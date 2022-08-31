ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Police officer shot, three detained

By Bria Jones, Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2Gfc_0hcpBR0F00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was shot while on patrol Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Memphis, police say.

MPD Chief CJ Davis said three persons of interest have been detained.

The shooting triggered a massive police presence at Horn Lake Cove and Horn Lake Road.

According to police, around 12:45, an officer who was on patrol in the area looking for stolen vehicles called in saying he had been shot.

The officer was brought to Regional One hospital in a police vehicle by another officer, Davis said. He was initially in critical condition, but police said he was upgraded.

The officer was released from the hospital Wednesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALqQp_0hcpBR0F00
The scene on Horn Lake Road in Memphis

Chief Davis said the Auto Theft Task Force was in the area because it’s a known drop-off spot for stolen cars.

She said two stolen vehicles were found and a person or several people in one of the vehicles fired shots at the officer as he was leaving the area.

Watch the press conference below:

A homeowner’s camera caught officers chasing down possible suspects.

Neighbors too shaken to be identified told us they heard multiple rounds.

“When I pulled up to the yard and I heard boom boom boom boom and I hit the ground and that I after that I saw police coming this way and from everywhere,” one of the neighbors said.

During the incident, another officer was pursuing the suspects when they were involved in a crash with a 73-year-old man, police say.

The officer and the civilian involved in the crash were transported to Regional One. The officer remains in the hospital in non-critical condition. Police said the 73-year-old remains in critical condition.

“We are very concerned about any citizen that gets injured as a result of the work we have to do,” Chief Davis said.

Police said the people that were detained were driving a vehicle that fit the description and officers were processing the scene to see if it is the suspect vehicle. They have not said if any charges have been filed.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJLTn_0hcpBR0F00
    Wrecked Memphis Police cruiser at Hewlett and Horn Lake Road (Photo by Josh Strawn)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417xKc_0hcpBR0F00
    Scene of wrecked Memphis Police cruiser at Hewlett and Horn Lake Road (Photo by Josh Strawn)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ukq4C_0hcpBR0F00
    Scene of wrecked Memphis Police cruiser at Hewlett and Horn Lake Road (Photo by Josh Strawn)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXxK1_0hcpBR0F00
A wrecked Infiniti was found in the Oakhaven area.

Geeter K-8 school nearby was on precautionary lockdown while police investigate, MSCS said. The lockdown was lifted around 2:48 p.m. Freedom Preparatory Academy – Westwood Middle Community was also on a precautionary lockdown for less than 30 minutes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

