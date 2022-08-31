Read full article on original website
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating another false threat at a middle school in Land O' Lakes. It's the second threat in a month at Rushe Middle School in Land O' Lakes and detectives said on Sunday they are conducting a thorough investigation.
HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a traffic crash with serious injuries this morning on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard at Comet Avenue. An adult male motorcyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with possible life-threatening injuries.
A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday after he threatened the supervisor of elections office in Pinellas County last month, according to police.
A substitute at a Hernando County school was removed from campus after allegations of "inappropriate touching," according to a message to parents.
Pasco County Schools' decision to remove 'safe space' stickers from all of its buildings has some parents confused.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
A middle school student in Pasco County is facing charges after they anonymously threatened to bring a bomb into school Thursday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
TAMPA, Fla. — A 5-month-old child was taken to Tampa General Hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon, police report. Just after 1 p.m., officers with the Tampa Police Department were called to a home off of 17th Street on reports of a baby shot in the hip. Once on...
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Shots rang out overnight outside a 7-Eleven in Brooksville, leaving one man with life-threatening injuries and another in custody, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said they were called around 1:12 a.m. Monday to a shooting in the area of South Broad Street between John...
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 79-year-old Spring Hill man was killed in a crash that happened around 10:50 pm on Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a van northbound on US-41 when at the intersection of Bowman road,
A Florida man who authorities said had a "disturbing fascination with mass school shootings" was arrested after he allegedly left several dead animals on a memorial in Parkland, Florida.
A change of plea hearing is underway for a man who killed a Pinellas County deputy in 2021.
Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) helped personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) wrangle an alligator found roaming the parking lot at the Wendy’s Restaurant in Spring Hill. According to the HCSO, on the afternoon of Aug. 31, deputies responded to a...
A Palm Harbor man died early Saturday morning after being hit by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
BRADENTON, Fla. — A 77-year-old woman was bitten by a 7-foot, 10-inch alligator Saturday evening in Bradenton, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release. FWC said the incident happened near a pond in a gated community near the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Chester...
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A mother in Pasco County said it's been terrifying to take her son to his bus stop. He's 7 years old. “All it takes is one distracted driver," Heather Sconyers said. The estimated quarter of a mile walk on Curley Road consists of no sidewalks...
TAMPA, Fla — A 15-year-old student at Hillsborough High School was arrested after Tampa Police Department said she brought a loaded gun to school on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The school's resource officer was alerted after an anonymous student reported that another student was in possession of a gun at the high school on 5000 Central Avenue.
