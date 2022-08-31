Memphis Police officer shot, three detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was shot while on patrol Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Memphis, police say.

MPD Chief CJ Davis said three persons of interest have been detained.

The shooting triggered a massive police presence at Horn Lake Cove and Horn Lake Road.

According to police, around 12:45, an officer who was on patrol in the area looking for stolen vehicles called in saying he had been shot.

The officer was brought to Regional One hospital in a police vehicle by another officer, Davis said. He was initially in critical condition, but police said he was upgraded.

The officer was released from the hospital Wednesday evening.

The scene on Horn Lake Road in Memphis

Chief Davis said the Auto Theft Task Force was in the area because it’s a known drop-off spot for stolen cars.

She said two stolen vehicles were found and a person or several people in one of the vehicles fired shots at the officer as he was leaving the area.

Watch the press conference below:

A homeowner’s camera caught officers chasing down possible suspects.

Neighbors too shaken to be identified told us they heard multiple rounds.

“When I pulled up to the yard and I heard boom boom boom boom and I hit the ground and that I after that I saw police coming this way and from everywhere,” one of the neighbors said.

During the incident, another officer was pursuing the suspects when they were involved in a crash with a 73-year-old man, police say.

The officer and the civilian involved in the crash were transported to Regional One. The officer remains in the hospital in non-critical condition. Police said the 73-year-old remains in critical condition.

“We are very concerned about any citizen that gets injured as a result of the work we have to do,” Chief Davis said.

Police said the people that were detained were driving a vehicle that fit the description and officers were processing the scene to see if it is the suspect vehicle. They have not said if any charges have been filed.

Wrecked Memphis Police cruiser at Hewlett and Horn Lake Road (Photo by Josh Strawn)

Scene of wrecked Memphis Police cruiser at Hewlett and Horn Lake Road (Photo by Josh Strawn)

Scene of wrecked Memphis Police cruiser at Hewlett and Horn Lake Road (Photo by Josh Strawn)

A wrecked Infiniti was found in the Oakhaven area.

Geeter K-8 school nearby was on precautionary lockdown while police investigate, MSCS said. The lockdown was lifted around 2:48 p.m. Freedom Preparatory Academy – Westwood Middle Community was also on a precautionary lockdown for less than 30 minutes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.