alive - Now TWO named storms!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re now tracking two named tropical cyclones in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Danielle is far out to sea in the North Atlantic. Danielle was a hurricane, but weakened overnight. Danielle is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane again over the weekend. Also overnight, Tropical Storm Earl formed in the Atlantic. Earl could bring rough seas and heavy rain to the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, but the center of the storm will turn north and stay out to sea. Neither storm will affect Florida’s weather.
Operation Code Vet helps veterans with home violations get on track
Operation Code Vet in Hillsborough County focuses on helping veterans maintain their homes and improve their quality of life.
Pinellas men fight tickets they got for using beach umbrellas
Two men were in a Pinellas County courtroom Thursday fighting a controversial ticket they got for using a common beach item.
St. Pete man threatens supervisor of elections office with grenade, police say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.
Victim recovering from alligator bite in Bradenton
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating an alligator 'incident' in Bradenton.
Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
Longboat Observer
Ringling Boulevard makeover's first segment nearly complete
Although "complete street” construction on Ringling Boulevard in downtown Sarasota in incomplete, commuters are already getting a sense of a single lane of vehicle traffic on the formerly four-lane road. Work began in early June on the Ringling Trail project, which will convert one lane of traffic in each...
SUV hits, kills pedestrian in Pinellas County
A Palm Harbor man died early Saturday morning after being hit by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Mounted Patrol heads out to catch speeding drivers
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - “This neighborhood ain’t big enough for the both of us!”. If you’re driving in the residential area of Jacaranda Blvd. in Venice you may have noticed deputies with the mounted patrol clocking speeds. Deputies are using technology and their four-legged partners to slow...
Tampa Police Department Launches Labor Day Operation “The Heat Is On”
TAMPA, Fla. – In anticipation of more motorists and boaters in Tampa for the extended Labor Day weekend, the Tampa Police Department is launching an enforcement operation dubbed “The Heat is On.” Holiday celebrations combined with larger crowds often comes with an increased risk
