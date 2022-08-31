ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Victim injured fighting off accused robber at Pasco County gas station

HOLIDAY, Fla. - The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say robbed and cut someone outside a Holiday gas station early Sunday morning. According to deputies, the suspect demanded money from the victim who was walking near the Shell gas station at 2715 US Highway 19 around 4:30 a.m. When the victim refused, the two began to fight.
Deputies wrangle alligator at Wendy’s

Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) helped personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) wrangle an alligator found roaming the parking lot at the Wendy’s Restaurant in Spring Hill. According to the HCSO, on the afternoon of Aug. 31, deputies responded to a...
SPRING HILL, FL
