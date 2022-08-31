ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 2

Mysuncoast.com

Beach parking scarce for Labor Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With beachfront parking lots packed to the gills, people are trying to create their own parking spots in nearby neighborhoods. According to Holmes Beach Police Lieutenant Brian Hall, parking is always an issue at all of the beaches this time of year. “No matter how many...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
Beach Beacon

Madeira Beach Social Club members enjoy Pinellas County’s retirement life

MADEIRA BEACH — Sponsored by the city’s recreation department, the Madeira Beach Social Club is an active group for older adults that was established in the late 1970s. The club runs September through June every year, with monthly meetings taking place on first Mondays. This year’s first meeting will be Monday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, Madeira Beach.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Gator attack in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has reported an alligator incident. According to the FWC, they received a call around 6 pm and dispatched an alligator trapper to the location. The victim was transported to Sarasota Hospital and at this time the extent of...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropics have come alive - Now TWO named storms!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re now tracking two named tropical cyclones in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Danielle is far out to sea in the North Atlantic. Danielle was a hurricane, but weakened overnight. Danielle is likely to become a Category 1 hurricane again over the weekend. Also overnight, Tropical Storm Earl formed in the Atlantic. Earl could bring rough seas and heavy rain to the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, but the center of the storm will turn north and stay out to sea. Neither storm will affect Florida’s weather.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Ringling Boulevard makeover's first segment nearly complete

Although "complete street” construction on Ringling Boulevard in downtown Sarasota in incomplete, commuters are already getting a sense of a single lane of vehicle traffic on the formerly four-lane road. Work began in early June on the Ringling Trail project, which will convert one lane of traffic in each...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Mounted Patrol heads out to catch speeding drivers

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - “This neighborhood ain’t big enough for the both of us!”. If you’re driving in the residential area of Jacaranda Blvd. in Venice you may have noticed deputies with the mounted patrol clocking speeds. Deputies are using technology and their four-legged partners to slow...
VENICE, FL

